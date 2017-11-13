Julianne Moore: "I can't bear to see George Clooney as president"

I agree. He's not half as clever or appealing as he thinks he is. Reply

ia

He's very overrated

This

TBQH

ONTD, who do you want as president?



Bernie Sanders

i thought he was dead!

lol

omg 💀

bernie can't come to the phone rn

the old Bernie can't come to the phone right now

I saw him on SNL.

He's a comedian now right?

Reply

I love you fka but who?

Tulsi Gabbard or Nina Turner

Julianne, my talented insightful queen!



Reply

Trump made it a possible. But I have no clue who I'd pick.

I'm with her. They really need to make it a requirement that you have some kind of experience in politics before becoming president. Like it's ridiculous to me that it's not already one.

Seriously! ANY other job, they won't even look at you without experience. :(

KANYE PROMISED THAT HE'LL RUN





imagine thaat Reply

lmao i wonder what party he thinks he can win the nom for

Mte I thought that shit was locked in.

Right? Even for internships, they want you to have experience.

I can't believe there isn't already.

I totally agree, it's ridiculous that there isn't



I have this co-worker who is like "the government corrupts people, I don't want a president who comes from politics" and like I get what she's saying with the corruption thing but COME ON we NEED a president who comes from politics and who has experience and knowledge not some nobody off the street who thinks they can change the world (which is what she seems to want) Reply

I definitely believe that a requirement for president should be that you have a least like 2 years of expeirebce in government

Hopefully after this clusterfuck of a presidency, we will reevaluate some things.



It's pretty ridiculous that an intern at the White House is more qualified than Trump-- and he's the damn president. Reply

change yo icon binch

!!! Like you should be required to have AT LEAST held four years of an elected office or something.

I remember some argument in a politics post about how it's discriminatory to require a president to be literate

After this past election, I've come around to the idea that the president is just a figurehead with no real power or weight.

Yes, great idea. We should definitely start letting the white men in charge decide barriers for political office. They've never done shady things regarding political engagement.

..has George Clooney expressed interest in running? There's so many celebs either joking about running or seriously considering a run that it's hard to keep track of them all

I'm not even surprised anymore X_X

he wrote a prayer for the country on the daily beast. he's running.

he hasn't. people here just think he wants to run for some office because he speaks about politics often. he's always been like this though.

When I heard he was getting married, I assumed it was because he's planning to run for offie because I'm terribly cynical.

If we are dumb enough to elect another asshole from the entertainment industry who has zero experience in politics, then we deserve every bad thing that comes from it.

speak for yourself. i dont want my parents or nieces and nephews to suffer.

I love Maxine Waters and Tammy Duckworth!

man, i know its not on her but everytime I see Duckworth's name it reminds me of what scum the GOP is that they would criticize her military record

nothing the GOP does is out of love for this country. she's put up with so much, including Mark Kirk being a shithead about her Thai heritage. if she becomes president, it would be the biggest 'fuck you' to them and so so good for our country.

He can't even direct a good movie, how could he direct the country tbh!

Lmao

Good Night and Good Luck tho

lol i'm so glad she said this while doing promo for a film he directed her in

I'm gonna say it: I want to see Bernie be President. Figght me ONTD

tell it!

would rather not see any cis white men ever again

mte



I really want a woman in office



I was talking about it with my co-worker and I was like "honestly I want a woman in office, I just think they are smarter and less emotional about it than men" and she was like "umm what about Betsy Devos" obviously I mean a smart competent woman not JUST a woman lol Reply

OK but I'm not gonna be ready for at least another 16 years.

i'd prefer a progressive cis white men over an imperialist/oligarch lady no questions asked (even if it's one who is marketed as "progressive").

of course a progressive woc would be the ultimate dream though.



of course a progressive woc would be the ultimate dream though. Reply

actual policy > identity



(lol at you randomly throwing in cis) Reply

I agree.

Omg astrological sis....

fight us* 😤

yes

I'm with you.

I will take any politically-based candidate that isn't Republican or Trump.

I think he'd be a great President, but we live in this world. The next election is in 2020. Bernie would be 79. The country needs a younger President, stability etc. The election cycle means that Bernie (and Biden and a few others whose names I've seen) have missed their window.

Yep. But when we say Bernie, what we really mean is someone we can trust and someone that wants the same things the people want.



If that ends up being Bernie, great! If it ends up being someone else that follows the same path as Bernie, that's great too! At the end of the day it's not about Bernie, it's about what he's fighting for.



However, I think Bernie would be a great president and I think he's still the best person for the job. A lot can happen before 2020, but he's definitely the front runner for me. Reply

Same.



He practices what he preaches for the most part Reply

Of the ones who ran, I liked him the best. I do think we can do better though.

I don't necessarily want him (although I admire him greatly). Anyone with his politics would be great.

His white men first attitude aside, he's going to be SEVENTY-NINE in 2020. Are you fucking kidding me.

I'll laugh + pity you instead.

PREACH SIS

girl, he's old as shit. Kamala our Joe-K-3.

People are so annoying about his age.

Like if he dies our country isn't going to erupt into flames.



He just needs a solid vice who shares his views. Reply

Obama's words here at Rutgers is something I always remember



“It’s not cool to not know what you’re talking about. That’s not keeping it real or telling it like it is. That’s not challenging political correctness. That’s just not knowing what you’re talking about. And yet we’ve become confused about this.”



In other news I am screaming @ our big idiot son Don Jr tweeting all of his DMs with Assange that only implicate him further.



What a weird coincidence!

Trump tweeted about hacked Podesta emails 15 minutes after WikiLeaks asked Trump Jr. to ask him to: report https://t.co/IGay71rCNd pic.twitter.com/PFzAfZ5LeM — The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2017



Reply

stupid watergate.

lmao dig that hole deeper

BUT HIS DMs!!!!!!!!!!!!

B-B-BB-BUT HA EMAILS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111111111111111111 11111111111111111oneoneoneone!!!

HER PRIVATE SERVER THO





HER PRIVATE SERVER THO Reply

god this entire comment, ita

chris murphy/kamala harris 2020.

Kamala Harris would be truly the Queen

I want kamala but I don't want to get my hopes up

Yasss Murphy!

not here for the Kamala Harris love-fest tbh. Chris Murphy is not particularly great either, idg why liberals like him so much?



I wouldn't hate Harris and she seems willing to be more progressive but I don't get why she'd be anyone's dream candidate?? Reply

i read too fast and thought this was julianna margulies talking.

anyway, she didn't lie.



anyway, she didn't lie. Reply

Same lol

100% agreed. I said this when Tr*mp was running. Why on earth would anyone want to elect someone with no clue what they're doing? Aside from Putin's reason, obvs. >:)

Didn't Oprah say she was considering running? It's terrifying celebs throwing it out there because after 2016, who the fuck knows. Reply

