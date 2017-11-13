Marc Maron discusses Louis CK's sexual harassment on his podcast
I've been friends with Louis CK for a long time. I read the article and none of it is good. I'll have more to say about it on my own show and not a shitty platform like Twitter.— marc maron (@marcmaron) November 10, 2017
After the NY Times story in which female comics came forward about Louis CK's repeated sexual misconduct and Louis CK admitted they were true despite previously calling those women liars for years, his friend and fellow comic Marc Maron tweeted that he didn't think twitter was an appropriate forum for his thoughts on the matter and he'd be discussing it on his podcast.
NY Times reporter Sopan Deb transcribed what Marc Maron said on his podcast:
This is the first part of what @marcmaron had to say on @wtfpod about his friend, Louis C.K. Every word is worth the read: pic.twitter.com/WXyUZIzrg1— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 13, 2017
The second part of what @marcmaron had to say on @WTFpod about Louis C.K., details his personal experience with sexual assault - and also says that he will remain friends with Louis C.K.: pic.twitter.com/zijBEzwRCC— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 13, 2017
