IGN staff walk out after former employee's sexual assault claims
- Allegations emerged last week that a former editor sexually assaulted two women at IGN. One example that one of the victims, Kallie Plagge, brought up on Twitter: “‘When I was your age I could go all night.’ He put his hand on my arm. ‘I just want one more night like that.’”
- Plagge says that she and the other woman reported the incident, and then were told to sit and work in a glass conference room, akin to a fishbowl, while IGN sorted things out. They forced them to sign documents saying it was their fault and they behaved inappropriately. As a result,Plagge said she regrets reporting to HR.
- IGN released a statement today supposedly written by the website's content team stating, among other things: "It is with great sadness, pain, and regret that we tell you that IGN has failed two of its female employees, one former and one current – both of whom the team cares deeply about. We are devastated that two of our own have had to live with and carry this pain for more than a year........The human resources representative who oversaw this situation originally is no longer with the company, and our current HR rep has been transparent and willing to listen to ideas and suggestions for how to create a better work environment going forward........We are aware of the influence that IGN has in the gaming and entertainment community, and we will utilize that to the best of our abilities going forward. And we will continue to challenge our management and human resources teams to fix what is broken, because if we can’t or if we don’t, then IGN will no longer be a place we’re proud to call home – as content creators, entertainment consumers, and as gamers."
Disgusting that the gaming industry isnt safe for women at all. I fear men will continue to dominate the industry, which means less female representation in gaming. Hope the assaulters suffer horribly
To the gaming and entertainment community:
It is with great sadness, pain, and regret that we tell you that IGN has failed two of its female employees, one former and one current – both of whom the team cares deeply about. We are devastated that two of our own have had to live with and carry this pain for more than a year.
When the women made management and human resources aware of the situation involving a now-former employee, those women, in the estimation of the IGN team, did not get the respect and care that they deserved as IGN employees and as people. That system, plainly put, failed them. It especially failed them but it also failed all of us.
All of us have been wounded deeply by this – though again, our suffering is nothing compared to those of our two beloved friends – and this morning we addressed the open wound directly with our management team and human resources representative in an emotional, difficult, but ultimately productive two-hour meeting, where any and all voices were heard.
We care deeply about what we do, and we hope our passion for video games and entertainment shines through in our articles, videos, and podcasts every day. But we care even more deeply about each other, and we will continue to fight to make this right for the past, present, and certainly the future. Any future allegations will be taken extremely seriously, and we are actively working to ensure that everyone on our team feels like they work in a safe environment; we will not tolerate the exclusion or mistreatment of any people. The human resources representative who oversaw this situation originally is no longer with the company, and our current HR rep has been transparent and willing to listen to ideas and suggestions for how to create a better work environment going forward.
We are aware of the influence that IGN has in the gaming and entertainment community, and we will utilize that to the best of our abilities going forward. And we will continue to challenge our management and human resources teams to fix what is broken, because if we can’t or if we don’t, then IGN will no longer be a place we’re proud to call home – as content creators, entertainment consumers, and as gamers.
Sincerely,
The IGN Team
And Kotaku has the email that IGN general manager sent
All,
Much of the understanding and progress we made as a group today is summarized in this post from our Content team. It is clear IGN can and must do better delivering on our commitment to a safe and harassment-free work environment for employees.
I am taking the following steps to ensure we achieve our goals. First, I will enlist an independent expert to thoroughly examine how we handled the matter in question and, more broadly, all other important aspects of creating a healthy workplace. Second, I will turn the findings and recommendations of that review into specific actions that I will share with all of you. I will be accountable to you for delivering results. Third, I will work to give HR a stronger presence throughout IGN, including outside the San Francisco office.
I’m not going to reiterate IGN’s committment to a safe and harassment free work environment. Instead I am going to work with all of you to prove it with our actions and results from here on out.
v*nce ing*nito's crybaby nice guy twitter response to all this was vomit-inducing though #shewasmyonlyfriendatIGN #misreadsignals 🤢
Gonna keep saying this in every post about gaming or comics bc journalists are investigating more shit as we speak.
I'm VERY disappointed in IGN's HR department, and upper management, for the stance they originally took.
I do wonder who the editor is, though.
the fuck...
neogafresetera is the only place in the gaming community that i semi-trust.
I feel like a book could actually be written about GamerGate and how it brought alt right thinking into the mainstream.
