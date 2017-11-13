i love her lower register but she seems to be have a hard time stopping herself from belting everything lol



Christina taught her. Reply

bc nobody taught ha Reply

her reading the lyrics the whole time she was singing too good at goodbyes was so distracting, she really couldn't learn them? lol Reply

TGAG is better sung in the key Sam sings it in, Demi's version is not good (imho) Reply

They sever key changes and then her belting the harmonies like she's Aretha or something? Demi, ilu, but no plz sis Reply

naw, it is better in sam's key imho too! Reply

Her new album is great, why did she flopped (again)? Reply

She technically isn't flopping. Her album is currently #16 on Billboard's Top 200 (it peaked at #3 and I think this is her lowest week, yet) and it has been out for 5 weeks. Niall's album was #1 last week and it's already #20 this week. Miley's album came out at the same time as Demi's and it peaked at #5 and it's currently #175 . Shania Twain's album dropped the same day and it peaked at #1 but it's currently at #126 . So, you could say that Demi's album is doing well when compared to others. Reply

WW Sales: "Tell Me You Love Me"



Week 1: 127.000

Week 2: 49.000

Week 3: 49.000

Week 4: 55.000

Week 5: 41.000



Total: 321.000



Longevity seems to be the name of the game for her atm She’s been doing pretty consistently, hopefully it continues. SNS was her highest peaking song ever and her first song to stay in the top 10 for more then a week (lol) and got there after 3-4 months being out. She hit Pop radio #1 and has been either 1, 2, or three just before and since, she didn’t CRATER like LWYMMD, which is nice. And her record sales are just trucking along pretty wellWW Sales: "Tell Me You Love Me"Week 1: 127.000Week 2: 49.000Week 3: 49.000Week 4: 55.000Week 5: 41.000Total: 321.000Longevity seems to be the name of the game for her atm Reply

ps sorry not sorry is her best charting single to date Reply

Because she's not a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, talentless cunt who makes Kidz Bop music. Reply

I mean damn! Go in. Reply

I love Skyscraper but I'm not feeling that version she did. Reply

that super long hair and heavy makeup does nothing for her Reply

Lol That was horrible. Reply

lol why is she singing like halsey in that sorry not sorry video?



walcome to mah katchen we 'ave bananas 'nd avocados... Reply

I thought that was Kim Kardashian. She's totally rocking her 42 inch hair look. Anyway I follow Demi on IG and It seems like she doesn't know what kind of artist she is. Reply

Her biggest issue for years is that she doesn't have an identity as an artist. SNS, Daddy Issues, and Sexy, Dirty Love all sound like they were recorded for entirely different albums compared to the songs where she really shows her voice. I don't think the average person recognizes her songs because she is so inconsistent when releasing singles. She has a really good voice if she'd just focus on those types of songs, she'd be more cohesive. Reply

I agree she needs a signature or style. Selena the whisper queen doesn't have an ounce of the talent Demi does but her music in general is more cohesive and she is recognizable as an artist.



I think it helps to have talent limits like a Taylor, Britney, Camilla, or Selena cause Demi can literally sing anything and that could be her problem--she can sing ANYTHING, any style, any type of vocal needed so she's all over the place showcasing her voice in too many different ways in too many different styles= lack of identity. Reply

her voice sounds tired but i love her new album, it's a great breakup centered album Reply

I really love Too Good at Goodbyes and I'm not usually into Sam Smith. I love this version though:



ngl I love sorry not sorry. I sing it all the time, without even realizing. Reply

lmao same 👀



i like this version:



Reply

so good. Reply

I caught it the "Soul Infusion" version, LOL! Reply

I really like her album. I loop it along with Kelly's new album. Reply

Was she sick or something? I love her, but she sounds awful in all of these. Reply

Not as far as I know but this was filmed while she was traveling non stop doing performances, so this actually ended up better than I thought, bc she wasnt giving her voice much of a break Reply

probably she gets sick a lot Reply

