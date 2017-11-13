Brand New Cancels Tour
Amid everything that's happened with sexual misconduct allegations and Jesse's apology and all that, Brand New postponed their UK tour until further notice.
The shows were supposed to start Thursday of this week. Refunds are being offered. "Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it's upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland."
In the comments, some fans have been encouraging the band to do a farewell tour but donate proceeds directly to the survivors of this and/or charities which help women.
Other fans have been literally burning their merch and demanding a new apology, directly to the survivors.
Source
And I feel sorry for his victims if they have to read any awful responses to this.
i think they'll just cancel the tour next year as well and call it quits now.
https://www.altpress.com/news/entry/taking_back_sunday_frontman_says_brand_news_jesse_lacey_is_just_a_dck
Good on them.
i hope the survivors find their peace 💗
i can't count how many times i have seen them live - such an integral part of my childhood growing up on long island
really questioning how someone i have looked up for so long has lived this life
As someone who dated someone in a band for a long time and was around a lot of bands, this doesn't exactly surprise me. It is disappointing, but I watched a lot of 19 year old guys turn into monsters once they get the slightest amount of fame or attention.
Speaking of, I remember when the magazine's female editor (I think it was Leslie?) was giving advice about young girls wanting to get into music journalism and her whole thing was basically 'A) don't ever, EVER fall into the trap of dating these guys, they're gross, and B) prepared to be let down by your heroes' which makes me wonder how blatant this stuff was but she couldn't publish any of it because she'd be blacklisted from ever finding another job.
I had met Leslie a few times and she was always super cool and encouraging when it came to asking questions about getting into music journalism and was very adamant that there needed to be more girls in journalism in general. It wouldn't surprise me if they made her shut her mouth over shit like this.
fuck you, jesse lacey. I never thought I would say that :(