Barbie Just Released Its First Doll Wearing a Hijab to Honor American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad

- Barbie released a new line called- female heroes who inspire girl by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for women everywhere. This line also includes women like Ava DuVernay and Gabby Douglas. The doll was unveiled at Glamour's Woman of the Year Summit on Nov. 13.- Is the first Barbie doll to wear a Hijab.- In 2016 Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first American athlete in history to compete in hijab at the Olympics.- "Through playing with Barbie, I was able to imagine and dream about who I could become," Muhammad said in the press release.She also says: "I love that my relationship with Barbie has come full circle, and now I have my own doll wearing a hijab that the next generation of girls can use to play out their own dreams."