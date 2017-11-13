Karl Lagerfeld says Germany's migrant crisis is making people rethink their opinion of the Holocaust
Karl Lagerfeld sparks fury over migrants Holocaust commentshttps://t.co/HLcylACzlx— SBS News (@SBSNews) November 13, 2017
Karl Lagerfeld has caused outrage after slamming Angela Merkel for opening Germany’s borders to migrants.
In an appearance on a French television show, Karl Lagerfeld said, “One cannot, even if there are decades between them, kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place.”
He added, “I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, ‘The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust.’”
Source: Twitter
you doing this pr shit for me pro bono right?
k
Although the story sounds like some fake alt right bs to make us fear refugees
If my french is still good enough the Syrian said it to the German and she kicked him out.
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:27 pm (UTC)
maybe because they were all in their early 20s, idk, but it was shocking
(note that this was a one off situation with a small group of people, i known plenty of polish people who are absolutely lovely)
Holocaust = BAD. There are no other options. JFC
Literally havent noticed much of a difference and i live in Stuttgart. The media is trying to get people scared as usual
god, i hate it here sometimes