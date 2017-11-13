Say goodbye to that Furiosa sequel: George Miller sues Warner Bros
- Miller's production company was supposed to get a $7 mil bonus if they came in under budget
- Miller is suing because his company says they did come in under budget while WB is claiming they went over budget
- Lots of complicated shady accounting on both sides
- The lawsuit was filed in Australia in September, WB tried to get it taken over to California for arbitration but were denied
- With Miller's production company and the WB in legal battle things don't look so good for the Furiosa sequel that Miller said he wanted to make after Fury Road
Team Miller, I don't trust studio accountants. I need WB to settle so we can get that Furiosa sequel!
i'm so disappointed by this whole story. george miller is a great filmmaker and i don't like seeing him get dicked around. WB risking their working relationship over greed is such a joke.
Aren't they run by men lol
FURIOSA SEQUEL NOWWW
I can appreciate others loving it but it just wasn't impressive to me. I feel like I had to understand Mad Max as a concept first?
I look at it as a live action Wacky Races
Well it would be crazy for George to file if he doesn't believe there's a case.
So yeah idk if he has a case to claim the money but WB should just give it to him anyway and view it as part of his salary for the next one instead of making a fuss.