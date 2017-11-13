Tom Sizemore Was Kicked Off a Film Set For Allegedly Molesting an 11-Year-Old Actress
ETA: The actress is now looking into legal action against both Sizemore and her parents; Sizemore's rep says "No comment"
"A dozen cast and crewmembers" have told The Hollywood Reporter that actor Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Born on the Fourth of July, True Romance) was kicked off the set of Born Killers in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress in the film told her parents that he had touched her inappropriately while they were posing for still photos that would be used in the film. Months later, after the girl’s parents declined to press charges, Sizemore was allowed to come back and do re-shoots to complete the film.
The actress, now 26 years old, has recently retained legal counsel to explore possible action against both Sizemore and her parents over the incident.
Sizemore has a long rap sheet, including drug charges and multiple counts of battery against women. He had recently been convicted of beating and stalking his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss, when the incident on Born Killers occurred.
Sizemore apparently denied the allegations as soon as they were made, but he was kicked off the set anyway and both his agent and manager quietly parted ways with him shortly afterward.
[Trigger Warning for Sexual Abuse]
The girl was wearing a nightgown during the photo shoot and said that while she was sitting on his lap for a photo, Sizemore put his hand up her nightgown and either rubbed his finger against her vagina or inserted it inside.
Robyn Adamson, the actress who played Sizemore's wife in the film, was at the photo shoot and said: "At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could've vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was."
Roi Maufas, a production assistant on the film, said. "The little girl said what she said and we all thought, 'That fucking sleazebag.' There was never any doubt. He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We're talking about consistent behavior, just being 'Tom Sizemore' on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers. [Producer James R. Rosenthal, who died in 2011], who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy's ass."
Gus Spoliansky, a producer on the film, said: "We had a fiduciary responsibility to complete the film so we decided to go about business as usual — lacking the evidence of what happened that day… We took the allegation extremely seriously and we were willing to do anything, including dismissing Tom. We just couldn't be police, judge and jury."
Sizemore's agent, Stephen Rice, told THR: "Our official position is 'no comment'".
Hmmmm....red flags are all there.
And apparently I'm just now learning he once dated Elizabeth Hurley
I could kill him w my bare hands I swear to fucking g-d
her parents, too
how the fuck do you let a man get away with that what the FUCK
Right?! I'm biased as fuck given I too was molested at that age, but there's nothing that makes me want to go full vigilate like people targeting kids.
He's always been a known piece of shit, but my god is this another level.