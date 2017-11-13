November 13th, 2017, 03:11 pm viudanegra Demi Lovato covers Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes" in the Live Lounge and performs two more songs source / source / source Tagged: demi lovato, live performance, radio shows / radio celebrity, sam smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
i want her and jojo to collab
WW Sales: "Tell Me You Love Me"
Week 1: 127.000
Week 2: 49.000
Week 3: 49.000
Week 4: 55.000
Week 5: 41.000
Total: 321.000
Longevity seems to be the name of the game for her atm
I mean damn! Go in.
walcome to mah katchen we 'ave bananas 'nd avocados...
I think it helps to have talent limits like a Taylor, Britney, Camilla, or Selena cause Demi can literally sing anything and that could be her problem--she can sing ANYTHING, any style, any type of vocal needed so she's all over the place showcasing her voice in too many different ways in too many different styles= lack of identity.
i like this version: