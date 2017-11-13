This song is The Song

I’m claiming it for all the wlw out there



It’s a good combo with Gorgeous Reply

is there gonna be a physical release for Blue Lips? i refuse to do digital downloads and i wanna support ha.

she needs to tour for this album... i missed her last one ;_; Reply

nope :'( Reply

when did MTV bring back TRL? Reply

when they got more desperate than usual. Reply

LOL seems right. Bringing back music to MTV Reply

such a great song, cant wait for her album. I still love ladywood. Reply

that's way better than that live performance she uploaded on her channel omg Reply

The pop star we need right now. Reply

Ya'll ready for the album of the year? Reply

i been ready, 3 days Reply

where can I listen to the leaked songs? Reply

omg it leaked?? Reply

i can't believe how excited i am for her album. she's truly gonna save pop this year. Reply

love HER. Reply

This is like top 5 SOTY. She fucked up the chorus live unfortunately. The verses were great tho.

Also everyone predicted that MTV won't be able to book guests on TRL and they've been doing way better than I expected, tbh, probably a lot of labels realy want this to work to have yet another platform to promote up and coming artists in the grander scheme, but also half of the guests cancel last minute. The hosts are trash tho. Their MTV News correspondents have way more personality and chemistry. Reply

It's dated as fuck, why would they invest in this?



You can promote up and coming artists on twitter or youtube and reach way more people. Reply

I guess a professionally shot TV performance gives you credibility on paper. And it's a talk show, shit's going to get uploaded online anyway. There's no other reason for them to force people to show up. Ratings are shit, like, less than 100k viewers per episode at this point Reply

Yeah this only has so much time left to end (again) Reply

this song makes me feel so old Reply

why? tove lo is 30 Reply

oh seriously? that makes me feel slightly worse because i'm younger but she's so hip lmao Reply

It makes me feel like I still have time to go out in the world and be a slut Reply

This song is amazing, that is all

*Enter that Meryl Streep gif of her taking off her glasses and turning around* Reply

the only other pop girl i check for <3 Reply

