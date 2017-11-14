Cat

Spider-Man spinoff movie in the works with 'Power Rangers' writers



- Sony is developing "Morbius", a project centered on Spider-Man antihero Morbius the Living Vampire.

- Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, who did the recent Power Rangers movie, wrote the script.
- Sharpless and Sazama previously tackled vampirism with Dracula Untold, starring Luke Evans.
- They also count The Last Witch Hunter and Gods of Egypt among their credits.

- Dr. Michael Morbius is a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and attempted to cure himself with disastrous results. He became afflicted with a condition that was a form of vampirism — the thirst for blood, along with fangs and super strength — and fought Spider-Man.

Source: ComicBook
