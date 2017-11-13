Harry Styles is Performing at VSFS

But I thought he was too much of a real artiste to so cheapen himself, or something. Reply

What's that from?

His fans, mostly.

No one

i'm dying at balmain,vs and punk rock in the same sentence

anyways i can't wait for the drama!

Reply

Yas fuck me up, apolitical king!

Literally wiping tears at the perfection of your icon.

I'm going through a FNL phase again. I love Eric Taylor so much.

and thank you :D



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:21 am (UTC)

omg your iconnnnnnn

omg coach and mrs coach <3

lol something about vs 'fashion shows' feel so dated to me like early 2000s dated. does this even get ratings anymore

A quick google shows that last year was 6.65 million, 2011 was about 10 million, and the highest ratings to date were in 2002.



So it's deff on the decline.



I'm surprised it's lasted this long tbh.



It peaked in 2005, quality wise.

I mean its on brand for him lol



i wish kendall was walking for some extra drama

mte. and his current gf, too. haha.

Edited at 2017-11-14 02:05 am (UTC) this is gonna be him trying to get any of the models to interact with him while he performs

Lol so how many has he dated that are walking? Maybe he sees it as like The Bachelor for himself...jk dont come for me harry stans

3 and then +1 if taylor performs. his current gf walked last year. he dated kendall, but she's not walking this year. so 5?

he actually dated nadine and hooked up with sara and georgia. and there was some drama between them all over him lolll but now they're back to being bff so they probably all turned against him. john tucker must die his ass tbh!



also his current gf walked last year for pink and isn't this year. but she's been following him around on tour so it wouldn't even surprise me if she goes too



Edited at 2017-11-14 02:08 am (UTC)

bahahahaa

this is the saddest goddamn gif i have ever seen

lolllll



The smile never falters.

Omg 😂 that has been my worst fear

hahaahaha

I'm guffawing at this gif omfg, even though I've seen it several times before. It just kills me in the best way

It confuses me that such traditionally beautiful girls go for such plain faced dudes.

confirm taylor already!!!!!!





i need a haylor reunion (take me back to 2012 pls)

I cant even believe taylor would do it if he was, I will be shocked

i thought she would have had harry/haylor blacklisted for sure but i saw on twitter that a haylor update account got invited to her album release party meaning taylor saw their account and sent it to taylor nation

Parent

honestly i never knew the extent of #haylor until that ONTD original retrospective of their relationship, so now i want this reunion to happen already

Parent

is he a flop out of all the ex-1D members or what?

lol no

they all flops

I dont think he is a flop but I am actually surprised Niall is the one I hear the most from. I didnt even used to remember his name but I like his Slow Hands song

I would say that crown is reserved for Louis. He's had a He had a #1 debut album, #1 movie, and a sold out tour. I'm gonna go with no. Lol But let ONTD tell it, he's the biggest flop of them all.I would say that crown is reserved for Louis. He's had a #1 nothing. Niall had #1 album & a #1 on US radio single. Liam's STD went #1 on US radio as well. Then we have Zayn with a debut #1 single and album. Louis hasn't had any of that so far.

i'm shocked to see them ALL (sans louis) do so well? i can't believe zayn, liam, and niall have all had #1 songs while zayn, harry, and niall have all also had #1 albums like...i'm shocked to see them ALL (sans louis) do so well?

As far as I can tell, Louis is in a dangerous position of being a vocalist dependent on hot producers. Many rappers and "featured vocalists" could tell him that's a precarious position...



I just checked his spotify and he has two songs with over 200mil plays -- but I don't know if he has publishing rights to them at all. Hmm....



I suspect Louis will fade into songwriting or something.

Liam's STD



I did a double take there

Parent

album fell out of the charts, movie made no real impact, tour is small venues and wal*mart parking lots, singles are flopping and he's a thief.

Parent

is US radio different from billboard hot 100? i feel like when people talk about number one tracks they mean billboard hot 100

Parent

LOL no

Parent

I don't think Zayn would get out of his farm for this.

Hadley has no bops tho those models are going to be bored doing their version of walking. i mean good for Hansel and the drama i guess.Hadley has no bops tho those models are going to be bored doing their version of walking.

Kiwi and Only Angel are his two bops, okay! You're just mad about his suits!!

they certainly are...sounds.

Parent

Hamish could nevah!

Lmao messy mess

The OP's note lmaaaaaoooo



Embrace the messy drama!

i very much need this to happen. @zayn don't fail me.

Zayn "Me and Harry were never really friends" Malik at this show? Bless this mess! Lol

Parent

is there drama happening at VS or something.. the performance is in like a week and only one confirmed?

there's a lot of rumors that taylor dropped out so yes lol

Link

I think Taylor may have pulled out? Maybe for the AMAs? Or maybe TaylorNation wants to announce it at the last minute like they did the Fallon appearance lol

Thread



