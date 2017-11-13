Stormzy gets stuck in a bathroom at the EMAs and performs

he "accidentally" went in the ladies room and didnt notice til he was in a stall already?? Reply

In fairness, I once walked into a stall at a rest stop & didn't realize until I heard some guy cough that I'd gone into the men's room. I walked out with my hood pulled low so I could leave without funny looks.

dont they have urinals in most mens bathrooms and like tampon dispensers in women's? i feel like this is a tell tale sign? lol



or i guess maybe this is fancy so the urinals are also in stalls idk

At first, I read it as if he performed from the bathroom, on some live feed or something. Lmaoooo

That would've been amazing.

same

LMAO! Me too.



I wish it was that. Reply

What kind of professional lol that's what I thought too.

same lol

How do you get stuck in a women's washroom? Usually men's washrooms have urinals right up front. Wouldn't the absence clue you in immediately?

Hmmmmmm.....



Hmmmmmm..... Reply

lol he was probably drunk af or high or something

i've once accidentally entered a men's washroom bc they were really terribly labelled lmao, so that's a possibility. drunk and/or high is def another.

I'm assuming he was in a rush and so didn't take the time to notice whether or not urinals were there.

lol sometimes the womens/mens signs are weird tbh

Sis sometimes when you gotta poop, you gotta poop

I ended up in a men's bathroom once without realizing it. I really had to go so I didn't pay any attention to the surroundings. Confused the hell out of one guy when I exited the stall because he thought he wasn't supposed to be there and then I saw urinals on the wall :D

I got stuck in the half-bath at my parents' house once. the pocket door got off track and wedged at a weird angle, and the "handle" was like a 1/2" depression in the wood, so nothing to grip. oop.

YEP- I just saw your comment and remembered that that's happened to me before, like I've had to use screwdrivers to try and lift pocket doors up and jimmy it to open up again

I don't remember exactly how I got out but I know my dad needed to get involved, lol, so it was probably something to that effect!

When I was younger I actually got trapped in a bathroom on a RV when everyone else had gotten off to do something else, easily one of the scariest things to happen to me b/c it was a tiny space with the door jammed and it started heating up in there like it was a sweatbox



It took a while for everyone to come back and finally get me out



Also pocket doors in houses are the devil's own creation b/c they can get off their tracks and it's super fucking hard to open them again....so I guess what I'm saying is that I've been trapped in multiple bathrooms and I'm just realizing that right now



Edited at 2017-11-13 08:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I've accidentally walked into a mens bathroom before and wouldn't have realised had it not been for the guy washing his hands.

getting locked inside a bathroom is one of my big fears, i don't know where it stems from but ever since i was younger i would get anxious whenever i used a public bathroom. so reading this is horrifying lol.

I get nervous in bathrooms where the stalls go all the way to the ground. At least in the traditional ones, I know I could wiggle out if I had to.

that's my #1 fear! it came true once, lucky for me there was a gap between the floor and the door through which i could get out, there was only 1 other girl outside so no huge embarrassment, and i wasn't a kid so no huge trauma... but still, every time i can't open a bathroom door from the first attempt, my blood freezes and my heart stops

i feel like "Anne-Marie was brushing her teeth!" is gonna be a thing now



also i didn't know people said bust a shit? lol



i went into the guy's bathroom last month in Italy cus it wasn't labeled and also the guy's and women's bathrooms weren't even close to each other, it was an odd set up. but i went in there and saw the hole in the ground and was like nope there's gotta be an actual toilet somewhere. although i won't lie i did think about it for a second because i had to go really really bad lmao. Some dude from my tour group went in the women's a little while later so then i didn't feel quite so bad. Reply

Stormzy's girlfriend is gorgeous and her instagram is really fun

Yes Maya Jama is stunning, she's hilarious too!

I once climbed over the door of a stall because the door knob came off after I locked it. Always check the lock before locking a door.

Gettin stuck in the toilet drunk, must be a surreal experience, lol.

yeah, i’ve been stuck. once in primary school with my two friends hahha

and then at my grandma’s, i think? Reply

I got stuck in the bathroom in a restaurant in Spain it was scary for like 5 mins.

the pic says buss a ____ i was like bust a nut?? he had to run off real quick to jerk off before performing? (relatable tbh i used to live right next door to my office so i was always running home rl quick)

