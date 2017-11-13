Julianne Moore: "I can't bear to see George Clooney as president"
Not Him! Julianne Moore Does Not Want George Clooney To Be President https://t.co/uQrtVb4Uab pic.twitter.com/OzNdBudwOQ— MagazinAisle (@MagazinAisle) November 13, 2017
- Julianne Moore has revealed what we were all thinking: George Clooney should not be president.
- "I can't bear it, this idea of relating leaders with entertainment figures."
- She says "What you want is a president who is experienced in government. You don’t want a reality show person. I don’t even want to joke about movie stars being president of the United States."
SOURCE
He would be insufferable lbr. Queen Moore didn't lie. ONTD, who do you want as president?
Bernie Sanders
He's a comedian now right?
The thought of any celebrity wanting to attain office without government experience makes my blood boil.
Trump made it a possible. But I have no clue who I'd pick.
imagine thaat
I have this co-worker who is like "the government corrupts people, I don't want a president who comes from politics" and like I get what she's saying with the corruption thing but COME ON we NEED a president who comes from politics and who has experience and knowledge not some nobody off the street who thinks they can change the world (which is what she seems to want)
It's pretty ridiculous that an intern at the White House is more qualified than Trump-- and he's the damn president.
I really want a woman in office
I was talking about it with my co-worker and I was like "honestly I want a woman in office, I just think they are smarter and less emotional about it than men" and she was like "umm what about Betsy Devos" obviously I mean a smart competent woman not JUST a woman lol
of course a progressive woc would be the ultimate dream though.
(lol at you randomly throwing in cis)
If that ends up being Bernie, great! If it ends up being someone else that follows the same path as Bernie, that's great too! At the end of the day it's not about Bernie, it's about what he's fighting for.
However, I think Bernie would be a great president and I think he's still the best person for the job. A lot can happen before 2020, but he's definitely the front runner for me.
He practices what he preaches for the most part
Like if he dies our country isn't going to erupt into flames.
He just needs a solid vice who shares his views.
Obama's words here at Rutgers is something I always remember
“It’s not cool to not know what you’re talking about. That’s not keeping it real or telling it like it is. That’s not challenging political correctness. That’s just not knowing what you’re talking about. And yet we’ve become confused about this.”
In other news I am screaming @ our big idiot son Don Jr tweeting all of his DMs with Assange that only implicate him further.
What a weird coincidence!
HER PRIVATE SERVER THO
in no particular order:
Re: in no particular order:
RE: Re: in no particular order:
Re: in no particular order:
Re: in no particular order:
I wouldn't hate Harris and she seems willing to be more progressive but I don't get why she'd be anyone's dream candidate??
anyway, she didn't lie.