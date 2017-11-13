Louis C.K.'s former manager, Dave Becky, apologizes for silencing women
- In the original NY Times story in which 5 women talked about Louis C.K. sexually harassing them, two also spoke out about his powerful manager, Dave Becky, intimidating them into silence
- Becky released a statement apologizing to the two women, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov
- Becky says he's releasing the statement so that others can learn from his mistakes, also says that he heard about what Louis C.K. had done "third-hand" and thought he was helping to cover up a consensual affair
I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia. If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do.
I am providing this context so that others do not make the same mistake I did. At that time, I heard the story third-hand, and I interpreted the conversation as two women telling a story about a sexual encounter with a then-married Louis. Albeit enormously embarrassing, in no way did I interpret the interaction as threatening or non-consensual. I misperceived the casual way the story was portrayed to me – instead I should have recognized that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behavior. My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity. I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover-up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.
In hindsight, I was operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege. Until last week, I knew only of this one isolated incident. Although this may sound naïve, it is true. Never once, in all of these years, did anyone mention any of the other incidents that were reported recently — I am appalled to learn of these. I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously.
I am going to take time to reflect on this, to educate myself daily, and to strive towards a more enlightened path. I want to ensure that all voices around me are heard, and that everyone is treated respectfully and empathetically. More than anything, I want to create an environment that is a better, safer and fairer place.
Sincerely,
Dave Becky
source
Anyway, can we use this post to talk about the latest woman to come forward about Roy Moore? HE SIGNED HER YEARBOOK. What kind of creepy 30 year old signs a 16 year old's yearbook?
there are lots of great people in AL, smart people and progressive people who want to save the state and educate others and and improve things, and they're working hard for those goals - but i don't have much faith that this situation will destroy his career and life as it VERY WELL should.
(Sorry I sound angry it has been a rough week)
art... knight... single syllable end with 't', i bet it was subconscious
How about you don't do something that will only warrant an apology from you once you've been caught. I'm so tired of this focus on how someone is apologizing, man. You apologize for bumping into someone, for breaking a Playstation controller that you stepped on. When it comes to sexual harassment, to rape, you go to fucking jail. You face the consequences of committing that crime.
Masturbating in front of a group of women who didn't ask for it, making an actress feel uncomfortable because of your advances, raping men and women, these are not accidents that you get to apologize for.
I need to step away tbh
"Don't: Change the topic in order to make yourself the victim."
omg so many of these points remind me of the letter I got from my ex three months after we broke up (I'd seen a dating app notif on his phone & confronted him after he lied about what it was smh). His whole letter was about trying to make himself feel better about what he did and yadadada. So much of Louis CK's letter felt like a call back to that letter I got from my ex-- no real apology... just a lot of excuses and trying to make you feel bad for them. Narcissists man...
Men are all cut from the same shitty cloth.
I'm not even bothered that he believed him at first...I'm more surprised he even brought it up at all to him tbh. I assumed most of the comedy bros just ignored it.
And didn't he say he knew the female comedians accusing Louis? They need a friend way more than fucking Louis C.K. who can go cry in his bags of millions.