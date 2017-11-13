Taylor Swift Suprises Fans at Reputation Pop-Up Shop

I miss her 1989 style tbh Reply

Thread

Link

aww, that's sweet Reply

Thread

Link

These are adults. Embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

It's ridiculous how she avoids doing any press because she is afraid of being asked about Trump and white supremacists.

Reply

Thread

Link

And I'm guessing she is afraid of being asked that because she doesn't want to alienate them.

She is already extremely rich. Having more money is obviously more important than denouncing their gross actions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that people are still letting this slide like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's that and also she doesn't want to speak on her drama from last year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if a fan will ever have the guts to bring it up to her. Or a troll. I'd pay to have a filmed reaction of that, tbh, it'd be hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Suddenly, I want someone to ask Demi, simply so she can respond with "Ask Taylor." Surely then we'll get our answer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was from the kimye thing? oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its literally insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's cute :) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised more sources haven't criticized that her entire career has been spent promoting endorsements that are so beyond her core brand. Sis has been a promotional ad for papa john's, diet coke, target, AT&T (not just an ad here and there, legit planning her album release with their happiness in mind) Reply

Thread

Link

who doesnt love pizza and coke and target, how is that not her brand?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, I guess everyone needs to send UPS packages too... my bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sounds like an ontd original :p Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m confused as to why that’s bad? lol Pop stars promote things Beyonce has pepsi, 1D did coca cola, Taylor also had a deal with keds, Selena has a ton of endorsements. They’re all capitalist.



Edited at 2017-11-13 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

imagine being an adult and lining up for this shit

embarassing Reply

Thread

Link

iawtc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





she sold 925k in three days. she beat ed sheeran's record for best selling album (that came out 8 months ago)... in three days Reply

Thread

Link

haahahhaha she beat the gremlin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis she beat a bridge troll. Such an accomplishment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she beat ed “I’m the biggest artist in the world” sheeran in 3 days, that’s the point lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm laughing when he said adele is his biggest competition



like boy the delusion Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who's her stylist? this era is tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she let Toddrick listen to reputation before hand, if he had to wait to get it on itunes like everybody else. If he did listen, I wonder if he had to sign an NDA haha Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure he heard it, i think she lets all of her friends listen to it. like ed and martha hunt said they had heard it already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sure he didn't - his eardrums of color weren't allowed early listens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY WOW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EARDRUMS OF COLOR HELP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her hair sm idc what yall say! it's great (would be better without bangs tho) Reply

Thread

Link

ya it looks a lot better now than during the 1989 era imo. it looks cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it too. i don't even mind the bangs usually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks better now that its grown a bit. it looks more like it did during the red era now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be sooooo much nicer with bangs. I don’t know why she keeps trimming them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so confused by her clothing choices Reply

Thread

Link

she seems to be very gracious to her fans which is sweet but the cult of personality they've developed around her is almost too much. i'm nervous one of them is going to snap on her. Reply

Thread

Link

right? i also could never deal with the number of stalkers she has (nothing to do with her ott fans, obviously)



Edited at 2017-11-13 07:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No way. The fans who track into airport cameras and track private jets are borderline stalkers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of Gaga and the Little Monsters back when she was clinging to them for affirmation and love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was watching a show about the murder of Rebecca Schaeffer the other day and her agent or whoever mentioned how she warned Rebecca about replying to fanmail because fans think they're your friends and you have to keep a clear line with them, and I immediately thought of Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if her terrible clothes are the result of her trying to be 'urban', or that she's not sure how to dress atm because she gained weight. Like.. her body is really, really nice now and I wish she'd just wear the clothes from the last era? Or black jeans and t-shirt? Just not whatever she is trying to do here. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I think she thinks this is what "urban" looks like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its the NY style rn. We're all wearing giant ass cozy clothes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pls tell me that most of you have better posture than her though. Also, time for me to permanently move to NYC then lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speak for yourself lol. i'm in nyc and wear more than just giant sweaters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am not in NY, but everything she is wearing lately looks like what my students wear except she has the slightly more expensive sparkly versions. This seems "in" right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is not nyc style Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hasnt she lived in London for the last year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis is going for Kylie's "you won't get a definite baby bump shot" look Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Sorry if it's huge I'm on mobile



Edited at 2017-11-13 07:49 pm (UTC) Speaking of look what you made me poo, this gave me a laughSorry if it's huge I'm on mobile Reply

Thread

Link