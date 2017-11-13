Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Say goodbye to that Furiosa sequel: George Miller sues Warner Bros


  • Miller's production company was supposed to get a $7 mil bonus if they came in under budget

  • Miller is suing because his company says they did come in under budget while WB is claiming they went over budget

  • Lots of complicated shady accounting on both sides

  • The lawsuit was filed in Australia in September, WB tried to get it taken over to California for arbitration but were denied

  • With Miller's production company and the WB in legal battle things don't look so good for the Furiosa sequel that Miller said he wanted to make after Fury Road

source

Team Miller, I don't trust studio accountants. I need WB to settle so we can get that Furiosa sequel!

Tagged: