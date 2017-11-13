dva

EA Defense Of 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Becomes Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever



With triple AAA video games suddenly making a bigger push towards microtransactions and loot boxes this year, it is effecting beloved franchises like Shadow of War and Call of Duty and now it is rearing its ugly head towards Star Wars Battlefront II. In order to obtain iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, which cost an in-game currency of 60,000 credits, you have to invest 40 hours into the game in order to get them and this is without spending any money on microtransactions. Other characters like Leia and Chewbacca are tiered at 40,000 credits. To put that into perspective each 10-15 minute match only rewards you with 250-350 credits.

Of course there was a clear outrage on the matter with a post spawning in the battlefront subreddit. An EA developer tried to defend the choice of locking those characters in the post stating that they want players to feel "a sense of pride and accomplishment" for unlocking them:

In less than 24 hours it has since become the most downvoted comment in reddit's history with over -400k votes. As a comparison in second place was a joke comment with -24k votes made in /r/me_irl who purposely wanted downvotes. So congratualtion EA, you definitely deserved it.

