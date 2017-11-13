my heart will go on

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Movie is dead




- He confirmed that it's not going to happen.
- The movie was going to take place during the ascension of fascism in Italy, with Mussolini: "It was a good time to discuss the idea of being a puppet or being a human.
- His fascination with Pinocchio is related to his interest in Frankenstein: “They are both about creatures that are created and then get lost in a world they don’t understand,” he said. “And they are both journeys of understanding, and journeys of evolution of the spirit.
- RIP.

source

which fairy tale would you like to see get an adaptation, ontd?
Tagged: , ,