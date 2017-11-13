Karl Lagerfeld says Germany's migrant crisis is making people rethink their opinion of the Holocaust

"my comments were misinterpreted..." statement in 3...2...1... Reply

me @ everything i overshared at game night last night.

you doing this pr shit for me pro bono right?

k

were you drunk at game night? (genuine question) Reply

karl hardly apologizes lol Reply

karl would never! Reply

lool Reply

lol yeah right. He doesn't care that much. Reply

He is a repugnant human being. Reply

wait, the young syrian said that or the german said that? either way, disgusting but his comment was a little unclear. Reply

The German said that Reply

Nah it was the Syrian the post hasn't be translated properly





Although the story sounds like some fake alt right bs to make us fear refugees Reply

Je connais quelqu'un en Allemagne qui a pris un jeune Syrien qui parlait un peu anglais, au bout de quatre jours, vous savez ce qu'il a dit à la dame? "La meilleure invention de l'Allemagne, c'est l'Holocauste". Il était dans la rue la minute qui suit je vous le dis tout de suite».



If my french is still good enough the Syrian said it to the German and she kicked him out. Reply

After what happened in Poland, nothing surprises me with the rise of the far right. Reply

The oranizers of the march on Saturday have been in a frenzy since yesterday since a spokesperson for one of the right wing movements that co-organizes it said they are racist separatists and talked about how ethnicisties shouldn't mix in an authorized interview and whoever was in charge of their Twitter replied that a black person couldn't be polish. With each tweet and with each statement they are making bigger fools of themselves and cause people to critisize them even more. Reply

My country, so beautiful. Reply

I wanted to go to the anti-fascist march but I felt so bad, I stayed in bed all day. Reply

I once got into a discussion with a Polish girl who kept insisting Pinochet was the best thing that happened to Chile. I told her about the many atrocities he and other latin-american dictators had committed and how many people are still suffering because of it and she kept insisting that it was good, otherwise Allende would have turned Chile into another Venezuela (????). I was baffled and she just wouldn’t hear it, just kept saying she wished there was a Pinochet in Poland. It its to this day the craziest dinner conversations I ever had and I often wonder if I had been drugged because is was just so surreal.



Edited at 2017-11-13 06:27 pm (UTC)

sf depressing. And enraging. And then depressing again. Reply

tbh i was shocked that so many of my ex-coworkers posted jokes about receiving refugees in concentration camps (back when the refugee crisis really became a hot topic for a while) on social media, i've never discussed it with them but i always assumed the concentration camps were a no-no topic to make jokes about, let alone joke about killing more people



maybe because they were all in their early 20s, idk, but it was shocking



(note that this was a one off situation with a small group of people, i known plenty of polish people who are absolutely lovely) Reply

independence day is cancelled for me fuck that shit Reply

stick to hilariously bitchy one liners, mr lagerfeld Reply

Wow. Just... wow. No words. He is unbelievably ignorant. He is even wrong about who invented the Holocaust. Reply

I wish more people knew Reply

What even? Care to elaborate? Reply

And who did it? The Holocaust isn't a normal genocide because Germans invented an apparatus of state to kill them. Reply

Inform me please Reply

wat Reply

under no circumstances is a Holocaust a 'good thing'. Bye. Reply

its not him who said that... Reply

the jews greatest enemies are the syrians fleeing gassing and terror in their native land??! really, my guy?



Reply

It was the Syrian who said it was the greatest invention. Reply

my comment had nothing to do with that alleged comment from "the syrian" Reply

What the fucking hell is wrong with this douche?



Holocaust = BAD. There are no other options. JFC Reply

He didn't say it wasn't. Reply

Oh dear god, are we really gonna have to have a lesson on how using an anecdote like this to back up a ignorant, racist view very much makes it sound like that?



Reply

The Syrian said it to the woman who took him in according to the original French. His statement is still all kinds of fucked up, but what he’s implying is that these refugees hate Jews/are enemies of Jewish people and now Germans have to take them in. Reply

„Migrant crisis“ eh? The media is still trying to steer shit.



Literally havent noticed much of a difference and i live in Stuttgart. The media is trying to get people scared as usual Reply

lol fellow stuttgarter here Reply

"The media is trying to get people scared as usual" and it's working, if you consider the election. and my ever charming landlord, who last month told me that he would never let "one of these dirty muslims rent one of his flats" :-( but he lets people who smoke in the hallways and illegally use other peoples washers rent in my house. ok then...

god, i hate it here sometimes Reply

I live in the north and I have noticed a difference. The numbers of refugees are rising and especially the attacks on women. Reply

when i moved to eastern germany a few years ago you barely saw any refugees heres (especially young men) but now there are so many of them, especially at the mall (because of free wifi). i thankfully havent heard anything about them attacking women. they're just staying in their own groups. Reply

I live in Cologne. While I have noticed a change, it's definitely not as bad as media makes it sound (about Cologne). Not talking about NYE, because that was just awful. However, what I do notice even more are all those "alt rights" coming here to demonstrate and "protect their German women". Whenever they are here, I avoid the city altogether, because they can get violent real quick. Reply

In the outskirts of Bremen and Düsseldorf it's been very noticeable, particularly in the villages that suffered during the economic crisis and haven't found their footing yet. The number of refugees is staggering, but it definitely doesn't look that way when you are close to the city center. Reply

is stuttgart a rich area? Reply

there are definitely refugees here (kaiserslautern) but there hasn't been too many issues, mostly in the schools where they dump refugee kids with no education into a gymnasium that they are not ready for. most of the problems in this area are moron american military guys getting drunk and fist fighting/crashing their cars/breaking stuff. Reply

this vile mummified cheeto corpse Reply

How is this talentless mummy still alive? Reply

when will this crypt keeper drop dead? Reply

ontd can't read Reply

Lol right? He’s quoting someone, now whether he shares the same belief that’s another matter Reply

i mean he said this “One cannot, even if there are decades between them, kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place.” Reply

he's quoting someone to reinforce the point he's making. what are you talking about?? Reply

Lmao too true but I guess the quote isn't clear? Reply

srsly Reply

yep Reply

