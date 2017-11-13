i dont know much of demi's music but i absolutely LOVE this song. It makes me ~feel~ things Reply

If you like this by her, you'll probably like these:









































ETA: (Oops, had "In Case" on there twice.)



stan ha! Reply

Lightweight is one of my faves. Reply

This is one I liked right away, but it has just become more and more a favorite of mine as the years have passed. It's one of my all-time faves now. Reply

YASSS excellent choice! but idgaf i adore her entire album. she gained a stan. Reply

Is she sick? She does not sound like herself.



I love this song. I'm hoping for a really kickass, emotional video that really works with the video and has impact.



ETA: Just got to the high notes, she has *got* to be sick. This does not sound like her at all. She's struggling. This is not a normal Demi Lovato live performance. :shrugs:



mte Reply

Her stans on ATRL have mentioned she’s been flying EVERYWHERE and singing everyday none stop. She was in South America and did a concert, I think, and she just flew over to the UK and did an event every day since. I think she’s gonna hurt herself if she keeps going to hard. Reply

ugh I hope she takes care of herself :/ Reply

I hope she gets some rest before her AMAs performance. Reply

Yeah I was thinking she sounded off and when she changed the high note I knew something was wrong. She only does the when she's sick or has been purging a lot, and I really hope it's the first option. Reply

i love this song but she sounds very weak here. strange. Reply

Yeah, honestly, she sounds kinda flat through most of it. So unlike her. She has simply got to be sick. So un-Demi-like. Reply

she's sounded off in her last few performances. she might be sick. Reply

I'm gonna need this absolute pop PERFECTION to smash!! Reply

Demi liked & commented on this Instagram post: https://t.co/8x9yqUxVwb pic.twitter.com/5GBbwpbUVK — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) November 13, 2017



also I hope Demi goes public with a girl next, this is cute: Reply

She's so gay I love her. IDK what happened with her and Lauren but I really, really do want to see her get treated right by a girl in more than just a FWB way. Reply

Her album was pure garbage and I will never forgive ONTD for the hype. Literally just her yelling over beats with a terrible blaccent. Like not even Ariana tried this hard. Reply

keep trolling bb Reply

lmao you stan 5h right Reply

This song is so emotional for her, especially after she finally admitted she was dating Wilmer because she felt like he was part of her identity. I've heard he was mentally abusive to her from the start so fuck him anyways



She's gotta be sick tho, she doesn't usually sound like this. And I refuse to believe the blind item that she's using again >:(



