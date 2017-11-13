Say goodbye to that Furiosa sequel: George Miller sues Warner Bros

Just pay him Reply

i'm so disappointed by this whole story. george miller is a great filmmaker and i don't like seeing him get dicked around. WB risking their working relationship over greed is such a joke. Reply

WB denying me yet another sequel 😔 like....did WB have any other movies in contention for best picture in 2016? Miller and his team made this probably the most highly regarded movie of 2015. Pay him. Reply

WB, fix it. Reply

Greedy mofos. George put in that work to make a great film. Reply

does wb want to be successful or nah? Reply

Aren't they run by men lol Reply

Keep makin' them good decisions, WB. Reply

Aw mannnnn Reply

is that $7M really worth the hundreds of mill they could lose out on? wtf? Reply

WHAT!!!



FURIOSA SEQUEL NOWWW Reply

tbh I hated this movie and still don't get the hype ... what's so great? Reply

personally i was hyped as soon as i saw the trailers. i mean, the sandstorm and flamethrower guitarist scenes looked intense lmao. tbh action movies are my fave. but i also appreciated the plot being straightforward—and the characters were likeable to me (the women and max and nux too). Reply

I guess action movies aren't my thing usually anyway, and I thought there were some gaps in the plot/no character development. That fucking guitarist made me roll my eyes out of my face lol. Reply

I can appreciate others loving it but it just wasn't impressive to me. I feel like I had to understand Mad Max as a concept first?

I look at it as a live action Wacky Races Reply

i literally didn't take a single breath in the first 10 minutes or so of the film Reply

nnn This movie was a wild ride for me start to finish, if you don’t get it I guess you just don’t get it. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

Didn't they extend shooting a lot? And weren't there reports of them being over budget while shooting was still ongoing?



Well it would be crazy for George to file if he doesn't believe there's a case. Reply

Lol that's what I thought too. Curious to see how this one goes Reply

The production of the movie was a mess and it def went over budget. I remember that the consensus was when it was released that it would never be able to turn a profit. Not sure if it broke even in its theatrical run but it became a critics' darling ofc and I'm sure it sells well now.



So yeah idk if he has a case to claim the money but WB should just give it to him anyway and view it as part of his salary for the next one instead of making a fuss. Reply

lmao damn. and i was really looking forward to a furiosa sequel. Reply

george to wb Reply

MTE, perfect pupperz. Reply

