Celebs speak out for Ella, a gay refugee deported by the US back to the country where she was raped
Alyssa Milano tweets out Ella's own account of what happened to her (additional trigger warnings: suicide attempt, pictures of scars appended below the writing):
A lawyer tried to speak for Ella. @CustomsBorder didn't want to hear it, and deported a deserving asylum seeker. Read Ella's story in her own words. #BringEllaBack https://t.co/9PuOdFveyH @HMAesq— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 13, 2017
Young Adult author Melissa Walker tweets out Ella's lawyer's list of ways for people to help (it's a screenshot of the bottom of the article that Alyssa linked to):
What can you do? This: pic.twitter.com/b8V1B1PuXL— Melissa Walker 🇺🇸 (@melissacwalker) November 13, 2017
Piper Perabo has been on a Twitter rampage trying to get people and organization on the case, here's one of her tweets:
Brooke Smith (she played Catherine Martin, the wily captive in Buffalo Bill's pit in Silence of the Lambs):
.@GovMcAuliffe why isn’t there an immigration lawyer @Dulles_Airport— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 13, 2017
as counsel to asylum seekers??@CustomsBorder #BringEllaBack pic.twitter.com/miI5rQelSc
#BringEllaBack She had no access to counsel @ border, trauma prevents articulation of fear, leaving most vulnerable even more vulnerable, the lack of judicial review over expedited removal, intolerance of LGBTQ as policy + what it can lead to #HerToo @RepCardenas @KamalaHarris— Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) November 13, 2017
Rena Sofer:
Have you all read this article?? It’s Ella’s story!! She needs asylum here!! She got here on a student visa but was turned away. She will die if sent back to Uganda for being GAY!! #BringEllaBack https://t.co/y028Sq5EF8— Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) November 13, 2017
Rena accepts insult from a Trumper in exchange for his help to #BringEllaBack:
If you need to call me a dimwit to get you to help then I’m all good with that. Thanks!! #BringEllaBack— Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) November 13, 2017
Linsey Godfrey (Caroline Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful):
Please take a minute to read this devastating story! Imagine what it must feel like to be her, to try to escape to safety in the place known for having the American dream and being sent back to the place you tried to escape from.#BringEllaBack— Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) November 12, 2017
https://t.co/tlRhbKO9iu
Sara Ramirez tweets out another article on Ella's plight:
“She ‘thought the new president does not like gay people, and if I told the officer I was gay, she would deport me on the spot.’" https://t.co/D3UwtICrbh #BringEllaBack— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) November 13, 2017
Good news relief video: I had previously posted about the #FreeRosa campaign on ONTD. It worked! Rosa Maria, the 10-year-old with cerebral palsy who was thrown in detention by Customs and Border Protection while on her way to surgery, has been freed and reunited with her family after 11 days:
The 10-year-old girl ICE detained after her surgery was finally reunited with her family pic.twitter.com/Z6zmJ9C2GG— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 9, 2017
ONTD, please spread Ella's story. And please keep in mind she is one of the many people our worsening asylum system is endangering.
I honestly need a break from all of this. The constant influx of bad news every single day, idk how you guys do it. I'm gonna need to take a step back from ONTD and news sites for a while.
Maybe they could try Canada...?
That's my undertanding anyway. It's being challenged rn:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/06/canada-us-refugees-safe-third-country-agreement-border-crossing