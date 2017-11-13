Harry Styles is Performing at VSFS
📲| Harry will be performing at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/vrBlvQ0aC2— Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) November 14, 2017
- Harry Styles has been confirmed to be performing his single Kiwi at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
- It is also rumored that Taylor Swift will also be performing.
- He'll be on the runway alongside three of his ex-flings, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, and Georgia Fowler, while his current girlfriend and former VS model, Camille Rowe, was not cast in the show this year.
- Will likely perform Kiwi and Only Angel during the Balmain x VS punk rock section.
- It's the messiness we all deserve.
I hope Zayn is there watching Gigi.
anyways i can't wait for the drama!
and thank you :D
Edited at 2017-11-14 04:21 am (UTC)
So it's deff on the decline.
I'm surprised it's lasted this long tbh.
It peaked in 2005, quality wise.
i wish kendall was walking for some extra drama
Edited at 2017-11-14 02:05 am (UTC)
also his current gf walked last year for pink and isn't this year. but she's been following him around on tour so it wouldn't even surprise me if she goes too
Edited at 2017-11-14 02:08 am (UTC)
The smile never falters.
i need a haylor reunion (take me back to 2012 pls)
I would say that crown is reserved for Louis. He's had a #1 nothing. Niall had #1 album & a #1 on US radio single. Liam's STD went #1 on US radio as well. Then we have Zayn with a debut #1 single and album. Louis hasn't had any of that so far.
i'm shocked to see them ALL (sans louis) do so well?
I just checked his spotify and he has two songs with over 200mil plays -- but I don't know if he has publishing rights to them at all. Hmm....
I suspect Louis will fade into songwriting or something.
I did a double take there
Hadley has no bops tho those models are going to be bored doing their version of walking.
Embrace the messy drama!