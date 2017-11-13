beyonce glasses

Rihanna shows you how to apply #Stunna lip paint, plus her sock collection is out

On Instagram Rihanna has been previewing Stunna lip paint, available November 23rd. Yesterday, she shared how she applies it.






Also, last week her sock collection "Thottie or Nice" launched.
You can purchase a pair/view the collection here.

