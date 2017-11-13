IGN staff walk out after former employee's sexual assault claims

This entire thing is unprofessional as hell. That IGN statement is like a combination of cry typing and PR. Reply

Thread

Link

The whole statement



To the gaming and entertainment community:



It is with great sadness, pain, and regret that we tell you that IGN has failed two of its female employees, one former and one current – both of whom the team cares deeply about. We are devastated that two of our own have had to live with and carry this pain for more than a year.



When the women made management and human resources aware of the situation involving a now-former employee, those women, in the estimation of the IGN team, did not get the respect and care that they deserved as IGN employees and as people. That system, plainly put, failed them. It especially failed them but it also failed all of us.



All of us have been wounded deeply by this – though again, our suffering is nothing compared to those of our two beloved friends – and this morning we addressed the open wound directly with our management team and human resources representative in an emotional, difficult, but ultimately productive two-hour meeting, where any and all voices were heard.



We care deeply about what we do, and we hope our passion for video games and entertainment shines through in our articles, videos, and podcasts every day. But we care even more deeply about each other, and we will continue to fight to make this right for the past, present, and certainly the future. Any future allegations will be taken extremely seriously, and we are actively working to ensure that everyone on our team feels like they work in a safe environment; we will not tolerate the exclusion or mistreatment of any people. The human resources representative who oversaw this situation originally is no longer with the company, and our current HR rep has been transparent and willing to listen to ideas and suggestions for how to create a better work environment going forward.



We are aware of the influence that IGN has in the gaming and entertainment community, and we will utilize that to the best of our abilities going forward. And we will continue to challenge our management and human resources teams to fix what is broken, because if we can’t or if we don’t, then IGN will no longer be a place we’re proud to call home – as content creators, entertainment consumers, and as gamers.



Sincerely,



The IGN Team



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~



And Kotaku has the email that IGN general manager sent



All,



Much of the understanding and progress we made as a group today is summarized in this post from our Content team. It is clear IGN can and must do better delivering on our commitment to a safe and harassment-free work environment for employees.



I am taking the following steps to ensure we achieve our goals. First, I will enlist an independent expert to thoroughly examine how we handled the matter in question and, more broadly, all other important aspects of creating a healthy workplace. Second, I will turn the findings and recommendations of that review into specific actions that I will share with all of you. I will be accountable to you for delivering results. Third, I will work to give HR a stronger presence throughout IGN, including outside the San Francisco office.



I’m not going to reiterate IGN’s committment to a safe and harassment free work environment. Instead I am going to work with all of you to prove it with our actions and results from here on out.



Edited at 2017-11-14 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 beloved friends?!?! so unprofessional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay I legit thought they had some kind of half assed ellipsis filled statement. But 'two beloved friends' come on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL i shouldn't be laughing but you summed it up perfectly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



yikes yikes and more yikes Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao i love this gif out of context Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the fuck am i looking at omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This reminds me that I need to play The Witcher. lol. It's on my harddrive. I just haven't gotten around to it yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More 👏🏼 Names 👏🏼 Are 👏🏼 Coming 👏🏼







Gonna keep saying this in every post about gaming or comics bc journalists are investigating more shit as we speak.



Edited at 2017-11-14 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think Kallie's part of the staff anymore. Not that I blame her in the least for leaving since that's the reaction that she got from their HR department.



I'm VERY disappointed in IGN's HR department, and upper management, for the stance they originally took.



I do wonder who the editor is, though. Reply

Thread

Link





Nobody actually involved with the editorial decisions around this time would actually talk with me about it on the record, why it happened or why it went away, but IGN PR did answer a couple questions for me that never saw the light of day. — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) November 13, 2017





In the early '00s, IGN went life-style content-crazy. IGN For Men (with "babes") made way for a renewed focus on games and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/szPKS1Ycti — Peer Schneider (@PeerIGN) September 29, 2016





PART 2 YALL IT GETS WORSE https://t.co/NcOAjI18Ux — Jordan Hitchrock (@JordanRodkey) November 6, 2017

anyone else remember the "ign babes" features they used to do... i didn't first find the site until the tail end of it but even on their modern-ish layout it was there. it would ft. a babe of the month/day/whatever and ask them questions about it. essentially catnip for straight male nerds, like their 2010 article on allison brie Reply

Thread

Link



the fuck... the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IGN has always been a gross cesspool. Like it is literally a bunch of drooling neckbeards and they cater content to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, even though they've tried to clean up their image the last few years. clearly it wasn't enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there is only one gaming journalism site i enjoy and that's polygon (though mostly their yt channel), and aside from the Soft Fuckboy they've been consistently wonderful Reply

Thread

Link

neogaf resetera is the only place in the gaming community that i semi-trust. philip kollar of polygon was outed as a harasser, too, and when reported by the victim, polygon did nothing. pretty much nowhere is safe.resetera is the only place in the gaming community that i semi-trust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, there's a reason why I'm only into polygon for the youtube "personalities" i guess, simone, russ, pat, ashley griffin and justin mainly. I hope they actually do something about phil now, if that only came out publicly yesterday (though i see the victim brought it up to polygon when all that stuff with nick happened which is... sketch...), and even if it's just to save face after not doing something at least it's something, i guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only group of white male gamers in the community that i trust atm are easy allies but no one is checking for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Giant Bomb. I don’t think anything any of them have done something shitty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love video games but gaming culture is so fucking toxic, I'm honestly MORE surprised when any male even tangentially employed in it turns out to not be a total shithead. Reply

Thread

Link

disgusting. sexual harassment is rampant in gaming/'nerd' culture Reply

Thread

Link

It really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nerd culture was a mistake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the new nazi movement the alt-right is basically a bunch of angry nerds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering when this shit was gonna roll around to gaming culture, which is notorious for being sexist as fuck. Also racist as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait to see the GamerGators' hot take on this.



I feel like a book could actually be written about GamerGate and how it brought alt right thinking into the mainstream. Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty sure zoe quinn's book crash override and maybe lindy west's book shrill are exactly about that subject Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I work in HR and this is the number one thing not to do in a situation like this - I just don’t understand what they were thinking... Reply

Thread

Link

I've found from my dealings with HR is that they work for the company and not the employees, I was once legitimately told by a HR director that despite my claims of bullying by my direct line manager they would be protected by upper management... and they wonder why I then threaten to sue them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's stories like these that make me glad I unfriended all the men I hung out with in college. Almost all of them turned out to be Gamer Gaters. I had such poor taste in friends.



Also, OT, but can anyone tell me what game that gif is from? Reply

Thread

Link

Dragon Quest VIII is the main gif with the whip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the gaming industry / community is toxic towards women?! who would've thought?



i mean, gamergate happened. there are still people trying to defend that as a 'ethics in gaming journalism' movement. Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if gamergate is gonna get looked at with fresh eyes with this wave of taking assault and harassment seriously.



...likely not, but lets see some of these dillholes get retroactive backlash Reply

Thread

Link