November 13th, 2017, 01:44 pm cameltoee Kesha Performs "Learn To Let Go" @ MTV EMAs SourceONTD: Do you think Rainbow will get Grammy nominations?
i hope she gets all of the nominations, rainbow is a great album
She is such a saint for ending Dr Luke.
Edited at 2017-11-13 07:59 pm (UTC)
#emotionallyfragile
btw, praying still chilling in on #20 on US itunes, sis wont let go <3