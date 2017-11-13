EA Defense Of 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Becomes Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever
EA responded to the Battlefront 2 unlock estimates, and got a record number of Reddit downvotes https://t.co/PwzOMXLI9l pic.twitter.com/KaK178e0cl— Polygon (@Polygon) November 13, 2017
With triple AAA video games suddenly making a bigger push towards microtransactions and loot boxes this year, it is effecting beloved franchises like Shadow of War and Call of Duty and now it is rearing its ugly head towards Star Wars Battlefront II. In order to obtain iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, which cost an in-game currency of 60,000 credits, you have to invest 40 hours into the game in order to get them and this is without spending any money on microtransactions. Other characters like Leia and Chewbacca are tiered at 40,000 credits. To put that into perspective each 10-15 minute match only rewards you with 250-350 credits.
Of course there was a clear outrage on the matter with a post spawning in the battlefront subreddit. An EA developer tried to defend the choice of locking those characters in the post stating that they want players to feel "a sense of pride and accomplishment" for unlocking them:
In less than 24 hours it has since become the most downvoted comment in reddit's history with over -400k votes. As a comparison in second place was a joke comment with -24k votes made in /r/me_irl who purposely wanted downvotes. So congratualtion EA, you definitely deserved it.
SOURCE 1 2 + link to the original reddit comment
Are you currently sadden by the current state of triple AAA video games or have you not been bothered?
Grinding = A BLIGHT UPON HUMANITY
& yeah microtransactions are seriously annoying these days but you're here to play the game
Fuck ea though. They ruin everything they touch.
On a more positive note, I'm in love with dishonored 2! Emily is kween and I love her abilities
It's better than Inquisition, imo.
BUT ANDROMEDA IS GOOD.
Don't listen to the haters!
AC:O on the other hand, negl, I definitely would suck a huge big ass dick to get the golden steelbook with extra cool shit.... I'd do it with no shame....
biiitch lmfao. the first battlefront wasn't even that good.
Basically, it's a way for game companies to make money on top of the original sale (sometimes the game is "free" though). Say, unlocking the Holy Sword of Gargablax costs 2,000,000 schmeckles. You can get 10 schmeckles for beating a boss, meaning you'd have to grind 20,000 bosses, OR you could use microtransactions to buy schmeckles at a cost of $5 for 100 schmeckles and get the sword outright. And the schmeckles could be used for other stupid shit like inventory space, giving you "energy" to access more playtime, getting new skins or characters.
"Are you currently sadden by the current state of triple AAA video games or have you not been bothered?"
i'm saddened but there's still some good stuff out there. assassin's creed origins is a surprisingly complete single-player experience. there are still microtransactions and DLC, but they aren't necessary to experience the full story or have the best gear. it's totally optional.
that said, AAA development isn't sustainable. an article on kotaku (i think) recently put words to a feeling i've had ever since i noticed how common crunch was in the industry and how many developers were looking for ways to maximize profit (see: more multiplayer and fewer single player games, microtransactions, DRM bullshit). the squeeze is real and it's worrying.