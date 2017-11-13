More DCTV Actors & Actresses Speak Out in Response to Allegations Against Kreisberg
Author of the first Variety article about Kreisberg updated with this:
If this story were published today, the number would be higher. I had an interesting weekend. https://t.co/ApGC2aJM8a— Mo Ryan (@moryan) November 13, 2017
candicekp privilege is a hell of a drug.
julianaharkavy Stay strong. I’m with you.
odetteannable What she said ⬆️
Amen & Amen! You @EmilyBett @MelissaBenoist and so many courageous women remain the true heroes of us all! 💯— David Ramsey (@david_ramsey) November 13, 2017
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/hZnP6ZjxDD— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) November 13, 2017
To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers... I add my voice to the choir of support. You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 13, 2017
#Arrow star Stephen Amell speaks out after EP is accused of sexual harassment: "If you're not an active part of the solution then you are a part of the problem" https://t.co/gT6OdwUoJ9 pic.twitter.com/n4MX81wQjn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 13, 2017
[Stephens Facebook Video (idk if it autoplays)]
Hi Steve.— Candice Patton (@candicekp) November 13, 2017
I stand with my sisters 1000%.
I️ have many thoughts but do not feel calm or ready to speak on the issue (and other issues) in a productive way right now ❤️ https://t.co/7B9jcLfsAZ
semi ot but I just read that fucking breaking news that Roy Moore was once banned from an Alabama mall bc he was harassing teens!! Ban all men until we can find out what's going on. Every day it gets worse but my hope is something actually fucking changes.
"omg innocent until proven guilty~~"
He's MOSTLY heavily involved with Flash and the show nosedives any time he's the 'main' producer because they keep seeming to run through executive producers every season, which is why the show is a damn mess. Cadly Mack (a writer) said she would rather live in a cardboard box under a bridge than ever work with AJK again. But she loved Greg Berlanti to pieces.
Had breakfast on Tuesday in Los Angeles with my wife and daughter. In the midst of marveling at how she's able to eat pancakes intended for fully grown humans while weighing less than 25 pounds... An incredibly famous young woman came in with her sort of (not really) famous boyfriend. I immediately tensed because I consider this person – as the father of a young girl – to be nothing short of an emotional terrorist. My wife senses this and asks me what's wrong. I respond that we need to leave immediately for fear my kid and this overly sexualized velociraptor make eye contact even for the briefest of instances. I was dead serious. This is what it's like to have a daughter.
Duuuuuude... Liam may not be A-list, but he is MUCH more famous than you. The audacity.
didn't he also slut shame a waitress on twitter for wearing a short skirt (which was probably part of the dress code) or am i mixing up my cw white boys again?
also, have you guys seen this?
http://www.clevver.com/mark-schwahn-sexual-harassment/
the creator of One Tree Hill is also a harasser.
jfc
BURN HIM
Glad to see people supporting each other and fuck AJK tbh, I hope his career is over.