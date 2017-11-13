selena

Taylor Swift Suprises Fans at Reputation Pop-Up Shop


- Taylor Swift surprised a crowd of fans at her pop-up shop at South Street Seaport on Sunday night to celebrate her new album release with fans.
- The reputation pop-up(sponsored by AT&T) will be at 11 Fulton Street from Sunday to Thursday where fans can "buy Reputation merch and experience her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in person by getting an up-close look at her outfits and taking a photo on the throne from the set."
- reputation is expected to debut with 1.5 million units sold in it's first week

