Reviews for Netflix's 'The Punisher' are in!
The Punisher tells a story about white male anger, wrapped in blood and guns https://t.co/yxz5IXPHR5— Vox (@voxdotcom) November 13, 2017
- Critic reactions are very mixed on "Marvel's most dark, violent & bloody Netflix series to date". Critics received all 13 episodes.
- Some critics claim The Punisher is Marvel's best-ever series.
- Detractors claim it has more in common with Iron Fist than Jessica Jones.
- Synopsis: After the murder of his family, Marine veteran Frank Castle becomes a vigilante known as "the Punisher", who aims to fight crime by any means necessary. He then uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld.
'Marvel's The Punisher' Review: The Best MCU Series Ever Made. Really. https://t.co/n7vt64f03Q— Forbes (@Forbes) November 13, 2017
The Punisher is everything that’s wrong with American masculinity https://t.co/ArajWeKEMH pic.twitter.com/LwPNlK7NnR— Bryan M. Sastokas (@bsastokas) November 13, 2017
I’ll have a full review up soon, but now that the embargo has lifted: THE PUNISHER is a major misfire. One of Marvel’s worst Netflix shows. Stop making these 13 episodes long, I beg of you. pic.twitter.com/sFdV0LNOFQ— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 13, 2017
Review: After many failed attempts at the box office, Netflix finally gets "The Punisher" right https://t.co/DvyKqyRcLn— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 13, 2017
TV Review: ‘Marvel’s The Punisher,’ Starring Jon Bernthal https://t.co/1W8Zivy2Wc via @variety— Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) November 13, 2017
Netflix's 'Punisher' Reinvents Frank Castle in the Best Marvel Series Yet: https://t.co/qCZ5jFumks— Inverse (@inversedotcom) November 13, 2017
The Punisher embargo is up, so I can finally share my review! I... really disliked this show. https://t.co/crXMMC1OYF pic.twitter.com/jsfUWFWzO4— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) November 13, 2017
I’ve seen half of The Punisher, and I’m still not sure what to think about it. https://t.co/BSGXbRivJB— Susana Polo (@NerdGerhl) November 13, 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
literally the only marvel thing i've ever wanted anything to do with save for black panther and this is what i have to go thru
i need moar krysten ritter
Exactly what we need right now...
I lol'd
Maybe it’s bad to compare Legion to these shows because it’s so different, but it’s still Marvel.
If I was making a Punisher series I'd make it about Rachel Cole-Alves' descent into becoming the Punisher 2.0, with Frank being an almost supporting character to her journey (like Max and Furiosa). Or revise the fuck out of Lynn Michaels so that she isn't romanced-obsessed with Frank, and have her go through starting as a disillusioned cop to becoming a vigilante.
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:47 pm (UTC)
that being said, i kind of figured this was coming. he's such a weird and tough individual to adapt.
that said I'm not necessarily blaming it on poor timing either, it's not the first time Netflix Marvel has flopped majorly (Iron Fist, thought the Defenders was a bit weak too)
I have a feeling the strengths of the show are going to lie on quieter character driven moments and Jon's chemistry with DAW
if nothing else it'll end up being good fap material
Edited at 2017-11-13 05:52 pm (UTC)