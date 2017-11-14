Reviews for Netflix's 'The Punisher' are in!

I'm watching Zumbo's Just Desserts on Netflix and why would they give a cooking game show to a guy with the personality of a limp noodle? Reply

Seriously. I only watched the first ep and didn't want to continue. That is saying much because I basically watch anything to do with food. Reply

And Gigi screeching the time left doesn't help. What is her role anyway? Reply

Because in Australia he's a *really* famous pâtissière whose creation are seriously delicious. He probably got the show mostly due to his talent in his profession instead of his personality. I assume he's there to judge the food and not actually mugging for the camera?



You'll find that many Australian-based cooking shows (ie. Masterchef Australia) are focused more on the actual cooking, talents, and the produce instead of the personality of the contestants/judges like the majority of US cooking shows, which are more catty/show-off-ish. Reply

They've made me wait for JJ S2 so they could release not one, not two, but THREE mediocre shows? fuck Marvel TV execs Reply

MTE Reply

IFKR GIVE ME JJ SEASON 2 ALREADY Reply

mte Reply

whatever delays them inevitably making JJ mediocre is good to me tbh Reply

SERIOUSLY what the actual fuck



literally the only marvel thing i've ever wanted anything to do with save for black panther and this is what i have to go thru



i need moar krysten ritter Reply

for real!!! Reply

The Punisher tells a story about white male anger, wrapped in blood and guns



Exactly what we need right now... Reply

mte... We certainly haven't had enough of that! Reply

lmao oop Reply

yeah......hard pass Reply

I'm excited for the show, but I eehhhed at this tbh. Reply

Yeah, that's just the news, and I'm not trying to watch that either. Reply

white male anger



Lmao Reply

lol Reply

I liked him in Daredevil but I honestly don't feel like watching a series with him as the main character. Reply

I can't believe there's a show for this flop but none for my queens Misty, Colleen and Claire Reply

I have absolutely no interest in these Marvel Netflix show. Maybe because they all look super cheap. Reply

My husband has been watching Iron Fist lately and there is something about it that is so incredibly cheap feeling. The effects are...okay, but there's some quality to the way it is filmed that makes it feel so budget, and I can't put my finger on it. Reply

That's because it is budget. It's the worst of the Netflix Marvel shows hands-down. Inhumans still ranks as the worst Marvel property on tv, but Iron Fist is a close second. Reply

Yeah finally got around to finishing Legion and difference in production values and cinamatography of that show compared to these Netflix ones is incredible. After watching that I don’t think I could ever go back to these.



Maybe it’s bad to compare Legion to these shows because it’s so different, but it’s still Marvel. Reply

The fight scenes in Marvel Netflix shows just blend together and they go on forever. Actually I've noticed some discussion scenes also go on forever and they're too long and the viewer looses interest. They need better editing/writing in some scenes. Reply

Some are better than others. I'd say that Jessica Jones is the best, and the easiest of anyone who's not into superhero adaptations to follow and enjoy. It's a legitimately good show and deals pretty well with heavier issues. Reply

I love Jon Bernthal as Frank but I'm not surprised at this tbh. I'll still probably watch it just because of Frank and Karen.



If I was making a Punisher series I'd make it about Rachel Cole-Alves' descent into becoming the Punisher 2.0, with Frank being an almost supporting character to her journey (like Max and Furiosa). Or revise the fuck out of Lynn Michaels so that she isn't romanced-obsessed with Frank, and have her go through starting as a disillusioned cop to becoming a vigilante. Reply

I want his nose buried in my bussy Reply

And I couldn't get an Elektra show?! Meh. Reply

Ugh if only I could have an All Elektra All The Time kind of life.



Edited at 2017-11-13 06:47 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm a little concerned about jon's lack of neck in all these promo images. what is happening with the photoshopping?



that being said, i kind of figured this was coming. he's such a weird and tough individual to adapt. Reply

just give us jj already, shit. Reply

NEGL, I'm one of the ones who was championing a Punisher mini series and who LOVES Jon as Frank Castle but I completely understand all the detractors. The recent Las Vegas shooting really did shine a light on toxic male masculinity and American love for guns and the show is just not coming out at the right time...



that said I'm not necessarily blaming it on poor timing either, it's not the first time Netflix Marvel has flopped majorly (Iron Fist, thought the Defenders was a bit weak too)



I have a feeling the strengths of the show are going to lie on quieter character driven moments and Jon's chemistry with DAW



if nothing else it'll end up being good fap material



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Its definitely not the right time and it doesn't sound like they really address the issues at the core of gun violence and they just go for broke. If you are going to do a show like this, you cant try and have Frank as the hero and you need to show him as the villain because that's what he truly is despise what people think. Reply

Link

The Vox review is actually not negative at all, the headline is misleading. I'm def not gonna pretend like this show is going to be a shining beacon of progressive light (I'm just thirsty) but I'll wait to watch the entire show before deciding how I feel. Reply

