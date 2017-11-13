Inhumans’ Ratings Were So Bad, It Hurt ABC Stalwart 20/20

20/20 should not be lead-in dependent after so may years on air. Reply

I don't think anyone watches 20/20 for the helluva it - it's always that thing that comes on after something popular when you're about to change the channel and you stick around to watch because their headline intrigues you/you're bored and have an hour before bed.

Sometime between second grade and fifth grade (because those are the years I lived in the house I remember this from) I would watch some show called sisters and then stay up for 20/20 and be so proud I stayed awake for it. It was kind f heavy for a second grader but for some reason I loved it.

Welp.



I was watching random clips of it on youtube the other day and it was so bad lmao

Daaaaaaaaang. Guess that's a no on season 2 lol.



OT but watched Justice League today. Reply

how was Justice League? the reviews I skimmed said the plot is a mess but characters are good

The plot was indeed messy. I feel like they cut out a lot of things. It was enjoyable not doubt but compared to MCU, especially Thor Ragnarok, it was kinda

How Joss-y did it feel?

It was so bad that even when I was trying to hate watch it for the last three weeks I feel asleep sitting straight up in bed while watching it.

lmao

lmfaooo

Dead

lmfao omg

So it should be recommended to those with insomnia then.

I fell asleep watching it too. Strange thing is the plot made just as much sense afterwards I woke up as it did before I dozed off.

i thought this was a throwback post b/c the pic in that tweet looks soooo dated

I blame that tragic red wig

Even more hilarious that it didn't even make it past the 1st episode. XD

lol that's exactly it

wait, this hasn't been pulled yet?

Only had 7 eps in the first place

Finale aired a few days ago.

lmfao some properties don't need movies or shows MARVEL

That promo picture is so embarrassing I never even watched the show. Maybe it isn't that bad?

I watched the whole thing. The plot was not that bad but the production just looked cheap. Especially in comparison to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It was so cheap and every character was rage-inducing. There was no one to cheer for.

Don't believe that other person. The plot was awful. As was the atrocious acting and writing. Tbh, the show is even worse than it looks.

it was terrible. and I'm someone that usually likes terrible shows

I gave up halfway through the second episode after falling asleep on it twice. It was soooooo bad and i watch anything Marvel

And so they have become the laughingstock of an entire industry. May we never hear of them ever again, in print or film. Amen.

Kamala Khan doesn't count.



Kamala Khan doesn't count. Reply

Ciao

Tbh, since Shark Tank moved to Sundays, I've been watching less of both 20/20 and Shark Tank. Bring Shark Tank and What Would You Do? back to Friday, obviously.

tbh, I wouldn't mind a Kamala Khan show, especially if Cloak & Dagger and Runaways end up being half-decent. But I've never cared for the Inhumans at all otherwise. People were already tired of them on Agents of SHIELD

Everyone is tired of them. Live action, comics - I have yet to meet an Inhumans stan for any medium or even someone who wants them included in shit.

I have seen one (1) person who claimed to like inhumans. I judged them immediately.

A while ago, I read John Ridley was going to produce a show about Kamala Khan (or expressed interest in doing so) but that never took off. But a Ms Marvel show would be fantastic especially since it would probably be a comedy and I'm done with the dark/gritty TV shows like Punisher.

