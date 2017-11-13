Actress Elizabeth Perkins Names James Woods at #MeToo Rally
James Woods named by actress Elizabeth Perkins at #MeToo rally: https://t.co/z74zb7x2Iy pic.twitter.com/74YToKCchE— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 13, 2017
Elizabeth Perkins (Big, Weeds) was at a #MeToo rally in Los Angeles, targeting awareness for assault and harassment and to show solidarity with victims. She held up a sign with actor James Woods' name on it and under his name #MeToo. It is unclear whether or not she was accusing him of assault.
Previously, actress Amber Tamblyn accused Woods of attempting to pick her up when she was sixteen.
Then again, he's pretty busy right now attacking Keurig for pulling their advertising from Sean Hannity's show after Hannity called Roy Moore's relationship with a 14-year-old 'consensual'.
Why did he not get any backlash for what he did to Amber Tamblyn?
As if there weren't already enough reasons to despise him. You go, Queen Celia Hoades.