Spider-Man spinoff movie in the works with 'Power Rangers' writers

idk who the fuck this is so i googled it and apparently there once was a ban on all supernatural things in comic books?? this is hilarious to me



also omg the scriptwriters... good luck i guess



But we finally get morbius and felicia hardy/black cat!!



Praying for the storyline/script/casting.



But yay! Reply

lazy post. at least my post (which got rejected) has character details. Reply

ur mean Reply

*U r Dont be trump. Never be trump Reply

But at least the OP spelled Sony correctly.



Bless your effort <3 Reply

(which got rejected) Reply

enough dot gif. Reply

He was quite scary in the animated series from what I remember. Even if he had suckers on his hand and only absorbed "plasma". Reply

Those suckers on his hand were fucking disgusting.



Triggering trypophobia at a young age Reply

lol. i remember it!!! Reply

This sounds cool as shit tbh Reply

What even is Sony doing? Who asked for this? Reply

It hurt itself in its confusion Reply

their money coffers Reply

is a scientist who suffered from [insert here] and attempted to cure himself with disastrous results. He became afflicted with a condition that was a form of [insert here] and fought Spider-Man.



hmmm where have I heard this before... Reply

Ghehehehe Reply

Sharpless and Sazama have written a lot of duds. lol Reply

lol Reply

lolll Reply

„Living Vampire“



So the opposite of a corpse? Reply

He's actually not a regular vampire, I forget how. I guess as the description says above. He never died, just had the usual science-experiment-gone-wrong. Reply

he was dying of an unknown disease having something to do with his blood. he was a biochemist and was searching for a cure on his own.



when he took the "cure" it actually ended up afflicting him with a curse that leaves him with a need to quench his thirst for blood, which essentially turned him into a living vampire. Reply

fuck lmao I'm on mobile and a lot of the post didn't load, so I didn't see the summary point oops Reply

omg i loved power rangers, so i'm here for this.. Reply

gods of egypt

last witch hunter

dracula untold

power rangers



this track record... as a fan of trainwreck movies I probably have to see this Reply

Men get so many chances to fuck up Reply

All I know about Morbius is from the 90's Spiderman cartoon, but I remember liking his arch, I hope they include the Black Cat.

And wasn't it during his episodes that Blade showed up?



I'm p. sure Marvel Studios owns Blade. Reply

That's some track record these gentlemen have. I think I'll have to pass. Reply

