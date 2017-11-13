Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Movie is dead
Guillermo del Toro Says His Pinocchio Movie ‘Is Not Happening,’ but His Ideas for It Still Sound Amazing https://t.co/kG9ECB6uDm pic.twitter.com/42OJvMeblo— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 11 de novembro de 2017
- He confirmed that it's not going to happen.
- The movie was going to take place during the ascension of fascism in Italy, with Mussolini: "It was a good time to discuss the idea of being a puppet or being a human.”
- His fascination with Pinocchio is related to his interest in Frankenstein: “They are both about creatures that are created and then get lost in a world they don’t understand,” he said. “And they are both journeys of understanding, and journeys of evolution of the spirit.”
- RIP.
source
which fairy tale would you like to see get an adaptation, ontd?
but to answer the question i like the story of the red shoes
damn what happened?
Also why are there no good adaptations of Little Red Riding Hood?
Peter Pan is one of my favorite characters and I loved how he twisted it all up. I also read Krampus on a yearly basis for x-mas ever since it was released. Lost Gods was gr9 too as well as all the art and stuff of Plucker. I just love him and his art the man is amazing.
Edited at 2017-11-13 11:06 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-13 10:26 pm (UTC)
i'll never be over silent hills
I love how they used to rip on Drew for doing this on Whose Line all the time.
also, it needs to be directed by a woman. my 1st pick would be andrea arnold.
there's a czech version from the same period that's supposedly really good too! i dled a while ago but still haven't watched it http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074846/