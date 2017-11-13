I feel so awful for Buffon :( It will be so weird not to have Italy there. No Ghana, Chile, Holland or USA (although I am still laughing at the US either.



I've actually already seen a few tweets blaming foreigners. What a surprise. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone in Chile is like :C rn, its just a very unexpected turn of events. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel very bad for Chile bc tbh Argentina did not deserve that.

Though to be fair, I hate Messi and I was literally praying for them to fail. But in general I just feel like they fucked up most of the qualifier and they shouldn't have gone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Chile but I don't feel bad for the NT because besides Bravo and other players nobody seemed to give a fuck, didin't Vidal had several issues for DUI? also the thing with Bolivia that helped Perú and screwed them lolol.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thank god there's no holland or chile. i can't deal with robben's diving or vidal's face Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how is it foreigners fault that the football teams have been playing like shit? the ladies teams manage to play a good game 💅🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what do you mean re: foreigners? naturalized players? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wowwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You didn’t close the parenthesis tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no Cote d'Ivoire either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isnt Buffon a known fascist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. The next WC is going to be interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

This is going to be such a weird fucking Cup. Reply

Thread

Link

I bet Germany will be happy. They can never beat Italy.



I'm still really shocked :/ Reply

Thread

Link

They beat Italy at the last Euro. It was a penalty shoot out but the curse was still broken.

Now they hexed them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got so sad when I saw Buffon crying on tv, damm, he deserved this.

Im SO nervous, I just arrived in Perú (i won tickets to see the match this wednesday :D) and people are really scared we might not make it Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Perú makes it, with all the thing regarding the alleged deal between Falcao and Guerrero I just want Perú to be there too and tbh it is time for Perú !!!





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope you make it, Colombia is rooting for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vamos Perú!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vamos Perú! Argentina is also rooting for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, they're playing New Zealand. There's no way Peru is gonna lose (I say this as a Kiwi).



Enjoy the match!!!!!!! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After how we played last week, I have little hope for us. I was hoping Guerrero wasn't totally carrying the team, but....



I wonder how much of it was stalling on Peru's part to be able to play a strong game at home. IDK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay perú!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha



I predict Germany or Spain is taking it Reply

Thread

Link

I'm deluding myself into actually believing Poland is going to win it all. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in russia, i would pay with my life to see it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

girl :P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes to spain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no to either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no to either [2]



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Germany can take it bc hopefully it will be with Marco Reus this time😢 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no to germany, they better stay away from brazil's record



...at least for another four years lmao </3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm gonna go with no.



But I have high hopes for Poland, France, and Belgium. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i predict germany



prayer circle poland goes far for once in my lifetime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no to either [3], but especially not Germany. From: a bitter Argentine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not gonna say anything bc I don't wanna jinx them (: but no to both, esp NO to spain (I like germany's nt but they're not in my favorite top 3) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please god no to both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh No, I’m sad for Gigi😞 Reply

Thread

Link

hahahah



I'm sorry for the fans, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I felt bad for the USA fans tbh

Like, there's so few of them and on top of that they don't get the one time when their fav is somewhat relevant.



Also a lot of people say this is mean of me bc Panama is my neighbor but like idgaf futbol makes me petty and Panama took out the US on a goal that was non existent against CR and I DONT STAND FOR THAT SHIT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time I get grumpy about the non-goal I have to remind myself that the US put themselves into a situation where they flopped SO MANY GAMES that they required results from another team to go through.



like....



that shouldn't happen. the US should have already secured a spot several games prior.



still sucks tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah same, my only contribution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i'm not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



Bye bitches get Sky so u can watch from home xoxo Reply

Thread

Link

This is quite shocking. I can't imagine how devastated the players must be Reply

Thread

Link

Also like I don't even feel sorry but I am rooting for Australia. I'm still pissed at Pinto for talking shit about CR and I'm a petty bitch.



Besides, Australia is literally my 2nd home and I love my aussies even tho they don't play much Reply

Thread

Link

yesss



I Will be forever bitter about that Italy-Aus game in 2006 with that awful ref Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

omg lol what the fuck... Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Italy is as bad at football as the US Reply

Thread

Link

I'm don't follow soccer (other than watching the World Cup), but this is wild. Italy is one of the global powerhouses. Reply

Thread

Link

yaaas at your icon

anyways italy hasn't been a powerhouse in years, we suck :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link