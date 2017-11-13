Ewan McGregor and new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead go public
Ewan McGregor Spotted Holding Hands with Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead https://t.co/GeY4KIXykj— People (@people) November 13, 2017
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have gone public with their romance.
Ewan announced he and his wife have been separated since May. He has been married for 22 years.
And this is coming from a girl who had the Obi-Wan Kenobi 16-month calendar.
That said, when we don't match, we REALLY don't match. For our fifth wedding anniversary we went to a comedy club and the comic said it looked like we were on a poorly-made blind date. :P
Just inquirying about her IQ level.
Considering the fact that they were both married at the time I'll take a wild guess that their IQ is about 3 points.. Combined.
