November 13th, 2017, 07:49 pm mabsoluta Demi Lovato performs new single Tell Me You Love Me on SLFN TMYLM is expected to impact radio on Nov 14thSource
ETA: (Oops, had "In Case" on there twice.)
I love this song. I'm hoping for a really kickass, emotional video that really works with the video and has impact.
ETA: Just got to the high notes, she has *got* to be sick. This does not sound like her at all. She's struggling. This is not a normal Demi Lovato live performance. :shrugs:
I've heard he was mentally abusive to her from the start so fuck him anyways
She's gotta be sick tho, she doesn't usually sound like this. And I refuse to believe the blind item that she's using again >:(
I can't get over this album. It's so gooood. The only song I skip is the acoustic of Sorry Not Sorry *shrug*