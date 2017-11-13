The Making of Hela's Headdress from Thor: Ragnarok

This is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

her hair to helmet transition was iconic Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so unbelievably happy they had her wearing it so often throughout the movie. Reply

Thread

Link

her costume was gorgeous, though the headdress does seem inconvenient. what if you want to walk through a door? do you have to quickly switch to no helmet and then back? Reply

Thread

Link

She just blasts a hole in the wall that's big enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The door corrects itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never heard of Designercon till this year but it sounds amazing

I love hearing shit like this, just the work and craftsmanship is just mindboggeling Reply

Thread

Link

I absolutely loved this look. I wish Hela had been a recurring villain throughout the series, Cate Blanchett was perfect. Reply

Thread

Link

In a perfect world we'd get a prequel movie/series/mini series/web series/episode...SOMETHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen! I hope she returns at Thanos’ side in Infinity War. I can see them making that change in the cinematic universe. Reply

Thread

Link

Every time she went from hair to headdress, I got a little bit gayer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She didn't have much to work with in the film but damn she stole every scene. Reply

Thread

Link





I loved Thor:R and I floved Hela. But I was pissed at how they made The Warriors 3 some lame afterthought and treated them so poorly.



And I need a true flashback to Hela/Odin interacting. I loved Thor:R and I floved Hela. But I was pissed at how they made The Warriors 3 some lame afterthought and treated them so poorly.And I need a true flashback to Hela/Odin interacting. Reply

Thread

Link





I loved her headdress but all I could think about is Aku Reply

Thread

Link

Lol me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i neeeeeed to this movie! luckily, i haven’t spoiled myself so far! Reply

Thread

Link

Hela was amazing. I loved her headdress. I want one even if it's just to wear around my house. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I hope she comes back Reply

Thread

Link

The headdress was amazing and Cate Blanchett's body is incredible omg Reply

Thread

Link

I also need to know how she takes care of her skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SKII? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link