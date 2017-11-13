Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Rally

James Woods is an absolute pile of shit, so the only thing that surprises me about this is that he hasn't gone on a Twitter rant attacking Elizabeth Perkins yet.



Then again, he's pretty busy right now attacking Keurig for pulling their advertising from Sean Hannity's show after Hannity called Roy Moore's relationship with a 14-year-old 'consensual'. Reply

throwing out an appliance you spent good money on to own the libs, lmao.



my hot take is that keurig coffee is garbage and also k-cups r terrible for the environment Reply

all of their boycotts seem to involve spending money to own libs lol. Like their "Buy a starbucks coffee and tell the barista your name is Robert E. Lee" Starbucks protest. Reply

You're correct on both accounts. Even the Keurig inventor has said that k-cups are terrible for the environment. IIRC, he didn't anticipate people would use them in their daily lives. Reply

I got a Keurig for Christmas some years back and once I went through the K-cup samples, I bought a few of those reusable plastic cups that you just rinse out and fill with coffee grounds of your choice. Do a lot of people use those now or are K-cups still more popular? Reply

My step mom uses K-cups daily AND the bitch uses a bottle of water to fill it! She and my dad, who live in a different state, came to visit me and she brought the machine, non-reusable cups, and a 24-pack of bottled water because she apparently doesn’t like any other coffee. I made my dad promise me that all those water bottles are being recycled, even though it’s still super unnecessary and wasteful. Reply

That's a great photo, lol. She looks like "Yeah, I didn't forget, asshole." Reply

I think it’s pretty clear. Reply

not remotely surprising, but still disgusting. fuck him and all abusers. Reply

He's Sean Hannity's bff so I'm sure he'll go on his show and claim he's innocent



Why did he not get any backlash for what he did to Amber Tamblyn? Reply

yas Celia expose him Reply

came here looking for this reference. was not dissapointed! Reply

James Woods is truly a disgusting human being. His twitter is a dumpster pile of the worst of the ~deplorables~ way of thinking. Reply

Woods is a piece of shit. Reply

On his "WTF" podcast Monday, Marc Maron revealed that Louis C.K. lied to him when confronted about the rumors https://t.co/lmHd5gwFyE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 13, 2017



ooooh interesting Reply

I don't have really an opinion on Maron, but I think this was decent. Reply

maybe the "he's so brave and strong for coming clean QQ" crowd can crawl out of his ass now Reply

Oh really? I hope this gets talked about further. Reply

James Woods is a complete piece of shit and waste of oxygen Reply

Has Seth MacFarlane cut him off the show now? Did they rename the high school? Reply

That would actually be a question for Alec Sulkin (@thesulk). He's the show runner now. Seth left the show back in 2011. His only contribution now is voice work. Reply

Mte tbh Reply

I honestly feel there can be a story about every man in Hollywood. The societal belief that men can act a certain way and it's acceptable needs to be changed. Listening to some people defend these assholes makes me sick.



As a side note I just started watching Stranger Things this weekend and Millie Bobby Brown looks exactly like Elizabeth Perkins to me. I actually had to google to see if they're related. Reply

I can definitely see similarities in MBB and Elizabeth Reply

I’ve said Millie looks exactly like her since she first came on the screen and was shocked no one else noticed this. Glad I’m not exaggerating Reply

My mom's hot take, as someone who has been sexually harassed, is that it happens to all women so we should just get over it and stop complaining because men are trash. And I'm not arguing the last part, but I can't seem to get her to understand how fucked up the first part of her stance is (she's "just sick of hearing about this, it's not news." but she's the one who insists on watching Inside Edition during dinner) Reply

She done been worn down, and the inmates are running the asylum. Reply

James Wood getting accused of harassment is the least likely surprising thing ever Reply

