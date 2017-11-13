Daisy Ridley serving looks for Elle UK

She looks so much like Keira Knightley Reply

I think so, too. So, is she a Skywalker or what? Reply

She's gotta be... Reply

I don't believe so. Reply

Which is funny considering she was in Episode I playing Rey’s grandmother’s decoy. Reply

She really does! And they have very similar facial expressions when talking, too. Reply

HDU but also lol. Reply

lmfao omg i wanted to post a tiffany gif too



I settled for the hmmmm ok Reply

She’s plain bordering on homely but far worse is that she’s so. Fucking. Boring. I’m ready for a reboot of this franchise. Keep Boyega and CG Carrie—bye to the rest of them. Reply

I didn't think anyone could be as boring as Alicia Vikander is....until Daisy. Reply

this deadass lie Reply

rme Reply

way harsh tai, lol. daisy is what i think of as a great blank slate: she wears makeup extremely well and i'm sure MUA love her b/c she has good bone structure. but without it, she is very regular and every day looking. probably a good thing for an actress imo. Reply

her vogue and v mag photoshoots were better. still, i think she's cute, hope she sticks around Reply

Same Reply

she's cute and chill, and her and john are adorable together Reply

I'm so pissed Rey won't be paired with Finn in this movie. Like, I've made my peace they are probably not happening, but their friendship was so precious. Hopefully, next movie they stick together. Reply

Considering how TFA ended, idk why people expected them to be paired together like before. Reply

I wanted them to find each other mid movie at least, but it doesn't seem this will happen.



Edited at 2017-11-14 12:58 am (UTC) Reply

She's so cute and she seems really sweet. I like how open she's been about how bad the stress of this success has been. Reply

She’s super likable and comes out of her shell more when she’s not interviewed alone it seems. Reply

I love, love, love her.



" I had holes in my gut wall and stuff "



Idk what this means regarding endometriosis tbh. Reply

when you have endometriosis, uterine wall tissue grows outside of the uterus and it can invade other organs. That's prob what happened to her. Reply

I had surgery for endo about 4 years ago, I'm guessing mine wasn't as bad as to invade other organs to cause actual holes. Still hurt like hell. Reply

That sounds so awful. I was wrongly diagnosed years ago because it was so bad and painful (TMI) - I can't imagine. Reply

'I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that.'



bless her self awareness Reply

My bb <3 Reply

hmmmmm ok

So many gay vibes from her as usual! Reply

she looks pretty and seems like a sweet person. not really feeling the same face in every photo tho. Reply

i saw murder on the orient express last night and she was so cute and pretty. i like her. Reply

Was the movie good? I was curious if its worth watching. Reply

