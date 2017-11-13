Comparing the ArtPopWork of Britney Spears and Taylor Swift

Well I mean neither are great but if I had to pick who's better I choose Taylor. Reply

Picasso and Van Gogh are SHOOK.



Honestly, I'm waiting for the Britney exhibit at the Whitney tbh Reply

taylor belongs in the moma Reply

Lmaooo Reply

"3 out of 5 see you in courts" lmaoooo Reply

I like hers. I hung up the poster of her artwork that came with the magazine. I think hers are pretty. I don’t recognie those. Makes me wanna get the other magazine but who needs three copies of the same album Reply

Gaga's chicken demon is better than those, in my opinion. Reply

I actually really enjoy this Reply

TRULY a MASTERPIECE. Francis Bacon realness. Reply

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN





Ha fame monster is here! Reply

the fame monster: act II (in stores soon) Reply

we would only be so blessed Reply

is that a vagina dentata?



wait don't tell me, i choose to believe that it is. Reply

A fucked up Big Bird, i love it Reply

this is more up my alley. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-13 08:53 pm (UTC) Boppin' to ha artwork. Reply

giving me Saturn Devouring His Son vibes



i like it Reply

George Condo realness Reply

Did she show this to Michael Reply

LMAO I had no idea she did art too Reply

"If Taylor can make it through 2017...I can make it through this post."



lol well done OP Reply

she was called out in 2016 though. Reply

lmao i cant handle this post. even taylors art isnt self-aware Reply

Taylor is the next great impressionist! Reply

taylor's is unoriginal - there is no thought behind it and the color choices have been stolen from every impressionist painter.



Britney's is original - you can feel the spirit of every stroke that adds to the bigger story. Each flower is a rebirth of herself.



Taylor's is just a painting of her view from her multimillion dollar mansion in rhode island that bans people from going on the public beach. Reply

agreed Reply

couldn't have said it better myself Reply

I want to frame this comment and display it tbh. Reply

this post is bringing me so much joy Reply

This truth, let us know. Reply

you're getting a lot of attention for this comment.

this makes me jealous but ok. Reply

lol slay with this accurate analysis. Reply

only britbrant can bring us all together like this Reply

Honestly this comment deserves an award Reply

lol I love this comment Reply

Comment of the year! Reply

I like the clouds in taylors second painting Reply

Paint me like one of your KFC meals, Britney, Reply

LOL Reply

HDU, she strikes me as a popeyes girl myself. Reply

Choking Reply

Paint me like Cheetos is more like it. Reply

lol britney's ~would look like a child did it

ugly lobotomized loser Reply

I hope when 2017 finally ends it takes your wack comments with it Reply

They’re going to pull an 0pp0tunast and claim to be a britney stan trying to use reverse psychology on here Reply

Time for the urn lol Reply

IKR so pathetic and repetitive. You should try new material if you’re gonna stay here. Now get to work, bitch. Reply

'sent from my sony xperia' signature realness Reply

lmao i love this post OP Reply

