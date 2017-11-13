Rihanna shows you how to apply #Stunna lip paint, plus her sock collection is out
On Instagram Rihanna has been previewing Stunna lip paint, available November 23rd. Yesterday, she shared how she applies it.
Also, last week her sock collection "Thottie or Nice" launched.
You can purchase a pair/view the collection here.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
What are you getting for the holidays?
Also, last week her sock collection "Thottie or Nice" launched.
You can purchase a pair/view the collection here.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
What are you getting for the holidays?
also i feel like lipstick makes small lips look bigger? idk
For the sephora sale I got:
Tarte Rainforest Foundation
Tarte Rainforest Concealer
Tarte Rainforest Foundation brush
Tarte Rainforest Micro Liner
Too Faced Hangover Primer
Too Faced Hangover Spray
ABH Powder Brow Duo
ABH Prism Palette
Sunday Riley Sunday School Set
Boscia Pore Charcoal Set
From ULTA in October they have a BedHead sale so I stock up on dry shampoo, smoothing cream & hairspray for the year.
I'm going to either buy some Overtone or CelebLuxury to keep my hair bright and pretty all year.
And I still need to find a pair of everyday boots and sneakers on sale.
I think that'll be good for me.
I hate the concealer though; it smells like paint and makes my eyes water.
it's a beautiful shade but i don't need any more lipstick 😫