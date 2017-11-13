Marc Maron discusses Louis CK's sexual harassment on his podcast

Men really are just the worst. Reply

Basically a hard line on people I become friends with is that they not be sexual abusers but different strokes for different folks.

that's just unreasonable!

That's such a low bar and yet so many few people can cross over it.

Reply

This sucks. I liked listening to his podcast at work and he's on Glow with my favorite actress. Hollywood is making it so all our favorites are problematic.

Marc's always been problematic. He's constantly in tiff's with various fellow comedians because he's an ass.

says it's fucked up that there is no where the women comics could go with the stories of their abuse, then says he'll stay friends with louis. HEY MARC, WHY DO YOU THINK THEY FELT LIKE THEY COULDNT TELL ANYONE?

It's interesting because I'm pretty sure Marc and Louis had a falling out years ago over nothing but Marc's own neuroticism. So he's dropped Louis as a friend before for much less, but now he's willing to stick by him I guess.

Truly shows how much the power of entitlement is for men.

well this time LCK didn't do anything to him, so he can look past it much easier ugh

hmm when he says that since these women weren't named, he believed his friend who said it wasn't true, then right after that goes on to say that it's an environment that lets those kinds of things go unchecked, but doesn't talk about how not believing these women from the beginning is a part of it?

call me old fashioned but I don't want to be friends with sexual predators.

Call me old-fashioned, but I want a man who will protect me like I'm the reputation of a guy he's never met — Kate Willett (@katewillett) November 11, 2017



this comment reminds me of this tweet

This is amazing

loll damn.

Cackling

Wow.

Love this.

Reply

lol The sad truth

just say you hate women and go

welp, that was valuable time wasted reading this rambling justification for why he'll still be friends with a scumbag.

"Every word is worth the read." Not really tho.

iirc they had a very complicated story with a few fall outs over the years so i am inclined to believe that he at least confronted him about it. fuck him for just dropping the subject tho. disappointed af.

yeah ita he's weak for just taking Louis at his word. lol I'm also legit surprised that they're good friends now bc I always felt like they just sort of buried the hatchet and went on their ways, cordial but not close.

Jim Norton (who is not my fave at all) said he confronted him about the rumors and Louis dismissed him by saying, "they're just rumors." If Marc did the same, and Louis ALSO lied to them, then idk what to say. How can you be friends with someone who lies to your face?

You're still going to be friends with him ? Fuck off.

Just fuck off forever, then.

That's disappointing

I couldn't imagine remaining friends with a predator in any circumstance. I can't even with this.

