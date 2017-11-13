Rita battles Camila for UK #1

karla's 15 min is almost up, so team rih-lite Reply

They will try to hit that

Yep. This is literally the peak of her career, that was bought her by her rich producers.They will try to hit that #1 on Billboard, call a victory and Havana will start fading fast.

lmao you really don't understand how songs chart... Reply

Rita Ora looks dumb as fuck in that bathrobe. She tried it... and failed. Reply

Her whole aesthetic is so try-hard and confusing. She's still trying to do what Rihanna already conquered in like 2013. Reply

lol, what happened to constantinini? Reply

they were the one with the icon of a chihuahua‘s head wrapped in something, right? Reply

It was a dog wrapped in foreskin Reply

I was wondering that too, ironic stan posts are much funnier coming from them Reply

idk. but i'm worried. Reply

Idk but this is nice lol so many less Karla posts :) Reply

I want to know too :( Reply

their journal isn't deleted, idk why op put that cross thru their name...lol, dramatic ass. Reply

Rita has a really nice voice (and I do like Your Song). Havana is a nice song but I hate Camila's tone. If anyone else sang it I'd love it. Reply

Havana is a nice song but I hate Camila's tone. If anyone else sang it I'd love it.



mte. I hate her voice. Reply

Lol also Havana is not a good song like wtf Reply

Around here it's a "bop" supposedly Reply

ONTD is deaf. People are literally giving Reputation a pass. Reply

without bias I found it boring. There's better latin-inspired music out there Reply

It's alright but it's not amazing or anything. If Young Thug weren't on it, I'd skip it every time.



Edited at 2017-11-13 11:06 pm (UTC)

Rita was awful. Reply

she tried it with that Palomo Spain look Reply

I was so shook when I discovered Palomo Spain were kind of a big deal. Half of the models during their Moscow show were my friends who ended up casted the last minute because they didn't have enough people. I honestly thought it was some no name brand they ususally bring to Russia as a token foreigner, and then I discovered a lot of my faves were actually wearing their clothes (Perfume Genius literally exclusively wears them during his recent tour). That after party was GOOD tho Reply

i mean i'd call them pretty recently big deal-ish so that's not that surprising? but yeah artists like beyonce wearing their stuff def has helped lol

i'm here for the kitch aesthetic though, it feels a bit fresher in the midst of all the cynical crap you see in fashion Reply

Things are hotting up in this week's Official Singles Chart





Edited at 2017-11-13 08:16 pm (UTC)

lmao. A+ reference. i can hear Monica's voice. Reply

It's informal, but acceptable to use in this context. Reply

This better be directed at Karla and not Rita. Reply

rita is white, karla is latina. Reply

So a certified flop vs a should-be flop Reply

trash, trash, and trash Reply

i had two people tell me to check out rita's new song because it was so amazing it had them shook and huh???? where. where are they



it's basic af i almost actively dislike it Reply

Rita will slay Reply

I started to enjoy Anywhere just cause the nonsense chorus is so ridiculous.

It's a stupid bop. Reply

