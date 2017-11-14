Spider-Man spinoff movie in the works with 'Power Rangers' writers
The next @SpiderManMovie spinoff @SonyPictures is developing will be #Morbius The Living Vampire: https://t.co/E2q2IONlV6 pic.twitter.com/pu8yKJbQfw— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) November 13, 2017
- Sony is developing "Morbius", a project centered on Spider-Man antihero Morbius the Living Vampire.
- Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, who did the recent Power Rangers movie, wrote the script.
- Sharpless and Sazama previously tackled vampirism with Dracula Untold, starring Luke Evans.
- They also count The Last Witch Hunter and Gods of Egypt among their credits.
- Dr. Michael Morbius is a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and attempted to cure himself with disastrous results. He became afflicted with a condition that was a form of vampirism — the thirst for blood, along with fangs and super strength — and fought Spider-Man.
Source: ComicBook
also omg the scriptwriters... good luck i guess
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:52 pm (UTC)
Praying for the storyline/script/casting.
But yay!
Bless your effort <3
Triggering trypophobia at a young age
hmmm where have I heard this before...
So the opposite of a corpse?
when he took the "cure" it actually ended up afflicting him with a curse that leaves him with a need to quench his thirst for blood, which essentially turned him into a living vampire.
last witch hunter
dracula untold
power rangers
this track record... as a fan of trainwreck movies I probably have to see this
And wasn't it during his episodes that Blade showed up?
Edited at 2017-11-13 07:46 pm (UTC)
So fucking dumb. Trying to find the most grimdark antiheroes from a character who is the least grimdark this side of Squirrel Girl.
I suppose Carnage will be next.