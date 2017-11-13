Celebs speak out for Ella, a gay refugee deported by the US back to the country where she was raped

A lawyer tried to speak for Ella. @CustomsBorder didn't want to hear it, and deported a deserving asylum seeker. Read Ella's story in her own words. #BringEllaBack https://t.co/9PuOdFveyH @HMAesq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 13, 2017

What can you do? This: pic.twitter.com/b8V1B1PuXL — Melissa Walker 🇺🇸 (@melissacwalker) November 13, 2017

#BringEllaBack She had no access to counsel @ border, trauma prevents articulation of fear, leaving most vulnerable even more vulnerable, the lack of judicial review over expedited removal, intolerance of LGBTQ as policy + what it can lead to #HerToo @RepCardenas @KamalaHarris — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) November 13, 2017

Have you all read this article?? It’s Ella’s story!! She needs asylum here!! She got here on a student visa but was turned away. She will die if sent back to Uganda for being GAY!! #BringEllaBack https://t.co/y028Sq5EF8 — Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) November 13, 2017

If you need to call me a dimwit to get you to help then I’m all good with that. Thanks!! #BringEllaBack — Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) November 13, 2017

Please take a minute to read this devastating story! Imagine what it must feel like to be her, to try to escape to safety in the place known for having the American dream and being sent back to the place you tried to escape from.#BringEllaBack

https://t.co/tlRhbKO9iu — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) November 12, 2017

“She ‘thought the new president does not like gay people, and if I told the officer I was gay, she would deport me on the spot.’" https://t.co/D3UwtICrbh #BringEllaBack — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) November 13, 2017

The 10-year-old girl ICE detained after her surgery was finally reunited with her family pic.twitter.com/Z6zmJ9C2GG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 9, 2017