Amazon nabs "Lord of the Rings" TV series with multi-season commitment and potential spin-offs




Amazon has bought the rights for the "Lords of the Rings" TV series with a multu-season commitment. The deal also includes potential spin-offs.
Per Amazon, Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

