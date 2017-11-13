Rita performs at the EMAs and explains that the key to a Rita Ora album is "desperation"
At the 2017 EMAs she hosted yesterday where she had thirteen costume changes including two different bathrobes as outfits, Rita performed a medley of "Your Song" and "Anywhere".
TV host, tabloid fodder, singer once trapped in a Roc Nation contract—Rita Ora tells us about it all. https://t.co/fgWu9QRceq— NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) November 12, 2017
Rita also recently explained what characterizes her new music: "I think with this album, what makes a Rita Ora song is that it's got that desperation for validation—do you know what I mean? You can feel it in songs like ‘Anywhere’ and ‘Lonely Together’, which I think represent my album so well."
She says the key to her success is her obsession with it:
“I was thinking about it all the time—every day, every night. I may have sacrificed a lot of emotions and personal things but I don't regret that and I wouldn't change it. I think I wanted to get out of the council estate I grew up in and I wanted to give my parents something really nice. That's how it happened. I was always like: I've gotta get out of here.”
