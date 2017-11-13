The wait for Wonder Woman 2 gets shorter
#WonderWoman2 release date moves up 6 weeks https://t.co/IonnvGYmhi pic.twitter.com/TARRQZXDVX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 13, 2017
- New release date is Nov. 1, 2019
- Gal Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins will return as a director and writer
source
ONTD what are your wishes for Wonder Woman 2 aside from more Etta?
"ONTD what are your wishes for Wonder Woman 2 aside from more Etta?"
more women, a really good villain (cheetah or circe!), 80s music & fashion
Yessss. One of my biggest complaints about the first film was the amount of men in it and the lack of female bonding we saw on Themyscira. This should be a women-driven franchise. Period.
Someone else playing Wonder Woman tbh
And I don’t hate Gal! I just think she’s a terrible actress and it was distracting while watching the movie. I’m also bitter because I always wanted Bridget Regan to be WW.
Not sure what they are going to use as a source material. I really don't want it to be anything like what Wonder Woman Rebirth is right now which is Darkseid and Diana's brother Jason. Wonder Woman Rebirth comics is pathetic because as of who took over. JAMES ROBINSON IS THE WORST. We are three issues into his run and LACK OF FUCKING DIANA and tangents to other comics. I just need to rant about this because it's fucking annoying.
I'd like to see the adventures of Etta and Diana. I would like Steve to be back but that's going to be hard. He is dead as one can be. Cheetah/Barbara Ann Minerva would be great as a friend / villain. I'd like some Flash appearing. Just because I'm kind of digging Flash/WW friendship.
I'm guessing this will probably be post-JL.
I also need to catch up to Trinity and new Justice League.
But I'm happy. I want Cheetah and more Paradise Island.
I'm behind 5 issues on Trinity. Is it worth reading?
I'm totally behind on Superman Rebirth and Green Arrow Rebirth. I'm talking 20 issues behind. I just need to know if it's worth coming back to.