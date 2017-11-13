Rihanna shows you how to apply #Stunna lip paint, plus her sock collection is out

I saw a ton of her shoes at nordstrom rack the other day Reply

Thread

Link

her lips are unREAL. that cupids bow!! Reply

Thread

Link

Ia, i really like her cupids bow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are those socks with the stick figure sold out???? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just make ur own bootleg one. It’s cheaper. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im trying to get into wearing lipstick. i do love it but i feel subconscious someties about the colour and i also do not have nice lips (damn small upper lip) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I have small lips so I feel like I can’t pull off any lip color! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go for it sis!



also i feel like lipstick makes small lips look bigger? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard starting off with colors closer to your lip color can help you get used to it and makes it easier to branch out. Also, small lips never stopped anybody from being bold so don't let it stop you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rob kardashian is crying in a basement somewhere because riri's sock line actually will bring profit. Reply

Thread

Link

snatching rob and kylie’s $$$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, after having stolen Kylie's makeup crown she's now coming after Rob. Savage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her cupid's bow was carved by the GAWDS Reply

Thread

Link

I definitely try to avoid shopping all year and save it for the ~black friday sales. I love this time of year now.



For the sephora sale I got:



Tarte Rainforest Foundation

Tarte Rainforest Concealer

Tarte Rainforest Foundation brush

Tarte Rainforest Micro Liner

Too Faced Hangover Primer

Too Faced Hangover Spray

ABH Powder Brow Duo

ABH Prism Palette

Sunday Riley Sunday School Set

Boscia Pore Charcoal Set



From ULTA in October they have a BedHead sale so I stock up on dry shampoo, smoothing cream & hairspray for the year.



I'm going to either buy some Overtone or CelebLuxury to keep my hair bright and pretty all year.



And I still need to find a pair of everyday boots and sneakers on sale.



I think that'll be good for me.

Reply

Thread

Link

Let me know how the Rainforest Foundation works. I use Lancome and it's not working with my skin anymore so I'm ready to move on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it works! I'm mad disappointed in Fenty. Maybe it's my skin but it just doesn't look good on me. I liked YSL, but it was too expensive. Fit Me was good and I liked the price but I just can't find a good enough color match. Benefit, same issue. I mix my foundations to try and get a better color but I'm still never really happy. ugh, the foundation game! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this foundation. It gives me a medium coverage but it’s definitely buildable and it feels weightless. It seems to hold up well through the day but I also always use a primer when wearing foundation.



I hate the concealer though; it smells like paint and makes my eyes water. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always wait until the VIB Rouge sale to invest in more expensive items, usually hair tools. Last year I bought the GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand after having my eye on it for over a year. This year I bought The Wrap Party Styling Wand from Drybar. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I looooove wearing red on my lips, ugh I need this in my life Reply

Thread

Link

One more day left of the Sephora VIB sale, right? I might swing by and get some more stuff tonight or tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

just in time for me to be poor! Reply

Thread

Link

certain gurus will have to re-up their lip fillers to use that applicator



it's a beautiful shade but i don't need any more lipstick 😫 Reply

Thread

Link

The way I hold my mouth, my lips get wet so it looks more like I ate a stick of lipstick instead of applied it :( and my lips are pale to begin with so it's just l/l Reply

Thread

Link

I bought a shit ton of stuff from The Ordinary because some of y'all recommended it. Pray for my skin that I can figure out what products to use! Reply

Thread

Link

Just a heads up, don't use all the products at once and try to incorporate one every two weeks. In case your face doesn't like something, you can figure out what. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I broke put from the cream but I knew it was that because it wS the only thing I put on my whole face. I put the serum on my dark spots only Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh i wish i hadn't bought so much stuff cos the vit c 23% is sf amazing i dont even feel like i need any of their other shit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but where's the "Kiss It Better" lipstick? Reply

Thread

Link

that wouldnt be in line with her paying that song dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true! the song of her career! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "Needed Me" chanteuse has better things to promo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the trash where it belongs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to spend $325 at Sephora by the end of the year to keep VIB rouge but I am so broke. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont really think rouge is worth it at all, do not be tricked in to spending money you don't have!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

VIB is all you need imo. Next time you make an online order just add the 2-day shipping for a year and it pays for itself pretty quickly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel lucky because my sephora orders always come within 2-3 days anyway.I hardly order enough to really enjoy that perk lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this will be my first year that I won't make rouge in a while and I'm okay with it! We will see though maybe that holiday shopping will add up lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you purchase something at end of december and return it in jan, you'll get your status renewed for '18. (though to keep it for '19 you gotta make up that difference during '18, but that's ~next year's problem) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gave up rouge - the benefits of shopping at Sephora in general aren't that great, I don't miss it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly just buy a dyson blowdryer and return it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link