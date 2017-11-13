Taylor Swift To Perform on Jimmy Fallon This Evening!
Jimmy Fallon released this video on Instagram, all but confirming that Taylor Swift will be performing on his show this evening. Given his commitment to retroactively avoid political discourse on his show, it seems like an embarrassingly calculated place for Taylor to appear.
If you need more confirmation here is a tweet from Tree, Taylor's publicist and confirmed ONTD reader.
I really like @jimmyfallon’s Instagram post😘— Tree Paine (@treepaine) November 14, 2017
Source 1, 2
Artwork by cameltoee
ACLU In Court 2k17 #iconique
I am so glad I'm not straight tbh. You het and bi girls all have my sympathy.
Men are trash.
and it's dumb because she looks so much happier and healthier this way and she's not even fucking FAT like she's gained maybe 10 pounds on 110 pound frame like what the fuck idk why this is making me so livid but seriously fuck men forever
Yup, I've heard this said before too. Men were a mistake.
jokes on THEM, because my mom is thin and beautiful but i look 100% like my dad and have his body & eating habits and he's fat AF.
This is so gross it's depressing...
my dad has terminal cancer and i honestly don't think i'll be able to work for a year or more after he dies. theres no way. fuck the world once one of my parents dies, TBH.
edit: eek, i didn't realise his mother had died. that's really sad.
i mean...that's why we're all here. i don't come here just for the purple background
and i guarantee you she won't promote it at ALL because its about Hiddles and she doesn't want to make her current BF feel bad
Please tell me you’ll be working in admissions to the accounting graduate department at this university!
But congratulations!
Your Taylor posts have been the right amount of snark and levity for this community considering the sheer amount of political and sexual assault post complied up. Those subject matters are important to bring awareness to yet I mainly enjoy this site for the laughs and commentary from the posters and you’ve been bringing it.
