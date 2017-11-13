More DCTV Actors & Actresses Speak Out in Response to Allegations Against Kreisberg

Did Stephen say something stupid in his video? Reply

Thread

Link

No. Basically that he wanted to talk to the cast/crew first before putting anything out and that he fully supports CL/EBR/his castmates for speaking out and wants the set to be a safe environment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting. I would have thought production / cast would have talked to him already given he’s the lead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's great that they are speaking out. A fan also brought it up at the recent Con in vancouver at Paul Blackthornes panel. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't watch Supergirl in a while and just catching up to all this news too. What a piece of shit. It sounds like even more stories will likely come out.



semi ot but I just read that fucking breaking news that Roy Moore was once banned from an Alabama mall bc he was harassing teens!! Ban all men until we can find out what's going on. Every day it gets worse but my hope is something actually fucking changes. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i saw that too. jfc.



"omg innocent until proven guilty~~" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And saying he didn't know Beverly Young when he wrote a fucking romantic note in her yearbook. You know what tho? I rewatched Jesus Camp last night and it perfectly explains why and how Evangelicals flocked to Trump. tbt to when they made the kids worship and praise a Bush cutout. And so fitting that Ted Haggard was in that doc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Roy Moore stuff is leaves me with next to no hope for this country/this planet. There are men and women who literally think 'at least he's not a democrat', as if that's worse than being a pedophile. People need to rally around his opponent and encourage everyone to vote. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Hi Steve.



I stand with my sisters 1000%.



I️ have many thoughts but do not feel calm or ready to speak on the issue (and other issues) in a productive way right now ❤️ https://t.co/7B9jcLfsAZ — Candice Patton (@candicekp) November 13, 2017



So far from Flash, Danielle and Carlos both retweeted Melissa's statement, and Candice also said: Reply

Thread

Link

Just added that in! I hit submit and ofc then saw her new tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How involved was AK on Superswirl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rumors have it that he basically ousted the first showrunner Ali Adler in season 2 so he could get full control. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was very involved, though I think he hasnt been as involved this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He pretty much took over S2 and created the mess that it is now with Mon-El, James being sidelined, Kara flopping, etc.



He's MOSTLY heavily involved with Flash and the show nosedives any time he's the 'main' producer because they keep seeming to run through executive producers every season, which is why the show is a damn mess. Cadly Mack (a writer) said she would rather live in a cardboard box under a bridge than ever work with AJK again. But she loved Greg Berlanti to pieces. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There were a lot of rumors of AJK's mistreatment of Candice in seasons 1&2. I hope she is ok. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh the way they used to treat candice i'd be scared to say anything Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jesus :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was stephen being an active part of the solution against sexual harassment and rape culture when he wrote this?



Had breakfast on Tuesday in Los Angeles with my wife and daughter. In the midst of marveling at how she's able to eat pancakes intended for fully grown humans while weighing less than 25 pounds... An incredibly famous young woman came in with her sort of (not really) famous boyfriend. I immediately tensed because I consider this person – as the father of a young girl – to be nothing short of an emotional terrorist. My wife senses this and asks me what's wrong. I respond that we need to leave immediately for fear my kid and this overly sexualized velociraptor make eye contact even for the briefest of instances. I was dead serious. This is what it's like to have a daughter. Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn’t that about Miley or am I wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i think so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think so, or at least that was the speculation. i'm just rolling my eyes bc you know this fool doesn't see how making comments like this contributes to rape culture.



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when i read this i thought the negative person was the boyfriend and he was some sort of sexual predator in which case it would be normal to get your kid the fuck away from him. but no he's just being unnecessarily alarmist about miley. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"her sort of (not really) famous boyfriend"



Duuuuuude... Liam may not be A-list, but he is MUCH more famous than you. The audacity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol wtf why would he post this? Where did he post this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

emotional terrorist? dude.



didn't he also slut shame a waitress on twitter for wearing a short skirt (which was probably part of the dress code) or am i mixing up my cw white boys again? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'm not surprised. He started defending Texans when that Ali the clock kid was arrested. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm glad they're speaking out. Reply

Thread

Link





also, have you guys seen this?



http://www.clevver.com/mark-schwahn-sexual-harassment/



the creator of One Tree Hill is also a harasser. just awful.also, have you guys seen this?the creator of One Tree Hill is also a harasser. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a post or two earlier today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't see that! Sorry!



Thanks, though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a post earlier today if you go back a couple pages



oops, should have refreshed before responding.



Edited at 2017-11-14 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't fucking trust Stephen Amell and his basic flop acting self. Go back to shaming Dante's Cove. Homophobe. Reply

Thread

Link

what did he say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







i choose to think that ebr is shading guggie Reply

Thread

Link

she most definitely was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You would think that MG would consult his wife before posting some of things he does... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit i did not know this











jfc





BURN HIM Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I love Candice sfm ♥



Glad to see people supporting each other and fuck AJK tbh, I hope his career is over. Reply

Thread

Link