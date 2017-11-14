Cat

Reviews for Netflix's 'The Punisher' are in!



- Critic reactions are very mixed on "Marvel's most dark, violent & bloody Netflix series to date". Critics received all 13 episodes.
- Some critics claim The Punisher is Marvel's best-ever series.
- Detractors claim it has more in common with Iron Fist than Jessica Jones.

- Synopsis: After the murder of his family, Marine veteran Frank Castle becomes a vigilante known as "the Punisher", who aims to fight crime by any means necessary. He then uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld.











