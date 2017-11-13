Louis C.K.'s former manager, Dave Becky, apologizes for silencing women

Meh. Too little too late, fucker.



Anyway, can we use this post to talk about the latest woman to come forward about Roy Moore? HE SIGNED HER YEARBOOK. What kind of creepy 30 year old signs a 16 year old's yearbook?

I was so upset by the latest Moore accuser. The stuff she describes is fucking heartbreaking. He is a monster and the evangelical so called christians who continue to support him are morally bankrupt.

These Evangelicals are single issue voters who only care about abortion. Abortion is bad. Child molestation? Perfectly acceptable to them.

as someone who grew up in alabama (finally moved out of state last year wooo), one of the most depressing things about all this is that i know for a fact that there will 100% be people (including women) who will come out to vote for him BECAUSE of this - evangelicals who are outraged that their good ol boy is in trouble and want to stand with him.



there are lots of great people in AL, smart people and progressive people who want to save the state and educate others and and improve things, and they're working hard for those goals - but i don't have much faith that this situation will destroy his career and life as it VERY WELL should.

He is such a vile person and this latest accusation is so upsetting. I really hope he loses. Doug Jones would be a fantastic addition to the senate.

Holding out hope that Alabamans aren't complete trash and that they will not elect him, especially since he refuses to leave the race.

i mean ok i guess

sounds fake

Bum bitch omg

Go die.

I am seeing right through his damage control

Mmhmmm. You can go down with Louis.

he's lying trash and the clients who remain with him should really look within themselves and ask "what would 14 y/o finn wolfhard do?"

I am cynical of all these people who benefited for years working closely with these abusers and then all of a sudden cut ties when the shit hits the fan and claim they didn't reallllly know. There is an implicit you can't really hold me responsible in there when yes, yes I do, because I don't believe for a second you worked intimately with these people and didn't really know.



(Sorry I sound angry it has been a rough week)

Don't apologize, bb. <3 Totally understandable.

Everyone agrees that there's a culture of silence and sexual abuse and men abusing their authority, but not one of these people want to take responsibility. "I didn't know" isn't good enough.



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:15 pm (UTC)

Good article though it's weird that they called Knight Landesman by the name Art Landesman. Maybe he went by that name too but I think it's just an error?







Edited at 2017-11-13 09:48 pm (UTC)

lmao no he's not called art, he's just...as you know, in the art world



art... knight... single syllable end with 't', i bet it was subconscious

I think Brett Ratner came out with the most infuriating "apology" so condescending and smug Reply

No.



How about you don't do something that will only warrant an apology from you once you've been caught. I'm so tired of this focus on how someone is apologizing, man. You apologize for bumping into someone, for breaking a Playstation controller that you stepped on. When it comes to sexual harassment, to rape, you go to fucking jail. You face the consequences of committing that crime.



Masturbating in front of a group of women who didn't ask for it, making an actress feel uncomfortable because of your advances, raping men and women, these are not accidents that you get to apologize for.



I need to step away tbh

lmao.



"Don't: Change the topic in order to make yourself the victim."



omg so many of these points remind me of the letter I got from my ex three months after we broke up (I'd seen a dating app notif on his phone & confronted him after he lied about what it was smh). His whole letter was about trying to make himself feel better about what he did and yadadada. So much of Louis CK's letter felt like a call back to that letter I got from my ex-- no real apology... just a lot of excuses and trying to make you feel bad for them. Narcissists man...



Men are all cut from the same shitty cloth.

That self loathing mother fucker Marc Maron went on his podcast saying that he knew about Louis but didn't think much of it because he wanted to believe his friend.



I just listened. I felt like he said some good things and seemed to understand and empathize with women in situations like this but it realllllly bothered me that at the end he was like "well of course I'm still going to be his friend...he needs a friend right now more than ever!" Like...ok.



I'm not even bothered that he believed him at first...I'm more surprised he even brought it up at all to him tbh. I assumed most of the comedy bros just ignored it.

Yeah I'm surprised he brought it up at all tbh I wouldn't be surprised if Marc Maron engaged in sexually depraved behavior himself. I know it's wrong to speculate but based on his dating history and relationship with women in general... idk.



And didn't he say he knew the female comedians accusing Louis? They need a friend way more than fucking Louis C.K. who can go cry in his bags of millions.

we don't believe you you need more people

Men are such morons, so he probably did "hear" about those allegations but he just simply wasn't listening.

LOL THIS SELF PRESERVATION

