Rita performs at the EMAs and explains that the key to a Rita Ora album is "desperation"

i applaud ha for her self-awareness

2 Rita posts one after another are 2 too many.

But I applaud her for her continued attempts at hustle.



Stan Dua Lupa.

Anywhere is so good!

i enjoy watching ha struggle to release an album it inspires me to reach for my own dreams~

I like Rita Ora’s songs. First time I herd her was that "Black Widow" song with Iggy Azalea. And loved it. Then was that Poison song that I loved even more. And then she released Your Song and Anywhere and I love those too.







I don't know why ONTD gives such harsh time to Rita Ora. And often ridicule her in comments or posts. And implies that she is loser and c-list. Anywhere is #1 on UK Itunes and battles for #1 on official charts. How come that counts as loser?I like Rita Ora's songs. First time I herd her was that "Black Widow" song with Iggy Azalea. And loved it. Then was that Poison song that I loved even more. And then she released Your Song and Anywhere and I love those too.

I think most of her songs are bad but Anywhere is really good!

She's a try-hard? Banks off her "exotic" image? Did a song with Fist Brown? Dared to act in a crappy film franchise? I dunno. I've only ever seen her online n all over the tabs in London. I've never seen her acknowledged outside the internet in my country.

Rita is amazing. Ontd just has bad taste.



Her song Grateful is also really good

Are you desperate for validation ONTD?



ofc

Are you desperate for validation ONTD?







lmao @ "but seriously, who is Rita Ora?" The eternal question of humanity asked yet again.

This performance 🙈 not sexy at all, all i could think was „just get up those stairs already"

I keep forgettin this chick exists.

wtf is she wearing

I really like the Anywhere performance. Reminds me of the Emerald City sequence in The Wiz.

we know sis

Girl is a hustler and i respect that, she's everywhere so idk how much of a c-lister she is...





anyways, Anywhere is FANTASTIC

