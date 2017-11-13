Harry Styles is Performing at VSFS


- Harry Styles has been confirmed to be performing his single Kiwi at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
- It is also rumored that Taylor Swift will also be performing.
- He'll be on the runway alongside three of his ex-flings, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, and Georgia Fowler, while his current girlfriend and former VS model, Camille Rowe, was not cast in the show this year.
- Will likely perform Kiwi and Only Angel during the Balmain x VS punk rock section.
- It's the messiness we all deserve.

