Billboard: "When Did Feminism Become a Job Requirement for Female Pop Stars?"

God she's homely Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao you have be trolling...but then again, this is ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s ONTD. I am far from a stan, but saying she’s homely? Lol yeah ok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

or, uh, every woman Reply

Thread

Link

Intersectional feminism is a requirement for all women since men exist. Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor Nation working hard I see. Reply

Thread

Link

Since they started using it as a marketing tactic to bolster their image and profit off the "woke" wave, Jennifer. Reply

Thread

Link

Ding ding we have a winner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you didn't lie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. Most female celebrities engage in capitalist feminism, especially white women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end



god forbid you be held accountable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol exactly, but it seems it is hard to understand for some people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoop, there it is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't take female celebs who are all "feminism!!!" seriously tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe you don't, but other people certainly do. Then, this popstar brand of feminism takes over the conversation, sidelines real issues and inspires ignorant pieces like this article that suggest you aren't a real feminist if you aren't taking your abusers to court. Popstars using feminism as a marketing tool doesn't exist in a vacuum. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don’t take them seriously at all. They may very well believe in it to some degree but they’re mostly doing it as a way to capitalize on it and it’s obvious to anyone with a brain. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup. Its a two way street here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. Who is this dipshit writer? You can't use feminism when you want, purely for your own gain. Is it really that hard to keep up with this and the number of times Swift back peddles and contradicts her choice understanding of it, I mean wtf at this article. Who is she paying? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS. Can beneficiaries of feminism pay it forward, please?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Women are strong and powerful...NOW! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop...nothing else to say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I am over people whining about female celebrities who made millions out of feminism being *gasp* called out for not following basic feminism rules. Like, nobody is asking for these women to write memoirs and speak at the UN! Just don't work with well-known sexual assaulters would be a damn start! This is the bare minimum jfc, Jennifer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the other day my friend was trying to argue that anaconda is a feminist song/mv and i was like, ~that's what they want you to believe~. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But white women don’t have to adhere to anything if they don’t want to!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

M T E Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Says Swift gets critiqued for her "spineless" feminism when she is one of the few pop stars "to engage in an actual feminist act—suing a former radio host whom she accused of groping her, delivering unwavering testimony against him"



uhhhhhhhh...



women who don't report sexual assault or harassment aren't non-feminists. that's not how that works. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that is a very weird take. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That line struck me too wtf??? That is abhorrent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did a certain Taylor troll write that? Because... lol.



I'm also getting flashbacks to that crazy Taylor post where a stan asked what did feminism have to do with anti-racism. Wild times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo, yes "but what does being a feminist have to do with being against white supremacy??" like... but that doesn't surprise me from this site, recently someone here said there can be racist and ableist feminists...



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i did a double take at that sentence, ngl. what a fucked up, victim-blamey notion of what feminism is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

did taylor write this article herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That take is so fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right like what the fuck is this writer going on about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf is an "actual feminist" act I can't with this writer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was bout to say that! I wanted to ask who wrote this lol like....... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"...when she is one of the few pop stars to engage in an actual feminist act—suing a former radio host whom she accused of groping her, delivering unwavering testimony against him..."



lol....what? How is this act in itself ~*actual*~ feminism?



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

right? I don't even think just human decency covers it, it's personal catharsis. like that is 100% her own business to handle in whatever way she wants to, it feels grossly inappropriate to interpret it as a political statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100%. Not to mention that most people don't have the funds, resources, or time or even SUPPORT to sue their offenders.



This article is a trip lol.



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not a job requirement to be an overt feminist (in the sense of talking about it all the time & making it part of your ~brand~) BUT if you're going to do that, then people are going to call you on it when you wimp out of answering political questions for fear of alienating your more conservative fans' pocketbooks. Not rocket science. Reply

Thread

Link

when they use it for their own benefit to sell albums, they have to own up to all aspects of feminism, not just the parts that directly affect their $$ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm over liberal/choice feminism tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. It's a trend now and it's more about some rich white girls fitting nicely into the patriarchy while everyone else's circumstances become worse. Liberation for all or bust tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. It's weak sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Choice feminism' is just a couple of appealing words to slap on a situation that is neither of those things. I will fight anyone who wants to argue in favour of it being a thing. It's the ultimate gilded cage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it does nothing, but reinforce and normalize sexism and misogyny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah obv this is a horrible analogy given the current connotation of the term but learning about liberal feminism is kind of like getting red-pilled in a way, in the sense that it helps you see the lies society loves to shove down ur throat about ~empowerment~ and all that bs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte, it's trash. Bourgeois trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol so the article is saying dont judge every act for feminist purity!!11 yet says taylor is "the rare star to engage in an actual feminist act"



so much for judging for feminist purity Reply

Thread

Link

what actual feminist act?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Suing that piece of shit for groping her and testifying against him.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was definitely a Taylor fan that wrote that article. The sex positive section made my eyes bug out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never. What we're not going to do, however, is use the language of "empowerment" without having actual feminist political commitments and then become angry when someone calls you the fuck out. https://t.co/7sB4UHaZJL — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) November 13, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

I was gonna post the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The irony of using a Taylor Swift picture. Should also have added a subtitle about "and why should they denounce white supremacy too?"



That being said, the commercialized feminism is mostly meaningless and brings no change, especially coming from capitalist machines like pretty much all pop stars. Although I feel like it might be the first step for some girls to start reading on what feminism means. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not ironic. It's explicitly a Taylor Swift defense post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed.



Like it or not, young girls are blindly influenced by popstars & corporate TV commercials.

I know that they are only being feminist for the $$$$

BUT I am also thankful that at least we're at a point where feminism sells AT ALL

That must mean that we (the regular peeps) are getting our message across that we CARE about this shit.

Maybe the tweens can't follow the dollar at the moment or realize what is/isn't devoid of capitalist influence

But at least we're getting SOMEWHERE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so celebs wearing $70 "this is what a feminist looks like" shirts where the workers (women!) were paid less than a dollar an hour means feminism is going somewhere? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this article could have made a relevant point if it discussed the authenticity and even the utility of pop feminism, how hypocritical it is and how detrimental it can be. instead it's just a thinly veiled apologist piece for taylor swift & other celebs who won't even do the bare minimum. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bingo. My post was more objective. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally mte. Why is the bar is so damn low for these women? I'm not asking for Taylor and all the other popstars to be Nobel prices. I just want the bare minimum! Asking for human decency is apparently too much to ask nowadays. Unbelievable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bingo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link