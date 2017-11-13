i really really hope she gets a nom for album of the year Reply

I really hope it gets a nom, I love that album. Reply

I hope it gets a nom! This is my fave song. But this performance... not a fan. Reply

i really hope she gets the nomination. i love the album and after everything she went through to make it she deserves it. it's also the first physical album i've bought in years! Reply

what is this performance omg Reply

my fave song off Rainbow tbh. Reply

such a cute performance! the shaking was not the best for the vocals, tho...



i hope she gets all of the nominations, rainbow is a great album Reply

I loved Rainbow!



She is such a saint for ending Dr Luke. Reply

i really like the album so i hope she gets a nom. this was a terrible performance though. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-13 07:59 pm (UTC) I love Kesha but unperform it Reply

I hope she gets AT LEAST some nominations, but I won't hold my breath. :( Reply

I haven't listened to the whole album. but WOOF at this performance. wtf even is this? Reply

this song deserves to be a single! Reply

#emotionallyfragile I love this song but it's honestly too relatable sometimes. Reply

i like this song but wtf @ her seizing Reply

btw, praying still chilling in on this performance is subparbtw, praying still chilling in on #20 on US itunes, sis wont let go <3 Reply

wtf is this performance. I love this song tho. Honey nooooo Reply

