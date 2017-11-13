Star Trek Disco 1x10 Promo "Despite Yourself" & The Joint Most Important Kiss In Star Trek History

Two men kissing? How progressive.



Call me when it's two women.



(Looking forward to binging this when the first season is finished.)



Two men kissing on Trek is progressive for this franchise, considering they're the first gay couple in like the 50+ years of the show lmao



With regards women kissing, there has never been an f/f relationship in Trek yet, but in DS9 Jadzia Dax and a character called Lenara who was the ex-wife of one of the Dax symbiote's former hosts kissed (in seasn 4, 1995), and then also Mirror 'Verse Kira Nerys and Mirror Ezri Dax kissed, but that was a sketchy situation altogether and not really positive rep.



I remember those; the second one was offensive, and the first one I couldn't take seriously.



This is why I'm saying two men kissing isn't progressive, even on Star Trek: gay male sexuality is almost always treated with dignity, but not gay female sexuality. Reply

Ugh. this just reminds me how Maggie is out of Supergirl. goddamn.



also, yes, any inclusion of LGBT characters is progressive. go choke with an artichoke. Reply

did you get the attention you wanted sis Reply

I'm full on in love with Lorca's shady ass I can't help it. I was legit watching his scenes with Stamets through my fingers. HE'S GONNA EAT YOU SAVE YOURSELF.



if they're in a parallel universe I hope we're gonna get to see Georgiou again. Maybe they can take her with them when they go back? Reply

SAME!!! When Lorca was dialling in those settings and Stamets was all "last jump bb!" to Hugh, I was like "don't you fucking kill him, Gabriel Lorca, STOP THIS."



BUT I CAN'T HELP BUT LOVE HIM. He's shady and cunning and conniving and dreadful, and if anyone else but Jason Isaacs played him he'd be no doubt detestable.



I think we'll see Mirror Georgiou! That was kind of the hint from way back when, that we'd be seeing her again... and there was the Mirrr Universe coming up.... HMM. Reply

lol same I can't help loving Lorca too? I think it's the magic of Jason Isaacs. Reply

Link

I don't know if it's only the power of Jason Isaacs, because I do like shady characters, but I love Lorca. My money is still on mirror!Lorca trying to get back home, using the spore drive/Stamets.



I really hope we get Mirror!Georgiou and she's awesome and in several episodes. I miss her. Even if it won't be her and might be an evil version of her. Reply

Link

Omg the script writers have to hear about this. Reply

Link

I'm sad to say I've fallen behind the schedule :/ I don't even remember the last episode I watched. I think it was the one where they rescued Sarek? Has the show's writing gotten better? I'm so sad that this hasn't hooked me yet. Reply

Catch up bb!! That was only a few episodes ago, and there's plenty of time before January to catch up to episode 9.



I have no issue with the writing, but I do think it's gotten better regarding the cohesiveness and also it being like more of them becoming a team etc. Reply

Link

Ok I'll catch up over the break :) I think my problem with the writing has mostly to do with the characters so if they start to feel more like a crew and if things gel better, it might improve on the stuff I felt wasn't working so well. Reply

Link

I have to say the last... 2-3 episodes I think have been much better, or at least more Trek to me. Writing probably will never be amazing, but I found it way more engaging and the characters gelled more. Reply

Link

help me ontd, where tf can i watch this show that's not some rando paid streaming service



also, while i'm here, i'm gonna argue uhura and kirk's kiss was more important 🤷‍♂️ Reply

Link

Kirk and Uhura's kiss was way more important. Reply

Link





I do think it's open to debate, both are really important for different reasons and for their day and age. If I had to choose between them based on importance, idk if I could decide really, and I guess it depends on who you ask. lmao I'VE EDITED IT.



As i'm not US-based idk about where you can watch. I watch on Netflix UK but [ Spoiler (click to open) ] all on this streaming site.



When I was typing the title I DID think about Uhura and Kirk tbf!!!I do think it's open to debate, both are really important for different reasons and for their day and age. If I had to choose between them based on importance, idk if I could decide really, and I guess it depends on who you ask. lmao I'VE EDITED IT.

As i'm not US-based idk about where you can watch. I watch on Netflix UK but

Link

haha my impacT. thx bb!! Reply

Link

mte definitely more important. Reply

Link

This is what I use: https://theprojectfreetv.co/series/2428-star-trek-discovery Reply

Link

It was groundbreaking for its time. Stamets/Culber was wonderful, but we've seen gay (interracial) couples on television kiss already. That being said, the more positive LGBT representation on TV, the better. Reply

Link

netflix Reply

Link

I'd probably be shipping this if I watched, but I'm still rolling my eyes at another IR with a white person. More interracial relationships with POC, please. Reply

I really like that the main main show relationship is with two POC! Especially with one of them being the WOC lead of the whole show.



Now just to miraculously bring back Queen Captain Philippa Georgiou... Reply

Link

Ugh, I wish I could watch. Damn that CBS All Access crap. Reply

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Ash is really Kol. I really like him and Michael together. It's legit going to break my heart if that theory is true. 2 months is too long, ugh. And I hate the theory that Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] he's got some brainwashing sleeper agent ish going on tbh, like if he was really somehow Kol beneath it all how would he have gotten past all the medical tests?!



There's definitely something sketchy going on though. I think it's way more likely that Reply

Link

That's what I think too tbh. Reply

Link

That's *exactly* what I think is happening tbh Reply

Link

I don't think the Klingons thought that far out. I mean, if they had, the ship of the dead wouldn't be where it is currently. Reply

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think you all mean Voq, Kol is right now stardust.



Honestly... I'm believing the theory more and more, as much as it'll break my heart too.





Link

ooh, I didn't know Michelle Yeoh's on this (noticed OP's icon scanning posts) Reply

Only for the first two eps unfortunately, then she's name-dropped and brought up like most eps for the rest of the season so far.



We've been told we'll be seeing her again though! SO. They better deliver ha to me. Reply

Link

The name dropping is the worst because it's like "la la la, how would you like a punch in the HEART!" Reply

Link

She had a flashback too! Maybe we'll see more flashbacks... *fingers crossed* Reply

Link

Episode 8 convinced me this show has potential and episode 9 sealed the deal for me. Tonally, they are finding their groove but I am enjoying the hell out of it.



My hope is that ep 10 finds the ship away from the Klingons and the crew is out of the war for a bit and exploring some freaky ass areas of space. They have the key to the cloaking so it would make sense they would be separated from the war for a bit but I wonder for how long? The dreamer in me wants them to explore the Delta quadrant and run into some old enemies who are probably in their early formation.mp3 stage.



Lorca delivers every episode and at first I was hate loving him but I really just love him now. Stamets as well. They are starting to figure out how to write them both and its working a lot better. The doctor is sill just a shell of a character and exists only to say "hey, we got gays!" which is better than nothing I suppose. Tilly has potential but damn they give her nothing to do.



The Michael/Ash combo is really working for me. I thought they rushed it a bit but this week with the moment in the quarters was so emotional and well acted and I totally bought it and I am in. At first I really believed they were going with the Ash = Voq storyline but I am wondering if they maybe changed their minds. And when you think about it, there are some big mountains to overcome to make that work. Ash was a real member of the fleet but for that to work it would mean that the Klingons captured him, killed him and then restructured Voq to look like Ash. That might work but you would still need the memories of Ash to make that work. And they have been pretty consistent with clues that its really Ash like his reference to his hometown and other things. I'm curious though.



Link

Ia, they're really in their groove now imho!! The crew is coming together, we're seeing them begin to develop more AS a crew and not just totally separate individuals.



As for 10 onwards, i'm feeling like they're actually currently in the Mirror Universe? Or some permeatation thereof.



Like we know they'll be going there this season, and Lorca with all those jumps was coordinating a way to get into other universes and realities etc and explore things OUTSIDE of their own time and space. Which is what he did to Stamets now he finally had coordinates mapped out from those 135 extra jumps.



Awwwww I LOVE DR CUBLER. He hasn't had his chance to shine yet, but I feel like in the back half of the season he will. I'm very invested in the Stamets/Cubler relationship.



Really don't think Ash is Voq, I never have, like how would that get past the extensive medical tests for a start? I feel if anything, perhaps L'Rell tortured him to breaking point and impanted some kind of Sleeper Spy programming inside him, which will get triggered at some crucial moment down the line. Especially with her house being THE house of spies, that makes sense to me.



Whatever the case is, it's going to hurt Michael AND I AM NOT OK WITH THINGS THAT HURT MICHAEL.



Link

I like Wilson Cruz as an actor but I wish they would have gone a different route with his character. Stamets has so much personality and doc had none. I can totally see them killing off his character sadly.



It would be cool to see the mirror universe but I still want my early Delta quadrant shenanigans! They literally could take this story to any part of the galaxy and I hope they don’t waste the opportunity.



I’m still not sure how I feel about Starfeet being portrayed as uncaring dicks but ok. Lorca getting orders to abandon the planet where shit was about to go down was questionable.



Ash seems more likely to be a sleeper, I agree. The memory implants and physical transformation seems like a lot. Not to mention that even the weakest Klingon would hate to appear human. Reply

Link

I also appreciated that Michael was clearly at a disadvantage in that fight and they didn’t have her magically win that fight. Reply

Link

I keep thinking that maybe Voq's consciousness or something is hidden in Ash somehow, because of how L'Rell talked to him.. but that would be weird Reply

Link

IA re: Michael and Ash, at first it felt really shoehorned but this episode really brought me around to it, I think their relationship is so genuine and sweet. Also interracial POC relationships ftw.



I still think Ash is Voq somehow, the way L'Rell was acting at the end only made me more suspicious. There's some KGB sleeper agent shit going on. I'm not sure how she could've done it but I think maybe through torture and memory implantation or some other technobabble explanation it could've happened. It'll be interesting to see how Ash handles that -- maybe his relationship with Michael will make him turn on L'Rell if that truly is the case. Reply

Link

This last episode was so tense. Anytime it would cut away to the Klingon bridge, or the spore drive, or the prison, I'd be like NOOOoo! What's going to happen?! Reply

Link

This was a weird gathering of things. But shit, when will I get new Trek, then? Reply

A weird gathering of things? This post you mean? A LOT WENT ON THIS WEEK.



The show returns January 7th. Reply

Link

The episode, my dear. And wtfbbqjfc no! Reply

Link

This episode was so gooooood.



lol I am stanning so hard for this show that I actually just can't bring myself to read critical comments of this show. Idk. I just want everyone to love it. Reply

lmao ikr ikr ikr, HATERS ARE T'KUVMA CULTISTS, HATERS ARE KLINGON COLLABORATORS, HATERS ARE MUDD ENTHUSIASTS etc etc.

Link

I LOVE the show too but I think it’s ok to be critical of it at the same time. Reply

Link

I'm dying for a Georgiou flashback here... also I did not need to see any Klingon bedroom scenes. Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-11-13 07:31 pm (UTC) That L'Rell/Ash PTSD flashack scene was some legit H.R. Giger torture sex realness and I was like... should NOT have watched this right before bed. Reply

Link

My weird ass had always been curious what that would be like and now I know. Worf always said human females couldn’t handle it and now I know why. Reply

Link

I was screaming and covering my eyes for real! and came out of nowhere too Reply

Link

Stamets really won me over like in two episodes, don't they dare go Celestial Being But It's Okay with him.





The Tyler ending made me nervous as well.





Burnham should have Vulcan grabbed the Klingon? This was a tiny bit satisfying as well though, suck it, big head.





Still don't trust hot little booty captain, something in his milk ain't clean.





I just feel like the episode was..too much? Like three times I thought it was already finished. Reply

Bless whomever did those costumes for hot booty captain and the crew. Reply

Link

Ikr? With Burnham as well, I'm just like "look at those liiines!" Reply

Link

I can't recall, do we know if Vulcan Nerve Pinching works on Klingons? Like due to their different anatomy and extensive external ridging and thick tough ridged hide?



I kept checking the time on the stream and was like "there's still 15 mins to go, what else could possibly go down" and it just made me more nervous lmao Reply

Link

ALSO



I just want to say



I HATE THE 'FALL FINALE' THING THAT SHOWS ARE DOING NOWADAYS.



Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. These 2-3 month long hiatuses in the middle of the season are bullshit. How am I supposed to live until January without more Disco? Reply

SAME!!!!



And they always come back in January to fuck with my exam season revision lmao Reply

Link



Saru is the best character on the show he needs more love. The Klingons speaking English this episode made them 200% better please keep that, full Klingon dialogue just doesn't work. Ash is totally a sleeper agent even if he isn't Voq which I still think he is somehow.



Also Klingon boobies!?! Not sure how I feel about that. Reply

