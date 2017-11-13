Brand New Cancels Tour

Wow! Those fans are doing good work. Didn't think it would go that far.



And I feel sorry for his victims if they have to read any awful responses to this. Reply

i just spent so long trying to figure your avatar out. i thought it was like a goth manip of the cartwheel emoji. lmao god. Reply

this doesn't surprise me. i saw a lot of fans trying to sell their tickets.



i think they'll just cancel the tour next year as well and call it quits now. Reply

good. it sucks for the other members of the band and their fans, but fuckin hell he can't get away with this. Reply

Other members of the band have likely been complicit in normalizing and covering up his behavior for years. Save your sympathy for his victims. Reply

Yeah I felt bad for the other members for about half a second but then came to this conclusion, too. Reply

I didn't even think about it that way. thank you! Reply

Yeah it sounds like it was a pretty open secret so there’s no way they didn’t know Reply

mhmm this right here Reply

Good tbh Reply

taking back sunday remains superior Reply

I'll die if something comes out about one of them!!! Reply

I'm sure all of these bands are shit Reply

all these pre teen girls throwing themselves at them during the vans warped tour and shit i'm sure they'll be exposed as well as yellowcard, second hand serenade, other hot topic bands etc etc. Reply

adam seems douchey, but they've at least admitted that their lyrics used to be quite violent and that they won't write like that again. (even though a lot of fans seems to want them to just with TAYD/WYWTB forever) Reply

adam is his own brand of douche though. Reply

https://www.altpress.com/news/entry/taking_back_sunday_frontman_says_brand_news_jesse_lacey_is_just_a_dck Moving forward, all Jesse posts should end with Adam's quote from an 2015 where he said, "I think Jesse Lacey is just a dick." Reply

don't even say it i would be forever sad Reply

Nah, they’re scumbags too Reply

yass, adam would never (i hope). Reply

John Nolan is a dick,Max Bemis wrote a song about how badly he treated a girl they both dated Reply

<3 I love Adam so much Reply

Other fans have been literally burning their merch and demanding a new apology, directly to the survivors.



Good on them. Reply

wow i'm really (pleasantly) surprised, definitely didn't expect his fans to care this much. people get so crazy about brand new i kind of thought he'd emerge unscathed. Reply

oh, there are PLENTY of fans who are dismissing this outright or straight up blaming the victims Reply

good on them, but like looking at the bigger picture, what does this mean for like the majority of bands ever, you know? like basically every dude in a band ever has been inappropriate with minors. :/



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:17 pm (UTC)

Burn them all. Reply

we should just make themyscira real. Reply

i think maybe more women will come out about other bands in the scene. Reply

they can all burn for all i care Reply

can't say i'm familiar with them at all. don't know what i'd do if one of my faves turned out to be a rapist. i know trent is a bitchy asshole but i don't think i've ever heard other rumors about him...



i hope the survivors find their peace 💗 Reply

imagine being a lostprophets fan when that stuff about ian watkins came out Reply

I threw away my mix cd with a song of theirs on it. Evil goes out of the house! Reply

i remember there was a girl with a massive lostprophets tattoo on one of those tattoo fixer programs. i felt so bad for her. Reply

Parent

good Reply

this absolutely shattered me :(



i can't count how many times i have seen them live - such an integral part of my childhood growing up on long island



really questioning how someone i have looked up for so long has lived this life Reply

I am still trying to wrap my head around all of this. Morally, I have been wondering if it is okay to still like their music?



As someone who dated someone in a band for a long time and was around a lot of bands, this doesn't exactly surprise me. It is disappointing, but I watched a lot of 19 year old guys turn into monsters once they get the slightest amount of fame or attention. Reply

I don't see a problem with enjoying the music as long as you don't give them money and shit. Reply

def won't be giving them money Reply

personally, i've got so many memories attached to their music that i think i can separate it, idk. but i totally understand if others can't, and i'm not gonna wear their tshirts in public or see them again or anything Reply

Parent

i had pre-ordered their newest album and completely forgot about it and just got the notif yesterday and immediately responded asking how could i return it asap. Reply

this might sound crazy, but out of curiosity I went back and reread one of the AP magazines I still have with them on the cover from like '06, and it's whole first three paragraphs are about him disappearing with a young girl and then coming back being all smug. Super fucking creepy.



Speaking of, I remember when the magazine's female editor (I think it was Leslie?) was giving advice about young girls wanting to get into music journalism and her whole thing was basically 'A) don't ever, EVER fall into the trap of dating these guys, they're gross, and B) prepared to be let down by your heroes' which makes me wonder how blatant this stuff was but she couldn't publish any of it because she'd be blacklisted from ever finding another job. Reply

omg how gross and you're probably right



Reply

negl I was completely unsurprised when I saw it was written by a dude. Their female journalists were always way better.



I had met Leslie a few times and she was always super cool and encouraging when it came to asking questions about getting into music journalism and was very adamant that there needed to be more girls in journalism in general. It wouldn't surprise me if they made her shut her mouth over shit like this. Reply

Parent

This is weird but could you scan the article? Or copy the paragraphs in? I’ve been a fan of them since 03’ and I am honestly hitting myself that I missed this. I can’t believe there were signs and I didn’t see them :( Reply

Parent

I can't even come up with the proper words to describe my disappointment... My favorite band, the lead singer that I have been in love with since I was 13 years old. I just can't.

fuck you, jesse lacey. I never thought I would say that :( Reply

