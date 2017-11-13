Tom Sizemore Was Kicked Off a Film Set For Allegedly Molesting an 11-Year-Old Actress





The girl was wearing a nightgown during the photo shoot and said that while she was sitting on his lap for a photo, Sizemore put his hand up her nightgown and either rubbed his finger against her vagina or inserted it inside.



Robyn Adamson, the actress who played Sizemore's wife in the film, was at the photo shoot and said: "At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could've vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was."



Roi Maufas, a production assistant on the film, said. "The little girl said what she said and we all thought, 'That fucking sleazebag.' There was never any doubt. He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We're talking about consistent behavior, just being 'Tom Sizemore' on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers. [Producer James R. Rosenthal, who died in 2011], who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy's ass."



Gus Spoliansky, a producer on the film, said: "We had a fiduciary responsibility to complete the film so we decided to go about business as usual — lacking the evidence of what happened that day… We took the allegation extremely seriously and we were willing to do anything, including dismissing Tom. We just couldn't be police, judge and jury."



Sizemore's agent, Stephen Rice, told THR: "Our official position is 'no comment'".

