Martha Broq

Taylor Swift To Perform on Jimmy Fallon This Evening!



Jimmy Fallon released this video on Instagram, all but confirming that Taylor Swift will be performing on his show this evening. Given his commitment to retroactively avoid political discourse on his show, it seems like an embarrassingly calculated place for Taylor to appear.


If you need more confirmation here is a tweet from Tree, Taylor's publicist and confirmed ONTD reader.

