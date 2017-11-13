Taylucifer

Taylor's SNL Episode Tanks in Ratings, Marks Worst Ratings This Season






Call It What You Want, but Taylor's fans were clearly not ...Ready For It, as her SNL episode drew the worst ratings of the season.

The "Don't Blame Me" "singer" screeched a few songs off of her latest artistic effort on SNL last Saturday, with Tiffany Haddish hosting the program. The show drew a 4.3 rating, down from last week's episode with Larry David.

she's #cancelled
