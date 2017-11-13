EA Defense Of 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Becomes Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever

nnnnnnn 403k down votes? 😭 nerds r something else Reply

lmao this is killing me. Of all the horseshit that gets posted to Reddit, THAT is the most downvoted comment of all time?



Redditors and internet-dwelling shitstains don't fuck around when it comes to the "injustices" towards their vidja games. Reply

Women in Ghostbusters = bad

Grinding = A BLIGHT UPON HUMANITY



& yeah microtransactions are seriously annoying these days but you're here to play the game



They also gilded it 36 times, so.



Fuck ea though. They ruin everything they touch. Reply

The gilding was to prevent the comment from being hidden due to downvotes. Reply

Wtf is gildget Reply

They gave ea reddit gold 36 times for that comment lol Reply

Also that gif is making me mad OP lmaooooo Andromeda is still collecting dust on my hard drive because I can't get past the first cut scene. All because of that UGLY character creator! Why is there no decent MODS, f u nexus 😭 my femshep from the first ME game look better and she looks like she's had a botched lip injection RIP.



On a more positive note, I'm in love with dishonored 2! Emily is kween and I love her abilities Reply

Maybe my expectations were so low that I couldn't be disappointed, but I actually liked Andromeda! Even though the animation was wonky and the game was buggy and the level scaling is fucked...I had fun lol. Reply

Andromeda gets too much hate.



It's better than Inquisition, imo. Reply

Yeah I'm thinking going in with lowered expectations will hopefully make it bearable lol that's what I did with DA2 and I ended up liking it well enough Reply

It was beautiful and the gameplay was great, but the missions were super repetitive. :( I still enjoyed it, but good lord they needed someone with creativity and time. Reply

They updated the character creator. Right before Bioware abandoned the game.



BUT ANDROMEDA IS GOOD.



Don't listen to the haters! Reply

I literally stopped playing it. This is the first game I payed a full retail value on that I just couldn't play. Even after patching, it's such a garbage fucking game. Reply

I started playing Andromeda after they fixed the character creator but I still couldn't get far into the game. It was just... dull. Reply

Lmao. I saw that it's like a cool 20 bucks now. I'm like dying on the inside but that stuff I've heard so much about really turned me off and pushed me away from being a ME stan...



AC:O on the other hand, negl, I definitely would suck a huge big ass dick to get the golden steelbook with extra cool shit.... I'd do it with no shame.... Reply

yesssssssssssss, the dishonored games need more love. the dlc is p great too, imho i love the abilities in that one even more Reply

I pick it up every so often, but keep putting it down to play something else (Bioshock Collection, Frozen Wilds, now Origins). The #1 most annoying thing about it is that it is buggy as shit. It's embarrassingly bad, every play session there's something. Next worst thing is the planet traveling taking forever and a day, then the crew (the only people I like are Vetra, Drack, and Jaal), then the menu/quest navigation, then the meandering story line. I didn't miss the Mako AT ALL and it's just an excuse to put a bunch of stupid, pointless collection items/resources for you to grind, oh and that's the other problem, there's too much shit going on with weapon crafting, development, resources, strike whatever, etc, and development seems pointless as hell to me because you spend like 600 credits to developer the tier 4 weapon, but you can't make it since you lack the resources and by the time you get them, the game dropped it for you anyway so it was pointless. Reply

Fuck EA they ruined so many good franchises/companies. Reply

The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes.



biiitch lmfao. the first battlefront wasn't even that good. Reply

Exactly. I'm debating if I want to get 2 but I don't have much to play on the PS4 right now. Reply

I have yet to play this game, even though I want to because I am too poor for the console but 40 hours doesn't seem like a ton to invest to unlock a character? Reply

It starts to add up if you want to unlock other heroes and it'll go even slower if you want to spend any credits upgrading your class. 400k downvotes is hilariously extra but they're right that this is some bullshit on EA's part. Reply

For me I guess it would depend if there were an achievement associated with it. I love collecting achievements. Reply

the beta was horrible, the gameplay sucks Reply

MWAHAHAHA FUCK EA Reply

i got the first new battlefront for 5$ on the ps store last month (ultimate edition). and it's literally worthless lol. the maps and gameplay suck ass and it's so boring. online isn't fun either. it wasn't worth the pocket change. Reply

40 hours doesn't seem like much tbh, I guess people are mad they're locked in the first place? Reply

40 hours per character, saving up points that you could otherwise be spending on new gear and other fun shit. Reply

Yeah people are missing this. It isn't even 40 hours to like...unlock everything. It is 40 per character and you can't use points on anything. It is really bullshit especially since they are trying to play it off like its a "sense of achievement" when they really wanted to make it so inconvenient that you will just plunk down the money to buy them. Reply

and you spend 80 bucks for the game upfront Reply

40 hours seems okay to me for something like an RPG, but even a 40 hour grind is excessive there, especially without some auto hack or cheap exploit. I wasn't even about that crap with FFXII. Reply

to add to what other people said, Vader was completely unlocked in the first game Reply

but what's up with all the gold? Reply

Trying to keep the comment from being hidden Reply

lmao at 400K omg Reply

what's a microtransaction Reply

it's like when you pay $5 of real money for in-game goods (like a certain weapon or playable character). it's bullshit. Reply

The end of fun in gaming...



Basically, it's a way for game companies to make money on top of the original sale (sometimes the game is "free" though). Say, unlocking the Holy Sword of Gargablax costs 2,000,000 schmeckles. You can get 10 schmeckles for beating a boss, meaning you'd have to grind 20,000 bosses, OR you could use microtransactions to buy schmeckles at a cost of $5 for 100 schmeckles and get the sword outright. And the schmeckles could be used for other stupid shit like inventory space, giving you "energy" to access more playtime, getting new skins or characters. Reply

oh ya i did that for pokemon go lmao Reply

lmao I've been playing Frozen Free Fall for like 4 years (I know) and they do this too. I never buy anything, I just grind for it. Reply

pathetic. i'm glad EA is getting shit for this. do they need to be voted worst company in america again?



"Are you currently sadden by the current state of triple AAA video games or have you not been bothered?"



i'm saddened but there's still some good stuff out there. assassin's creed origins is a surprisingly complete single-player experience. there are still microtransactions and DLC, but they aren't necessary to experience the full story or have the best gear. it's totally optional.



that said, AAA development isn't sustainable. an article on kotaku (i think) recently put words to a feeling i've had ever since i noticed how common crunch was in the industry and how many developers were looking for ways to maximize profit (see: more multiplayer and fewer single player games, microtransactions, DRM bullshit). the squeeze is real and it's worrying. Reply

I'm surprised they beat out Comcast. I always thought Comcast and their shitty business practices and customer service were universally hated. Reply

comcast is definitely a bigger evil and probably more hated by everyday people, but EA is still pretty bad. between their studio cannibalism and complete disregard for people's time and money, they have to be stopped lmao Reply

I once tweeted about "Comcrap" without using the proper name and a Comcast employee actually answered me which means they were tracking that term, lmao. Reply

Comcast and AT&T are both shit. I love seeing people shit all over them. Reply

Yeah, I hate the shift to MP and microtransactions but I also get that the current model isn't viable. I would gladly accept, say, weaker graphics if that's what it takes to bring AAA budgets under control, but I doubt the loudest complainers would go for it. Reply

