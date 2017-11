Comparing the ArtPopWork of Britney Spears and Taylor Swift

Flowery Day by Britney Spears

Nobody Has Heard From Me For Months by Taylor Swift

...Baby One More Leaf by Britney Spears

Living My Best Reputation by Taylor Swift

3 out of 5 See You in Courts

I think I see water colors from this potion / Paint trays and brushes, overdosin' / Smells like paint fumes and the ocean / Like anparty. It seems that the good siscan't help but dabble into Britney Spears territory . Pop Iconhas been sharing heras early as January of 2016. But it wasn't until a more recent Instagram post where Britney Van Gough was seen painting her Iconicalbum flowers on a canvas while Mozart’s “" played was it that the media caught wind of Spears additonal talent in the Arts. That painting went on to be sold for $10,000 to Robin Leach for, an organization raising money to commission an art piece in memory of Las Vegas massacre victims. With Taylor Swift's most recent release,, the country star turned pop star released two exclusive mock up magazines for Target and in them featured artwork by Swift herself. Now while Britney's work may be a bit more...Introduction to Painting and Swift's a bit more Intermediate to Try Hard Painting - both offer a unique perspective and show a stark contrast when compared. One is simply living her best life and the other is using her artpopwork to literallythat she is living her best life. Are you ready for it? Let the art exhibition games begin (ah ah).This piece is Britney's contrast painting to Starry Night, the piece of B that started it all and went on to be sold for $10,000 for charity and recently announced a residency next year at the Met in New York City. Simple and yet simply Iconic. When viewing this piece it's best to have Mozart’s “" or Carly Rae Jepsen's "" playing in the background. Either will do. Mozartnators and Jepsenators please let's not turn this post into a Stan War yet again 4 out of 5 Mona Lisa's (available on iTunes)Passive aggression takes art form in this piece by Swift. Featuring a unique and original subject like the ocean and dark clouds in orange skies in what seems to be the sun setting perhaps? A bit eerie and "the storm" I suppose. Instead of letting the art speak for itself, Taylor will tell you exactly what this piece means with a caption below it. "I'm all for one expressing themselves through the Arts but...Take her official Reputation© watercolors away Ye.MBDTF art this is3 out of 5 Copyright SymbolsColorful, vibrant, and leafy. Spears shows range with color and sizes and works on her repetition skills with this piece. While being painted first and before Flowery Day it simply didn't garner the same buzz or attention. I suppose this one will remain a B-Side only the fans have heard of and seen.If Britney Jean were a museum and Will.I.Am was atour guide there it would be featured there.2 out of 5 B-Side TapesSame subject, different time.Her after the storm, the sky is clear and Swift once again tells you "She is a surviving inspiration. If Taylor can make it through 2017...I can make it through this post.Great paint strokes, beautiful paint strokes.Me & 1