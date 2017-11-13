Stormzy gets stuck in a bathroom at the EMAs and performs
Not exactly a bog standard night at the #MTVEMA last night for @Stormzy1 🚽😂 https://t.co/7L8xJkvFih— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 13, 2017
Stormzy went to the restroom to poop and accidentally found himself stuck in a stall in the women's room.
He eventually found his way out and had a great performance
Have you ever been trapped in a bathroom ONTD?
or i guess maybe this is fancy so the urinals are also in stalls idk
I wish it was that.
Hmmmmmm.....
It took a while for everyone to come back and finally get me out
Also pocket doors in houses are the devil's own creation b/c they can get off their tracks and it's super fucking hard to open them again....so I guess what I'm saying is that I've been trapped in multiple bathrooms and I'm just realizing that right now
also i didn't know people said bust a shit? lol
i went into the guy's bathroom last month in Italy cus it wasn't labeled and also the guy's and women's bathrooms weren't even close to each other, it was an odd set up. but i went in there and saw the hole in the ground and was like nope there's gotta be an actual toilet somewhere. although i won't lie i did think about it for a second because i had to go really really bad lmao. Some dude from my tour group went in the women's a little while later so then i didn't feel quite so bad.
and then at my grandma’s, i think?