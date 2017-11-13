Daisy Ridley serving looks for Elle UK
Daisy Ridley Is ELLE UK's December Cover Star https://t.co/oFvhpofvsX— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) November 13, 2017
On Finding Filming For The Last Jedi To Be Much More Pressure Than The first Star Wars Movie
'I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that.'
On How Having Fewer Scenes With Co-Star John Boyega In The Second Star Wars Briefly Stressed Her Out
'It's not this big adventure that I'm on with John [unlike the first movie]. I was thinking I did the first one because I didn't really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I'm realising what this actually is, and I can't f**king do this. I'm highly dramatic – so it's all 'oh my God'…finally I was like 'Oh yeah, this is working.''
On Dealing With The Medical Condition Endometriosis
'I was in my flat going nuts, and then my skin got really bad in the stress of it all, and I hadn't been well – I had holes in my gut wall and stuff – and we were trying to figure out what to do with that because I'd felt poorly.'
On Meeting Barbara Streisand And Featuring In Her 2016 Album 'Encore'
'I went to her house and we talked about [psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl] Jung because my dad loves Jung, and we were talking about dreams, and I left and got super emotional, not because she's famous, but because she's amazing. Part of her reputation comes from being a woman. If it was a man being 'controlling' about his career, people would just say he knows what he wants.'
Twitter Source
playing Rey’s grandmother’s decoy.
I settled for the hmmmm ok
Edited at 2017-11-14 12:58 am (UTC)
Idk what this means regarding endometriosis tbh.
bless her self awareness