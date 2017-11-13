ferdaddy

Brand New Cancels Tour

Amid everything that's happened with sexual misconduct allegations and Jesse's apology and all that, Brand New postponed their UK tour until further notice.
The shows were supposed to start Thursday of this week. Refunds are being offered. "Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it's upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland."

In the comments, some fans have been encouraging the band to do a farewell tour but donate proceeds directly to the survivors of this and/or charities which help women.

Other fans have been literally burning their merch and demanding a new apology, directly to the survivors.

