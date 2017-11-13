The wait for Wonder Woman 2 gets shorter

i'm wet for this news. ty based DC gods 😭



"ONTD what are your wishes for Wonder Woman 2 aside from more Etta?"



more women, a really good villain (cheetah or circe!), 80s music & fashion Reply

"More women."



Yessss. One of my biggest complaints about the first film was the amount of men in it and the lack of female bonding we saw on Themyscira. This should be a women-driven franchise. Period. Reply

wait so it's confirmed they dumped the trash and Gal is on board?? Reply

Gal is already signed on, the Ratner stuff is a rumour. Reply

ohhhhhhhhhh ok. I keep seeing/hearing it reported as fact that she's going to pull out if ratner isn't dumped. Reply

This I want to know. Reply

A female love interest please and thank you. Reply

in jesus name i pray Reply

I hope they do the spin transformation in WW2 Reply

of course they moved it. was wondering what was taking them this long to announce it after SWIX changed its release date. Reply

Yes come to meeee Reply

Someone else playing Wonder Woman tbh Reply

Your hatred of Gal is as baffling to me as your love for Fromage. Reply

YOU LEAVE BRIE ALONE!



And I don’t hate Gal! I just think she’s a terrible actress and it was distracting while watching the movie. I’m also bitter because I always wanted Bridget Regan to be WW. Reply

mfte Reply

saw WW on a flight and it is the best of the new DC movies. Reply

Smart move to get away from Star Wars IX. Instead of one week, WW2 would have seven weeks without that kind of gigantic competition. Reply

Wonder Woman meets Captain America. Just the crack!OTP. Ain't gonna happen in a long shot. But it'd be hilarious if by some chance Wonder Woman meets Steve Rogers during WW2.



Not sure what they are going to use as a source material. I really don't want it to be anything like what Wonder Woman Rebirth is right now which is Darkseid and Diana's brother Jason. Wonder Woman Rebirth comics is pathetic because as of who took over. JAMES ROBINSON IS THE WORST. We are three issues into his run and LACK OF FUCKING DIANA and tangents to other comics. I just need to rant about this because it's fucking annoying.



I'd like to see the adventures of Etta and Diana. I would like Steve to be back but that's going to be hard. He is dead as one can be. Cheetah/Barbara Ann Minerva would be great as a friend / villain. I'd like some Flash appearing. Just because I'm kind of digging Flash/WW friendship.



I'm guessing this will probably be post-JL. Reply

I've been enjoying Rebirth but my enjoyment has dropped right off with this Diana's brother story arc. No thanks. Reply

I'm enjoying Rebirth too. However, this current story arc we are stuck in for awhile. Like, why do I need to know about random ass brother that I have no attachment whatsoever.



I also need to catch up to Trinity and new Justice League. Reply

it's set in the Cold War though, not WWII Reply

I want more women, for DC to throw me a bone and give me some Hippolyta/Philippus, and essentially PJenks to continue her reign. Reply

nov 2019??? that's too damn far away Reply

It was only matter of time. No way WW could survive Star Wars 9.



But I'm happy. I want Cheetah and more Paradise Island. Reply

I'm going to make this a DC comic book post as well.



I'm behind 5 issues on Trinity. Is it worth reading?

I'm totally behind on Superman Rebirth and Green Arrow Rebirth. I'm talking 20 issues behind. I just need to know if it's worth coming back to. Reply

i want steve to stay dead Reply

ur a monster Reply

same Reply

amen Reply

no bitch!!!!! Reply

Yeah, Chris Pine's dried old leathery squirrel face is so unattractive. Reply

