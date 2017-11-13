FIRE

Karl Lagerfeld says Germany's migrant crisis is making people rethink their opinion of the Holocaust



Karl Lagerfeld has caused outrage after slamming Angela Merkel for opening Germany’s borders to migrants.

In an appearance on a French television show, Karl Lagerfeld said, “One cannot, even if there are decades between them, kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place.”

He added, “I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, ‘The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust.’”

Source: Twitter
Tagged: , ,