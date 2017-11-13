Erika Jayne

Xscape working on new album! + Real Housewives roundup



-Xscape currently has a mini series on Bravo documenting their return to the public spotlight and reunion tour.

-They revealed on WWHL that they will be making a brand new album but with one little catch....Kandi will not be reuniting with the band full time and thus will not be working on the cd. She will only be returning for their limited comeback tour.













