ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, November 12, 2017:
- Filming pics reveal big spoilers for Avengers 4
- Trans Actress Jen Richards Speaks Up About Canceled Louis C.K. Series ‘The Cops’
- Was The Office's Jim Halpert a Sociopath?
- Box Office Mojo: Thor tops the box office again
- Taylor Swift performs 'Ready For It' and 'Call It What You Want' on SNL
- Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Female Empowerment
- Celebs flock to women’s club and coworking space, The Wing
- Reputation will likely become the best selling album of 2017 in only a week
- The Walking Dead 8x04 Sneak Peek + Viewing Post
- Hollywood Men on Louis C.K.
- Zayn and Gigi celebrate 2 years together.
- Blake Shelton: People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017
- Daniel Franzese Accuses Bijou Phillips of Body Shaming, Homophobia, and Physical Assault
or buy a sweater that matches your hair colour :P
Chris Evans looked peak adorable in that film! I understand the crush people have on him :)
and for some reason he and my mom didn't get why i was freaking out when i called them...
(turns out that my grandma did have a health scare last week but she was okay. thanks, dad.)
On top of that, I have a cold rn. -_- someone just kill me plz
happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Sometimes I wonder about dogs' pain tolerance because my parents' yorkie will run headlong into a closed wooden door and not have any reaction other than stepping back and looking at you to open the door for him. Like... doesn't that hurt?
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
.....lol
Re: happy monday everyone!
When is the last time
Take care of your lovely selves 💓😻
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
I did gain 20 lbs during grad school and an having a tough time getting it off or the motivation to keep going.
Edited at 2017-11-13 05:44 pm (UTC)
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
How about you, sis?
Re: When is the last time
Re: When is the last time
I bought books to teach french and earn money this afternoon
Going to secure my sharehouse in Tokyo tomorrow for my self discovery trip in Japan.
Re: When is the last time
Does anybody have recs for a good powder foundation for super pale people? I use the Kat Von D one in the lightest shade right now but it's a bit drying. I heard MAC has some decent ones but I don't know much about that brand or their products.
I can of course go to Sephora too, but I was hoping to hear from y'all first. Thanks!
DIY hair treatments
Re: DIY hair treatments
Re: DIY hair treatments
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f8/b8/2d/f8b82d8f0a0cfa9947ed2e072bf55aa2.jpg
Re: DIY hair treatments
Re: DIY hair treatments
i use this color depositing shampoo in liquid copper but they have a lot of different red options. i like it, it makes my hair feel really soft and it enhances my (salon) color between visits. the color it gives is minimal for me, but it makes the existing color brighter.
i'm thinking of trying this color depositing conditioner, i've heard some good things about it.
depends on how much you eat. I'd do a breast and a leg to be safe and give variety.
We're going off keto for a week and you bet your ass I'm eating all of the pies.
Camel!
Re: Camel!
Re: Camel!
Re: Camel!