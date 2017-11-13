Italy fails to secure World Cup spot for first time since 1958
Italy fails to secure World Cup spot for first time since 1958 https://t.co/r5xPzcPxEr— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 13, 2017
Sweden won the play-off game with 1:0
I've actually already seen a few tweets blaming foreigners. What a surprise.
Though to be fair, I hate Messi and I was literally praying for them to fail. But in general I just feel like they fucked up most of the qualifier and they shouldn't have gone
I'm still really shocked :/
Now they hexed them.
Im SO nervous, I just arrived in Perú (i won tickets to see the match this wednesday :D) and people are really scared we might not make it
Enjoy the match!!!!!!! :D
I wonder how much of it was stalling on Peru's part to be able to play a strong game at home. IDK.
I predict Germany or Spain is taking it
...at least for another four years lmao </3
But I have high hopes for Poland, France, and Belgium.
prayer circle poland goes far for once in my lifetime
I'm sorry for the fans, though.
Like, there's so few of them and on top of that they don't get the one time when their fav is somewhat relevant.
Also a lot of people say this is mean of me bc Panama is my neighbor but like idgaf futbol makes me petty and Panama took out the US on a goal that was non existent against CR and I DONT STAND FOR THAT SHIT
like....
that shouldn't happen. the US should have already secured a spot several games prior.
still sucks tho.
Bye bitches get Sky so u can watch from home xoxo
Besides, Australia is literally my 2nd home and I love my aussies even tho they don't play much
I Will be forever bitter about that Italy-Aus game in 2006 with that awful ref
anyways italy hasn't been a powerhouse in years, we suck :/
