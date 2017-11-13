Inhumans’ Ratings Were So Bad, It Hurt ABC Stalwart 20/20
#Inhumans' Ratings Were So Bad, It Hurt ABC Stalwart 20/20https://t.co/fGgyMJAiEN pic.twitter.com/apLhDA5nMc— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 13, 2017
According to TV By the Numbers, the finale garnered 1.9 million viewers and a .5 in the 18-49 demo. While it held 100% of the lead-in from Once Upon A Time’s target, 18-49 demo, and 81% of its total lead-in audience, it actually dropped 20/20’s ratings to its lowest in years. Because of the Inhumans effect, 20/20 rival Dateline (at NBC) has doubled the former’s ratings.
Source.
