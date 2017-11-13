Billboard: "When Did Feminism Become a Job Requirement for Female Pop Stars?"
Billboard has published a piece on their site discussing feminism with pop stars.
- Says the movement started Beyoncé when released her self titled album that embraced feminism and she also performed with the word FEMINIST in lights behind her
- Journalists then began asking every female pop star the same question: “Are you a feminist?"
- Points out how Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Beyoncé all previously said “no” until late 2013
- Says Swift gets critiqued for her "spineless" feminism when she is one of the few pop stars "to engage in an actual feminist act—suing a former radio host whom she accused of groping her, delivering unwavering testimony against him"
- Says now every "pop star’s every action is analyzed for its feminist purity"; from people saying Beyoncé's marriage isn't feminist to Lorde and Selena Gomez arguing over whose not doing feminism right
- Basically, says pop stars aren't women’s studies scholars, and we shouldn't expect them to be. Concludes by saying that it's "counterproductive to write off every successful woman who doesn’t measure up to some impossible feminist ideal."
god forbid you be held accountable
Exactly.
uhhhhhhhh...
women who don't report sexual assault or harassment aren't non-feminists. that's not how that works.
I'm also getting flashbacks to that crazy Taylor post where a stan asked what did feminism have to do with anti-racism. Wild times.
lol....what? How is this act in itself ~*actual*~ feminism?
This article is a trip lol.
so much for judging for feminist purity
That being said, the commercialized feminism is mostly meaningless and brings no change, especially coming from capitalist machines like pretty much all pop stars. Although I feel like it might be the first step for some girls to start reading on what feminism means.
Like it or not, young girls are blindly influenced by popstars & corporate TV commercials.
I know that they are only being feminist for the $$$$
BUT I am also thankful that at least we're at a point where feminism sells AT ALL
That must mean that we (the regular peeps) are getting our message across that we CARE about this shit.
Maybe the tweens can't follow the dollar at the moment or realize what is/isn't devoid of capitalist influence
But at least we're getting SOMEWHERE.
when they use it to push their shitty album and play the victim