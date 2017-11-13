Taylor's SNL Episode Tanks in Ratings, Marks Worst Ratings This Season
Saturday Night Live’s Taylor Swift episode marks the season’s worst ratings yet. pic.twitter.com/ds9E9opTRy— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) November 13, 2017
#SNL ratings slip in households, tick up in demo with host @TiffanyHaddish & @taylorswift13 https://t.co/eiiENXosb1 pic.twitter.com/zHyZMuoYhq— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) November 12, 2017
Call It What You Want, but Taylor's fans were clearly not ...Ready For It, as her SNL episode drew the worst ratings of the season.
The "Don't Blame Me" "singer" screeched a few songs off of her latest artistic effort on SNL last Saturday, with Tiffany Haddish hosting the program. The show drew a 4.3 rating, down from last week's episode with Larry David.
Source
Source
she's #cancelled
Edited at 2017-11-14 02:57 am (UTC)
what is the truth?!
And oMG I'm crying at the manip of gretchen!
I still haven't bothered to even go download it or look up skit.
lmao what
the episode was boring tho. the funniest sketch was taylor's dancing.
no it won't SNL ratings won't follow her around lol
this isn't good for her.
Sidenote, I swear it sounded like she was singing to a prerecorded track. I got major Ashlee Simspon flashbacks with "Ready For It"
Edited at 2017-11-14 02:39 am (UTC)
sis gained like 6lbs and only wears sweatshirts now idgi
Edited at 2017-11-14 02:46 am (UTC)
she looked dead behind the eyes, seemed uncertain and distant, and it definitely sounded like she was lip synching at least to the choruses.
they were all lip syncing to that song
she was. it was really noticeable towards the bridge. the backing track was really loud while she was screeching the "nighttttttttttttt" part @ around 2:54 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s1rvMFUweQ
blessings for everyone!