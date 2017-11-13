Amazon nabs "Lord of the Rings" TV series with multi-season commitment and potential spin-offs

$200 million is a disgusting amount of money just for rights Reply

Thread

Link

That’s like $20 to Amazon, it’s nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But why? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazon wants their own GoT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOT is ending, something must replace it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! the movies and cast were soooooooo good. it cant be topped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Amazon has a boatload of money and no breakout hit, and every network/streaming service wants in on GOT's audience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazon desperately wants the next Game of Thrones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Reply

Thread

Link

I just don't see how anything can top Peter Jackson's films. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a prequel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even his own prequel of The Hobbit couldn't top it. HIS OWN MOVIES paled in comparison.



It just won't be good Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow this actually went through Reply

Thread

Link

nah Reply

Thread

Link

One of the best things about the LotR films were they had such a brilliant screenwriting team who knew which information was vital, which would look best onscreen, and which would best be left in the books. I mean I *love* the books but I also know we don't need to the plot to come to a halt by Aragorn pointing out this here mountain reminds him of an old folk song



Edited at 2017-11-13 06:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! The choices made in the adaption was a big reason for the success of the films. It could've easily been such a bloated mess like oh I don't know...THE HOBBIT Battle of the Clusterfuck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE HOBBIT Battle of the Clusterfuck



lmfaaaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the same three people that wrote the lotr films also mainly wrote the hobbit films :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol so true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. so they are going to do the Silmarillion? that would be cool. There's no need to retread the Lord of the Rings trilogy. the movies are great adaptations. Reply

Thread

Link

No. Tolkien's estate will not sell the rights to that. When his son dies there is a possibility of it being sold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohh, okay. it's too bad, the Silmarillion would be interesting to see on-screen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How come? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so what exactly did amazon spend the $$$ on?



also now im disappointed, bc that truly could have been the epic fantasy, and they wouldn't have had to compete with the Lotr films



Edited at 2017-11-13 09:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After The Hobbit, I don't trust it :/ Reply

Thread

Link

ugh that should have been ONE movie. It could have actually been good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. Which is why I stopped after the first and never bothered with the other two. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There is no way WB would have green lit that movie for only one film. They have to make money and the CGI costs a fortune. One film would not have made a profit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could have settled for two. I was OKAY with two. Then they had to FUCK IT UP with three. I will be forever pissed at this.



Only the first one was good anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the first movie was good, the studio pushing three and having them do reshoots with the love triangle and everything fucked it up. even if it was three movies at inception that would've been better than forcing it after the fact. it just fucked up the characters, pacing and structure which could've been avoided if they'd known from the beginning. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's no chance The Hobbit would have worked as one movie. It needed at least two, and even three would have been fine if it had been three two-hour movies instead of three three-hour movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe how bad the hobbit movies actually were Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They dragged that shit out so far and dragged any potential for fun along the way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I liked the movies but mainly bc I loved the cast and I'm trash for anything related to the lotr world Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's absolutely mind-blowing to me that by-and-large the effects in the LOTR movies hold up better visually nearly 20 years (!) after Fellowship's release than do those of movies that only came out ~3-5 years ago. The Hobbit movies looked like a goddamn video game.



And that's not even beginning to get into how badly they fucked up the tone/plot/characters/everything by trying to stretch a short lighthearted kids' book into some big epic trilogy. Ugh it pisses me off so badly, they had a great cast and they wasted it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god it ended up so bad. i relatively enjoyed the movies but there was no need to split it into 3, and the last one sucked!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This comment just reminds how bitter I am when it comes o Bofur. They wasted him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. they were truly awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know i'm actually impressed at how much of a terrible bloated mess they managed to turn that charming little book into. seriously my purist heart nearly gave out watching each film. lmao



just a guess, but maybe this series will focus on aragorn? it'd be interesting seeing his early years on screen. watch how he came to be raised in rivendell, have the truth of his heritage revealed to him, then follow him thoughout his wanderings to rohan, gondor, and possibly harad.

at least it won't be complete fanfiction.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is gonna look super cheap and overly CGI'd, I just know it. Also casting is going to be weird as shit if they try to use characters that already exist within the LOTR/Hobbit PJ films. Reply

Thread

Link

ita re: casting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I just don't see how they could have the budget they would need to make this work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the smaller budget could help avoid the bloated and cgi look of the hobbit films. keeping it grounded like fellowship most of all was (vs. the big battles in tt/rotk) is the key. viggo actually talked about that a couple years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost want them to do this with Harry Potter but idk if I can handle any more of JK’s character ~revelations. Reply

Thread

Link

Now I'm imagining a teen comedy set in Hogwarts. Like Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging but about a bunch of 17 year old Hufflepuffs set in magical Scotland, with vague mentions of Harry Potter creeping around and stealing books from the restricted section and the crazy shit Quirell was pulling, but no one caring because they're trying to find a place to make out and pass their NEWTS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They already made that film....Half-Blood Prince. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't mind a Harry Potter mini series, but it's too soon for that. I also wouldn't mind a marauder's tv series, but it would be super depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fbawtft was bad and boring so even if it was something disconnected i wouldn't trust it to be good... i'd rather someone else was brought on to do something new with her world. she can consult or s/t. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want an Auror show that's like cops. Somebody made a trailer for it years ago and it looked so damn cool.



That or an animated version of the show where each show is a chapter (or a few at a time) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I definitely want someone with a vision to eventually re-adapt Harry Potter. The HP movies range from "ever so slightly better than okay" to "outright bad" and suffered a lot in pacing/characterization from being made before the book series was complete.



I think it's inevitable we'll get another HP adaptation within ~10-20 years tbh and I'd prefer it to be on TV tbh. Ideally I'd love it to be a BBC adaptation but I guess since WB would have to either make it or sell the rights it'll be done by someone with a lot more money :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i would love this but only if jkr is not involved lol i would love to see a series about the founders, and about the marauders (though, like someone else said, it would be depressing. i still need it). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i want that too but in like 10 years lol. once jkr has just not done anything with the universe for a while and i've had time to miss it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh ffs. never was a tag more appropriate. Reply

Thread

Link

It will easily surpass The Hobbit films but will come no where close to the LOTR trilogy. Reply

Thread

Link

:/ I hope they pick a really good cast bc I don't want to watch some shitty series Reply

Thread

Link

The hobbits from the original trilogy were all perfectly cast, especially Sean and Elijah. Same with Aragorn, Saruman, and Gandalf. Basically every character lol. They’ll never be able to top it casting-wise. I’ll still watch this, whatever it ends up being. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. That trilogy had incredible casting, no production will be able to top it. plus all the actors are still alive and well (except Christopher Lee) so I'm kind of like...what is the point? They should only do stories outside of the trilogy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody will ever be as good as Elijah and Sean. Especially Billy. He was perfect as Merry.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I️ know this sounds cheesy but Elijah and Sean just exuded a genuine kindness and goodness that’s hard to fake and so critical to the hobbit people.I️ feel like that was one of the things missing from the hobbit trilogy.



ETA: Sorry haven’t updated my phone and so I’m still having issues with “I’s”



Edited at 2017-11-13 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Billy was Pippin, Dominic was Merry. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The hobbit crew were perfect OMW their chemistry and characterization was soooo on point. Ugh Elijah, Billy, Dom, Sean <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link