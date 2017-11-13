ONTD Roundup

I keep shedding like a dog and now my hair is all over all of my clothing. fml. anyone have any tips? Reply

pull your hands through your hair every morning to catch those suckers before they get on your clothes



or buy a sweater that matches your hair colour :P



i've listened to getaway car like 150 times. i can't get over how good it is Reply

It’s great Reply

i'm so tired today and my skin is shit. :/ Reply

same. rip us. Reply

I know how you feel, sis. I went to sleep last night, with my skin looking pretty smooth, to then wake up with 3 new bumps on the side of my face. Reply

I watched The Nanny Dairies for the first time this weekend and it was rly cute :)



Chris Evans looked peak adorable in that film! I understand the crush people have on him :) Reply

That movie is terrible but I still love it. Reply

lmao that movie is so silly but he is so cute in it Reply

Evans looked good in Push. Now he looks awful in the MCU. Reply

did anyone watch family guy last night (don't judge me too hard pls - my dog was asleep on my lap and i didn't want to move lol). it was Bad. Reply

the other day my dad sent me a text that was mostly in korean. my understanding of korean is shit, which my parents both know. so i didn't really understand most of the text other than "할머니" which means 'grandmother.' the one phrase that my dad wrote in english was 'carotid artery.' so basically his text was "할머니 carotid artery [blah blah korean i don't understand]"



and for some reason he and my mom didn't get why i was freaking out when i called them...



(turns out that my grandma did have a health scare last week but she was okay. thanks, dad.) Reply

nnnnnnn I was supposed to have my pulmonologist appointment today but the doctor is sick or injured and is having emergency surgery so they had to reschedule me for next week. By the time my appointment happens, I will have had bronchitis for EIGHT WEEKS.



On top of that, I have a cold rn. -_- someone just kill me plz Reply

ugh mondays: Reply

ohhhhhh my god, that poor puppy!!!! Reply

Awww, poor baby. D:



Sometimes I wonder about dogs' pain tolerance because my parents' yorkie will run headlong into a closed wooden door and not have any reaction other than stepping back and looking at you to open the door for him. Like... doesn't that hurt? Reply

omg aawwwww



.....lol Reply

Omg lol Reply

You did something for yourself, like self care?



Take care of your lovely selves 💓😻 Reply

I've been stressed out, and spending too much time obsessing/worrying over the news. I baked allll day yesterday: a loaf of bread, cookies and a big pot of chili. I usually use a stand mixer to make bread dough, but I actually hand-kneaded yesterday. It took a lot longer but it was really cathartic. Reply

I went to a concert a few weeks ago. need to go to lush for some bubble bars because it's the holidays officially and I am about to lose it! Reply

i only do things for myself Reply

came to say this exactly. self care 24/7 lads Reply

LOL but same Reply

two weeks ago i took a sick day even though i wasn't sick and i spent the day on the couch with my dog, just watching netflix and drinking tea. it was great. Reply

I had a shower beer this morning because I didn't want to go back to work after vacation Reply

I guess working out counts but ur feels more like a chore or torture sometimes.



I did gain 20 lbs during grad school and an having a tough time getting it off or the motivation to keep going.



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

a few weeks ago after I passed out on the floor. All my stress and lack of sleep finally got to me. I just ended up sitting in bed all day, playing video games, and watching TV. It was really nice to not have anything to do for once. Take care of your body, y'all. Reply

I'm selfish af, so always. I cancelled everything last Friday and relaxed, went shopping, wondered around the city, and enjoyed my evening in :D



How about you, sis? Reply

i'm going to a float therapy place today!! Reply

Yoga + EFT this morning

I bought books to teach french and earn money this afternoon

Going to secure my sharehouse in Tokyo tomorrow for my self discovery trip in Japan. Reply

i keep telling myself i'll book a massage (work covers it) but haven't in like 3 years. maybe i will today Reply

I posted this in another roundup but was hoping to catch more responses!



Does anybody have recs for a good powder foundation for super pale people? I use the Kat Von D one in the lightest shade right now but it's a bit drying. I heard MAC has some decent ones but I don't know much about that brand or their products.



I can of course go to Sephora too, but I was hoping to hear from y'all first. Thanks! Reply

Skinfood in White Grape! Reply

I was asking about powders, but ty! Reply

you might want to check out r/palemua on reddit! Reply

IT Cosmetics Reply

its barely winter and my hair colour is already looking sad. i heard cranberry juice bring out red tones, anyone tried that? Reply

what colour is your hair/what colour do you want it to be? Reply

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f8/b8/2d/f8b82d8f0a0cfa9947ed2e072bf55aa2.jpg its like a post-red? i was born with red hair, but now its a lighter version of copper/rust in the link and id like it a darker shade like they have Reply

Parent

if you want it to look redder, you could henna it? i did it while my hair was reaaaally damaged after my platinum blonde phase and i liked the result. people def told me my hair looked less damaged after. Reply

Parent

What’s everyone’s menu for Thanksgiving? I’m debating whether a breast will be enough for 3 people. Reply

turkey, apple and cranberry dressing, green bean casserole, honey roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with pecans, cranberry sauce (from scratch and canned), corn, parmesan garlic mashed potatoes. and then apple and pumpkin pie.



depends on how much you eat. I'd do a breast and a leg to be safe and give variety. Reply

I feel like it should. Besides, Thanksgiving is all about the sides (at least for me.) My brother is smoking, then frying our turkey this year and I'm so excited lol. Reply

It’ll be enough as long as you’re not banking on leftovers. I’ve done a breast before for just me and my SO and it was good for dinner + extras for turkey sandwiches. Reply

We are doing a turkey and a turkey breast for 6 people because we want heaps of leftovers. A sweet potato casserole with pecans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sausage stuffing, garlicly broccoli, corn, a pumpkin pie, chocolate cream pie, and a dark chocolate bourbon pecan pie.



We're going off keto for a week and you bet your ass I'm eating all of the pies. Reply

I made one breast for me and one other person once and we had leftovers for like 3 days, so it should be plenty for 3 people. Reply

Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, 2 kinds of stuffing (dry and the wet from inside the bird), green beans, green bean casserole, carrots with glaze, rolls and butter, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie Reply

Does have any good recipes someone who doesn't cook much could do for a potluck with friends? Like I know how to do basic casseroles but looking for an idea or something. Reply

Baby camel in pajamas pic.twitter.com/JRD69loJwj — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) 13 November 2017

Have you ever ridden a camel? One hump? Two humps? Reply

Two, it felt weird. Reply

i've been on a two hump. it was a long time ago but i remember the most stressful part was when it stood up because they stand up backfeet-first. Reply

aw it looks like an ostrich Reply

help i'm addicted to words with friends 2 Reply

