The Killers Perform "The Man" Live at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards


The Killers make a triumphant return for their first award show performance in years with "The Man" at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards last night. Original members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. rock the stage with their biggest hit since "Human." See the clip above and watch BFlow bring men's fashion back to the MTV EMA stage. Are you ready?


OP mood:

ONTD, what's your favorite song to watch the Killers perform live?

Sources: 1 | 2
Tagged: , ,