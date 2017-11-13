LauraruaL

Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Rally




Elizabeth Perkins (Big, Weeds) was at a #MeToo rally in Los Angeles, targeting awareness for assault and harassment and to show solidarity with victims. She held up a sign with actor James Woods' name on it and under his name #MeToo. It is unclear whether or not she was accusing him of assault.

Previously, actress Amber Tamblyn accused Woods of attempting to pick her up when she was sixteen.

