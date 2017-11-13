Ewan McGregor and new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead go public

I only just realized that she was the original Jessica Bennett on Passions. Reply

Dude Passions was my jam back in the day. Reply

I was obsessed. I even had the Hidden Passions book and everything. Reply

Passions is the weirdest show ever Reply

I loved Passions in the beginning and for some reason can not remember anything about the Jessica character. I think I was just there for the Ethan/Gwen/Teresa triangle. Reply

I'm interested in which direction this post goes Reply

They’ll say she’s just a young impressionable child and he’s a creep even though she’s in her 30’s lol Reply

Lol she is well liked, so I guess no Claire Danes treatment for her Reply

He's a creep for othher reasons, but ontd bafflingly continues to stan.



And this is coming from a girl who had the Obi-Wan Kenobi 16-month calendar. Reply

He is a white man. Expect compliments on his looks (daddy looking good for his age!) and thirst over his dick. Reply

i have no words...at least this isn't a tswift post Reply

his hair looks fake Reply

He's tryin' hard to look like he did in 1998, and failing. Reply

mte Reply

OMG it does lmaoo Reply

Cute, happy for them! Reply

the matching jackets, similar colored denim, and black boots. Seeing couples that match makes me uncomfortable for some reason. Reply

Me too it's icky Reply

my grandparents do it. but they're in their 80s and look hella cute. Reply

okay yeah that sounds really cute. old people are the exception. Reply

When I see couples dressed like them at an airport, you know you're in for a special snowflake show. Mostly from the guy: "Let me remark like 10 times how every employee doesn't know wtf they're doing. I'm uncomfortable. There's nothing I like to eat here. Careful, buddy, those sunglasses are $200 and I do not want to replace them today." Ugh



Edited at 2017-11-13 08:34 pm (UTC)

same. i can't tell if they do it on purpose or if its accidental. Reply

My husband and I match by accident a lot. Like, I'll walk downstairs for some coffee and we're both wearing Captain America shirts and shit.



That said, when we don't match, we REALLY don't match. For our fifth wedding anniversary we went to a comedy club and the comic said it looked like we were on a poorly-made blind date. :P Reply

same, i think it's so tacky tbh (& agree that old ppl are the exception!) Reply

omg had to scroll back up...they're too old to be doing shit like that, lol Reply

How fucking dump do you need to be to jump on a married man? Reply

yes blame the woman :| Reply

Not blaming anyone.



Just inquirying about her IQ level.



Considering the fact that they were both married at the time I'll take a wild guess that their IQ is about 3 points.. Combined. Reply

don't ask ontd, lol Reply

es^pecially since that must have been going on since they met on Fargo and she was still married herself. So she is all not so innocent if she is a crass cheater too Reply

both of them were married, so they're both messy and at fault. Reply

they're both a trashy mess but ontd says only the man is. Reply

very dump Reply

I was gonna say this is kinda random but then I remember something last month about them dating after he divorced

Edited at 2017-11-13 08:08 pm (UTC)



lmao perfect gif Reply

Idk what her ex-husband looks like but she's too hot for him. Reply

eta pic:





eta pic:

Edited at 2017-11-13 08:16 pm (UTC) He's cute in a dorky kind of way - reminds me of Topher Grace with brown eyes

pure dude. I remember of a thread connecting the dots in that the marriage ended with her having her crisis and cheating too? Not sure if the hubby saw that coming Reply

ia i think he's cute/hot in a nerdy/hipster kind of way. Reply

Aw, well I think he's def cuter than Ewan. Reply

aw he's cute. Reply

i found their wedding photos http://www.stylemepretty.com/2010/12/14/vintage-austin-texas-wedding-by-the-nichols/ Reply

I like Ewan's outfit. That is all. Reply

Polanski supporter. 🚮🚮🚮 Reply

Those jeans are not flattering on him. Reply

that's all i want to say about this, too. proportions, ewan. Reply

Should they be looser since he doesn't have long limbs? Reply

