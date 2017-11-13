kate bush December will be magic again

Julianne Moore: "I can't bear to see George Clooney as president"


  • Julianne Moore has revealed what we were all thinking: George Clooney should not be president.

  • "I can't bear it, this idea of relating leaders with entertainment figures."

  • She says "What you want is a president who is experienced in government. You don’t want a reality show person. I don’t even want to joke about movie stars being president of the United States."



He would be insufferable lbr. Queen Moore didn't lie. ONTD, who do you want as president?

