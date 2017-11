Rita performs at the EMAs and explains that the key to a Rita Ora album is "desperation"

Edited at 2017-11-13 09:01 pm (UTC)

I don’t know why ONTD gives such harsh time to Rita Ora. And often ridicule her in comments or posts. And implies that she is loser and c-list. Anywhere is #1 on UK Itunes and battles for #1 on official charts. How come that counts as loser?I like Rita Ora’s songs. First time I herd her was that "Black Widow" song with Iggy Azalea. And loved it. Then was that Poison song that I loved even more. And then she released Your Song and Anywhere and I love those too.