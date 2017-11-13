Xscape working on new album! + Real Housewives roundup

Did kandi and Cynthia bleach their skin?



I love the xscape miniseries



Tiny's illiterate self cracks me up

Kandi don't need the money. Also she and the Scott sisters hate each other, soooo

they all hate each other.



i think Tiny and Kandi hate each other more.

Yeah? I assumed Tiny was the only one that Kandi liked, but I feel like she hates her now, too...

I haven't watched it but why do you say that? Didn't they work together as songwriters?

i think kandi never says no to a paycheck. also i wonder what her expenses are supporting her mom and todd lol

Escape on WWHL was so uncomfortable and awkward. They don't like each other or get along at all.



When Andy would ask even the simple questions like "what's your favorite flower?" they would all stay quiet and not look at each other.



So much dead air.



Reply

Soooooo awk

You would think this was a RHOA reunion not a girl group LOL

I was shocked to find out that Tiny is the richest!

she's so fucking ugly.

I would've guessed Tiny was the richest since TI ain't draining her money while Todd uses Kandi's money for every idea he comes up with.

dont forget momma joyce!

bye RHOD!





:(bye RHOD! Reply

I try to work in LeeAnne's "They're.just.hands." behind the closed door monologue into conversations all the time.

Kelly and LeeAnne are the best cast members on their shows. without them they'd be boring!



Reply

LeeAnne is everything to me! She's the queen of Dallas and the hateful three cannot stand it. No LeeAnne no show, plain and simple.

After watching that UNSUNG episode, I thought it was clear the Xscape reunion was never going to happen. Looks like they all still hate each other.



I just can't wait until December 5th for Melbourne. RHOBH is going to be forever boring. Reply

Thank.you. That Unsung episode made it abundantly clear they do not fuck with each other at all and that the check must have been great for them to even do the tour.

I tried getting into Dallas bc Bitch Sesh discusses it but idk I can't really get into it.



I'm all caught up on RHOC now. Lydia remains the worst. Reply

Did you start with S2 of RHOD?

I started with 2. I had watched bits and pieces of S1 bc my gf watches it but not the full season or anything.

God I hate Lydia and whoever even thought to bring her back.

I'm not watching OC anymore and this season of Atlanta has been so boring, what the hell were those scenes with Cynthia taking a sexy bath and going on a weird date?



Actually I just need RHONY back in my life, I miss those ladies so much.

Yes! Omg I miss the RHONY so much, so happy they're currently filming! My favorite moment was Dorinda telling Sonja to get the toilet in her townhouse fixed, lmao!

Haha Dorinda went in, poor Sonja. My favorite is: why don't you stop getting vaginal rejuvenation and put an E-ZPass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel, we all know what kind of shit goes down in that townhouse!

Dorinda needs to be on every RH show tbh

lol at Cynthia's bath scene.. Atlanta is so strange this season. Was Nene not even in this week's ep?

rhony is really superior, i'm following sonja and bethenny on IG and am living watching their IG stories since they're currently filming.

why is cynthia still on this show

Kandi is jealous of Mika and Tocha. She is jealous of their voices. Kandi's voice ain't shit compared to them. They have amazing voices. Tocha and Mika sing and it sounds just like they do on a record. No autotune or anything needed.

Kandi has always been mad that she is a pip. She couldn't be the cutest. She couldnt be the best singer. She couldn't be a good dancer. She wasn't the light skindededed one. And she's still mad about it all. Reply

And yet she is the most relevant and the 2nd richest while the sisters have to rely on Kandi and her connections to become relevant again and make a buck.

True but obviously that money and success isn't enough for her self esteem and soul. Money is not everything. All money does is assure your bills are paid. It doesn't bring happiness. So you're not broke but you're still broken.

tell it...testify

I too love ignoring how Tamika dogged Kandi out and Tocha forgetting her own messy part in the group splitting up.



Kandi can't express herself, we all know this, but I think all she wants is for them to acknowledge that the past was a mess and apologize but the Scotts never will and that's the tension. Reply

Bravo moving Married to Medicine to Friday nights but still airing repeats on Sundays.

i have been watching clips of the xscape show - and kandi has issues yet to be resolved.



i think everyone likes everyone except kandi.... she seems bitter but she's made a good career for herself and should be happy all things considered?



i like tiny! Reply

The band did go on without her afterall (and failed) and she was the youngest and didn't feel like they took her seriously.

yeah, i can understand her feelings about being ignored because she is the youngest.



but she went on to have a bigger and better career without them, and has had mainstream successes without them !



so, if you really don't like them, figure it out - but it is obvious that 3/4 prefer to make music without her, and she seems pissed off buuuuut it doesn't seem like she can reconcile with them. Reply

I think Tiny is in the middle since she's obviously cool with Kandi and doesn't have the unresolved issues Kandi does with Tocha/The Scotts. Tamika was messy for that radio mess and even more so for keeping mum when Tiny & Kandi point out how Tocha screwed the group as a whole over. The sisters kept adding things on and she wanted to go along to get along but, as usual, didn't articulate exactly how she feels & is frustrated about it.



Really I think all Kandi wants is for the Scotts to admit what they did in the past was fucked up in genuine way & apologize for real instead of just saying the words but since they won't she can't stand them but so much. Reply

Xscape on WWHL was so cringeworthy. Andy is so shady with those questions.



Reply

I don't blame kandi. they said early on they weren't going to do new music, and just a tour so i can't get mad she made other obligations. this show is so entertaining to me, i died when tamika realized she had been singing the wrong damn lyric since they recorded hahaha. tiny is...lordy...hard to look at sometimes. she needs to chill on the fillers.

I agree with Funky Dineva's review today in that Tamika needs to pip up with things that her sister is wrong about instead of just standing back and let it happen.

