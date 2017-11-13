The Killers Perform "The Man" Live at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards
The Killers make a triumphant return for their first award show performance in years with "The Man" at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards last night. Original members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. rock the stage with their biggest hit since "Human." See the clip above and watch BFlow bring men's fashion back to the MTV EMA stage. Are you ready?
Brandon Flowers from The Killers Performing "The Man" Live in London for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. pic.twitter.com/bVXaunnQMt— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 14, 2017
OP mood:
ONTD, what's your favorite song to watch the Killers perform live?
It will be This River is Wild when I finally get to see it live!!!! They've played it at 5/6 of the dates in the UK so far so iwanttobelieve.gif
fr tho, of the ones that I have seen live, probably Spaceman since I legit started crying when they played it bc I was an emotional basketcase in general seeing them for the first (and only so far) time ;_;
YAAAAAAAAS DETHRONE THE UNWORTHY
si
My favourite though was “All These Things I’ve Done” it was magical,
I fricken LOVE “The Man” , that is my fricken jam it’s constantly on repeat for me
What a beautiful performance free of UGLIES.
bless.
I got to hear Change Your Mind live and I'm still so happy about that. Now if only I could hear Under The Gun and The Ballad of Michael Valentine, my 2005 stan heart would burst.