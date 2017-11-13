[FS] orange

More DCTV Actors & Actresses Speak Out in Response to Allegations Against Kreisberg

Follow up from this and this:

Author of the first Variety article about Kreisberg updated with this:





maisiersellers (Everyone handles trauma in their own way and every way is valid. Please do not feel any shame if you have been a target and have remained silent, I stand with you too.)


candicekp privilege is a hell of a drug.


julianaharkavy Stay strong. I’m with you.


odetteannable What she said ⬆️















[Stephens Facebook Video (idk if it autoplays)]








Sources: Mo Ryan / Maisie R-S / Candice Patton / Candice2 / Juliana Harkavy / Odette Annable / David Ramsey / David Harewood / Caity Lotz / Stephen Amell / The Hollywood Reporter
Tagged: , , , , ,