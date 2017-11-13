Amazon nabs "Lord of the Rings" TV series with multi-season commitment and potential spin-offs
Amazon has bought the rights for the "Lords of the Rings" TV series with a multu-season commitment. The deal also includes potential spin-offs.
Per Amazon, Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.
It just won't be good
How come?
also now im disappointed, bc that truly could have been the epic fantasy, and they wouldn't have had to compete with the Lotr films
Only the first one was good anyway.
but mainly bc I loved the cast and I'm trash for anything related to the lotr world
And that's not even beginning to get into how badly they fucked up the tone/plot/characters/everything by trying to stretch a short lighthearted kids' book into some big epic trilogy. Ugh it pisses me off so badly, they had a great cast and they wasted it.
just a guess, but maybe this series will focus on aragorn? it'd be interesting seeing his early years on screen. watch how he came to be raised in rivendell, have the truth of his heritage revealed to him, then follow him thoughout his wanderings to rohan, gondor, and possibly harad.
at least it won't be complete fanfiction.
That or an animated version of the show where each show is a chapter (or a few at a time)
I think it's inevitable we'll get another HP adaptation within ~10-20 years tbh and I'd prefer it to be on TV tbh. Ideally I'd love it to be a BBC adaptation but I guess since WB would have to either make it or sell the rights it'll be done by someone with a lot more money :/
