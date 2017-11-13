Xscape working on new album! + Real Housewives roundup
-Xscape currently has a mini series on Bravo documenting their return to the public spotlight and reunion tour.
-They revealed on WWHL that they will be making a brand new album but with one little catch....Kandi will not be reuniting with the band full time and thus will not be working on the cd. She will only be returning for their limited comeback tour.
I love the xscape miniseries
Tiny's illiterate self cracks me up
i think Tiny and Kandi hate each other more.
When Andy would ask even the simple questions like "what's your favorite flower?" they would all stay quiet and not look at each other.
So much dead air.
bye RHOD!
They made a really awkward pairing though.
LeeAnne is everything to me! She's the queen of Dallas and the hateful three cannot stand it. No LeeAnne no show, plain and simple.
I just can't wait until December 5th for Melbourne. RHOBH is going to be forever boring.
I'm all caught up on RHOC now. Lydia remains the worst.
I'm not watching OC anymore and this season of Atlanta has been so boring, what the hell were those scenes with Cynthia taking a sexy bath and going on a weird date?
Actually I just need RHONY back in my life, I miss those ladies so much.
Kandi is jealous of Mika and Tocha. She is jealous of their voices. Kandi's voice ain't shit compared to them. They have amazing voices. Tocha and Mika sing and it sounds just like they do on a record. No autotune or anything needed.
Kandi has always been mad that she is a pip. She couldn't be the cutest. She couldnt be the best singer. She couldn't be a good dancer. She wasn't the light skindededed one. And she's still mad about it all.
Kandi can't express herself, we all know this, but I think all she wants is for them to acknowledge that the past was a mess and apologize but the Scotts never will and that's the tension.
i think everyone likes everyone except kandi.... she seems bitter but she's made a good career for herself and should be happy all things considered?
i like tiny!
but she went on to have a bigger and better career without them, and has had mainstream successes without them !
so, if you really don't like them, figure it out - but it is obvious that 3/4 prefer to make music without her, and she seems pissed off buuuuut it doesn't seem like she can reconcile with them.
Really I think all Kandi wants is for the Scotts to admit what they did in the past was fucked up in genuine way & apologize for real instead of just saying the words but since they won't she can't stand them but so much.