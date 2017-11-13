November 13th, 2017, 07:13 pm witchpop Tove Lo performs "Disco Tits @ TRL Source Tagged: european celebrities, live performance, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I’m claiming it for all the wlw out there
It’s a good combo with Gorgeous
she needs to tour for this album... i missed her last one ;_;
Also everyone predicted that MTV won't be able to book guests on TRL and they've been doing way better than I expected, tbh, probably a lot of labels realy want this to work to have yet another platform to promote up and coming artists in the grander scheme, but also half of the guests cancel last minute. The hosts are trash tho. Their MTV News correspondents have way more personality and chemistry.
You can promote up and coming artists on twitter or youtube and reach way more people.
*Enter that Meryl Streep gif of her taking off her glasses and turning around*