Star Trek Disco 1x10 Promo "Despite Yourself" & The Joint Most Important Kiss In Star Trek History
Love unites us. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/lqW7WIQCSX— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) November 13, 2017
🖖🏽👬🚀😘❤️😉— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 13, 2017
Sources: Promo, Disco Twitter, Wilson Cruz
Did you enjoy the Disco mid-season finale, ONTD Trekkies? (Haters are T'Kuvma Cultists)
Are YOU as perpetually conniving and shady af as Captain Gabriel Lorca?!
Call me when it's two women.
(Looking forward to binging this when the first season is finished.)
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:52 pm (UTC)
With regards women kissing, there has never been an f/f relationship in Trek yet, but in DS9 Jadzia Dax and a character called Lenara who was the ex-wife of one of the Dax symbiote's former hosts kissed (in seasn 4, 1995), and then also Mirror 'Verse Kira Nerys and Mirror Ezri Dax kissed, but that was a sketchy situation altogether and not really positive rep.
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:57 pm (UTC)
This is why I'm saying two men kissing isn't progressive, even on Star Trek: gay male sexuality is almost always treated with dignity, but not gay female sexuality.
also, yes, any inclusion of LGBT characters is progressive. go choke with an artichoke.
if they're in a parallel universe I hope we're gonna get to see Georgiou again. Maybe they can take her with them when they go back?
BUT I CAN'T HELP BUT LOVE HIM. He's shady and cunning and conniving and dreadful, and if anyone else but Jason Isaacs played him he'd be no doubt detestable.
I think we'll see Mirror Georgiou! That was kind of the hint from way back when, that we'd be seeing her again... and there was the Mirrr Universe coming up.... HMM.
I really hope we get Mirror!Georgiou and she's awesome and in several episodes. I miss her. Even if it won't be her and might be an evil version of her.
I have no issue with the writing, but I do think it's gotten better regarding the cohesiveness and also it being like more of them becoming a team etc.
also, while i'm here, i'm gonna argue uhura and kirk's kiss was more important 🤷♂️
I do think it's open to debate, both are really important for different reasons and for their day and age. If I had to choose between them based on importance, idk if I could decide really, and I guess it depends on who you ask. lmao I'VE EDITED IT.
As i'm not US-based idk about where you can watch. I watch on Netflix UK but [Spoiler (click to open)] all on this streaming site.
Edited at 2017-11-13 07:02 pm (UTC)
Now just to miraculously bring back Queen Captain Philippa Georgiou...
There's definitely something sketchy going on though.
Honestly... I'm believing the theory more and more, as much as it'll break my heart too.
We've been told we'll be seeing her again though! SO. They better deliver ha to me.
My hope is that ep 10 finds the ship away from the Klingons and the crew is out of the war for a bit and exploring some freaky ass areas of space. They have the key to the cloaking so it would make sense they would be separated from the war for a bit but I wonder for how long? The dreamer in me wants them to explore the Delta quadrant and run into some old enemies who are probably in their early formation.mp3 stage.
Lorca delivers every episode and at first I was hate loving him but I really just love him now. Stamets as well. They are starting to figure out how to write them both and its working a lot better. The doctor is sill just a shell of a character and exists only to say "hey, we got gays!" which is better than nothing I suppose. Tilly has potential but damn they give her nothing to do.
The Michael/Ash combo is really working for me. I thought they rushed it a bit but this week with the moment in the quarters was so emotional and well acted and I totally bought it and I am in. At first I really believed they were going with the Ash = Voq storyline but I am wondering if they maybe changed their minds. And when you think about it, there are some big mountains to overcome to make that work. Ash was a real member of the fleet but for that to work it would mean that the Klingons captured him, killed him and then restructured Voq to look like Ash. That might work but you would still need the memories of Ash to make that work. And they have been pretty consistent with clues that its really Ash like his reference to his hometown and other things. I'm curious though.
As for 10 onwards, i'm feeling like they're actually currently in the Mirror Universe? Or some permeatation thereof.
Like we know they'll be going there this season, and Lorca with all those jumps was coordinating a way to get into other universes and realities etc and explore things OUTSIDE of their own time and space. Which is what he did to Stamets now he finally had coordinates mapped out from those 135 extra jumps.
Awwwww I LOVE DR CUBLER. He hasn't had his chance to shine yet, but I feel like in the back half of the season he will. I'm very invested in the Stamets/Cubler relationship.
Really don't think Ash is Voq, I never have, like how would that get past the extensive medical tests for a start? I feel if anything, perhaps L'Rell tortured him to breaking point and impanted some kind of Sleeper Spy programming inside him, which will get triggered at some crucial moment down the line. Especially with her house being THE house of spies, that makes sense to me.
Whatever the case is, it's going to hurt Michael AND I AM NOT OK WITH THINGS THAT HURT MICHAEL.
It would be cool to see the mirror universe but I still want my early Delta quadrant shenanigans! They literally could take this story to any part of the galaxy and I hope they don’t waste the opportunity.
I’m still not sure how I feel about Starfeet being portrayed as uncaring dicks but ok. Lorca getting orders to abandon the planet where shit was about to go down was questionable.
Ash seems more likely to be a sleeper, I agree. The memory implants and physical transformation seems like a lot. Not to mention that even the weakest Klingon would hate to appear human.
I still think Ash is Voq somehow, the way L'Rell was acting at the end only made me more suspicious. There's some KGB sleeper agent shit going on. I'm not sure how she could've done it but I think maybe through torture and memory implantation or some other technobabble explanation it could've happened. It'll be interesting to see how Ash handles that -- maybe his relationship with Michael will make him turn on L'Rell if that truly is the case.
The show returns January 7th.
lol I am stanning so hard for this show that I actually just can't bring myself to read critical comments of this show. Idk. I just want everyone to love it.
Edited at 2017-11-13 07:31 pm (UTC)
The Tyler ending made me nervous as well.
Burnham should have Vulcan grabbed the Klingon? This was a tiny bit satisfying as well though, suck it, big head.
Still don't trust hot little booty captain, something in his milk ain't clean.
I just feel like the episode was..too much? Like three times I thought it was already finished.
I kept checking the time on the stream and was like "there's still 15 mins to go, what else could possibly go down" and it just made me more nervous lmao
I just want to say
I HATE THE 'FALL FINALE' THING THAT SHOWS ARE DOING NOWADAYS.
Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. These 2-3 month long hiatuses in the middle of the season are bullshit. How am I supposed to live until January without more Disco?
And they always come back in January to fuck with my exam season revision lmao
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also Klingon boobies!?! Not sure how I feel about that.
I'm still shooketh over those Klingon breasts like idek what to think or say about it.