Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Movie is dead

fuck this dude



but to answer the question i like the story of the red shoes Reply

There is a red shoes movie! It's only loosely based on the fairy tale but it's AMAZING. Reply

this looks beautiful!!! imma put it on my list Reply

I just saw the Matthew Bourne ballet of this movie, it was dope af Reply

beautiful, one of my faves Reply

The Red Shoes is one of my like, top 3 fav movies of all times. It's amazing Reply

fuck this dude

damn what happened? Reply

tg this isn't happening. i shudder to think of what he would've done with the donkey children scene smdh Reply

I attended a discussion about sex trafficking, and the speaker said that the organization shows the trafficked children the film specifically for that scene. Reply

why on earth would they do that? oop it scared the shit out of me. Reply

this comment just made me realize what this scene meant for the first time ever o___o;;;;;;;;; Reply

He always has like a million movies that never happen Reply

mmhm I REALLY wanted his At the Mountains of Madness :( Reply

I'm still bitter we aren't getting a Sofia Coppola version of the little mermaid.



Also why are there no good adaptations of Little Red Riding Hood? Reply

bc theyd turn into something like twilight meets snow white and the huntsman haha Reply

So the Amanda Seyfried movie Reply

Excuse you! Reply

there's an exquisite adaptation of little red riding hood! it was an indie animated version of the story that didn't get much recognition when it came out, but it's gained a reputation as a masterpiece since then. Reply

tbh i don't think she was the right person to direct it, but i'm still bitter too lol Reply

I mean Red Riding Hood with Amanda Seyfried isn't top-notch but it's fun scenery/costume porn Reply

In the Company of Wolves though Reply

Because the Into The Woods movie ruined everything. Reply

I haven't finished reading it yet but Brom's The Child Thief could be a cool adaptation. Reply

*BUSTS IN THROUGH THE DOOR* YEEEEEEEESSSSSS MY MAN BROM AND HIS FLAWLESS ART/WRITING!!!



Peter Pan is one of my favorite characters and I loved how he twisted it all up. I also read Krampus on a yearly basis for x-mas ever since it was released. Lost Gods was gr9 too as well as all the art and stuff of Plucker. I just love him and his art the man is amazing.



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm still sad about his haunted mansion movie Reply

Me too! What happened? Reply

I theorize he was told by Disney his vision was too dark and he went off thinking "Too dark? I'll show them! I'll show them ALL how family unfriendly I can make a haunted mansion concept!!" and then we got Crimson Peak



Edited at 2017-11-13 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

it's possible it's what the other commenter said, Disney are notorious for killing projects they think may have content that could be damaging to their image/brand, it made me really sad though 'cause the HM is my fave ride lol Reply

I'll forever be bitter if it never sees the light of day 😤 Reply

how does this dude always manage to get all his projects cancelled



i'll never be over silent hills Reply

it's a curse tbh, wouldn't surprise me if death stranding is next lmao Reply

don't even put that thought out there!!!!!!! Reply

And yet that still wouldn't turn out as bad as Geppetto



this looks like a movie theyd show in middle school when your music teacher is away Reply

lmao accurate Reply

OMFG THIS RELATABLE IMAGE Reply

I'm crying and dying.



I love how they used to rip on Drew for doing this on Whose Line all the time. Reply

I'm screaming, I had no idea Julia Louise Dreyfus was in this movie Reply

the nostalgia is strong with this one Reply

I used to LOVE that live action with Jonathan Taylor Thomas when I was a kid, I liked it more than the Disney animation. Reply

The vhs cover of that movie scared the shit out of me. I had nightmares about Jonathn Taylor Thomas as Pinocchio. Reply

omg yes. it was nightmare fuel! Reply

Lmao same! Reply

tbh, i'd love to see a lot of fairytale adaptations that take out the romanticized crap and pull no punches. I'd have Sleeping Beauty be about rape. Snow White about pedophilia. Red Riding Hood about rape culture and victim blaming. The Little Mermaid about fetishizing other cultures. Reply

on that last point i have on my to-read list a little mermaid au fanfic on those topics, i was shocked when i first read the synopsis and the tags for it but i thought abt it and like you said i think it could be a good take Reply

so your little mermaid adaptation would basically be about rachel dolezal? Reply

hahaha! I was thinking about the rich 'Eat Pray Love' people who go to India to ~~find themselves Reply

i have a lot of thoughts & feelings abt andersen's little mermaid but i def don't think it's abt fetishizing other cultures. to me it's abt dissatisfaction and restlessness, reality vs fiction (or idealized versions of reality), the nature of human life, and how love doesn't conquer all & sometimes taking a chance doesn't guarantee success at all. i think the disney adaptation is almost offensive in how it distorts the message/meaning of the original story. /bitter Reply

have you read bill willingham's fables? the guy is a real piece of work, but the first few volumes of his comic give a really interesting take on fairytale characters. Reply

The Emily Browning Sleeping Beauty movie was pretty disturbing Reply

Idk if you've ever read the witcher books but they reference a ton classic fairy tales, usually involving a dark twist Reply

danggggg i never knew about this but i woulda been about it and now i can't be. oh well. the disney version is still trippy and terrifying af Reply

also, it needs to be directed by a woman. my 1st pick would be andrea arnold. i want a proper, faithfully adapted version of the little mermaid without the bullshit disney ending, preferably with an aesthetic resembling that of rusalochka:

I ADORE this movie. Russian adaptations are always the best. Although...the one Beauty and the Beast version I saw was...odd. Instead of a Beast, he was a TREE, and he slowly became moss as time went on. Reply

that sounds amazing Reply

there's a czech version from the same period that's supposedly really good too! i dled a while ago but still haven't watched it http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074846/

omg what's it called? all i can find is news on russia trying to ban batb or porn... Reply

I have an irrational hatred of this fairy tale. It's super creepy and the scenes where they are drowning/trouble terrified me as a bb. Reply

mte, i barely remember what happens but thinking abt it makes me feel scared so thats enough Reply

the entire pleasure island sequence scared me so much as a child Reply

Wasn't there supposed to be a third spiritual successor to Devil's Backbone / Pan's Labyrinth. Reply

My heart weeps for this Polanski supporter. Reply

Oh no, are you serious? I love him? What happened? Reply

he signed the polanski petition 😢 Reply

He signed the Polanski petition: http://www.thestranger.com/slog/archives/2009/10/01/the-polanski-petition Reply

IKR I can never love his films as much as other film geeks because of this Reply

