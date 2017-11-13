Lars Von Trier Collaborator Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault & Bullying

Kiki was robbed of her Oscar just for that press conference alone #JusticeforKiki Reply

u g h Reply

Kiki was also robbed for an emmy for her AMAZING performance in Fargo.



/forever pressed

MTE Reply

A lot of the times I see groping reported in these exposés but the sources seldom call it sexual assault. Groping is sexual assault. I wish these sources would hammer that home more often. Reply

i feel like groping is so normalized :/ Reply

I feel like people think it’s “not as bad.” It’s still sexual assault and can cause PTSD in people. Reply

Seriously. It's so enraging that it's so minimized. And sometimes people even have the nerve to say something like "well, at least you weren't [insert other form of sexual assault]." There's not fucking a ranking system. All sexual assault is bad. Reply

mte, don't water it down to simply harassment. Reply

I agree with your point and I’m glad to see it made. A semantic question that’s been bothering me for a while, even before Weinstein broke: Does the phrase “sexual abuse” now include rape, or are they still two entirely different concepts? Can anyone clear that up for me? Reply

Was the gif from where he said he was a Nazi who understood Hitler? Reply

Yes Reply

What the ever loving fuck is that response?!?!?!?!? Reply

holy shit. not even surprised tho. Reply

tbh at this point i'd be more surprised by news that there were men w/ power who weren't harassing or assaulting others. Reply

IKR Reply

For fucking real. Reply

anyone who says they're interested in testing people's boundaries is guaranteed to be a predatory piece of shit Reply

What's good "a danish director " ? Reply

Oh yeah, let me add that to the post Reply

Ohh which photo shoot is this pic from? Reply

He's a douchebag Reply

Wouldn't surprise me in the least. I've seen a lot of Von Trier's movies- they're beautiful, always have a great score- but his women are always portrayed in a really problematic way. The theme always seems to be that women are hysterical.



The Nymphomaniac series was too much for me. ***SPOILERS*** I actually liked the first one and it was interesting to see a woman talking about her sexuality, pretty unashamed, to this asexual caretaker. I liked how he would weave her experiences in with his non-sexual experiences of like, fly fishing and classical music. Then of course, the caretaker tries to rape her at the end. WHY??? Completely unnecessary and didn't even fit with the character. Reply

My favorite film of his is Dogville because, SPOILER the female lead actually gets revenge on those that abused her. Reply

I mean, I thought the end was more of a statement about how inherently predatory men are, even the ones who seem otherwise, and how much they still see every woman they encounter from the perspective of a Madonna/whore dichotomy (like how he says "what's the matter? you've fucked 1000s of guys.") Von Trier is weird in that he seems like a v self-aware creep in a way. Reply

Yeah, that's true and explains why I felt so betrayed. Still, it just felt bad watching it. After watching this woman's sexual journey (good AND bad, obv) for like FIVE hours, it ended with "just kidding! You thought women have any autonomy?" Reply

I never guessed another man could be even more up his ass and pathetic than LVT but prove me wrong world!



It reminded me of Louis CK's "apology" where the problem was that the women ~admired him~ so much. It's almost laughable how similar all these men are. Reply

it's rampantly narcissistic. Never trust a man who seems too into themselves



The I me I me admired me I admired stuff in CK’s awful apology blew my mind. I still can’t believe he thought that was a good idea. Made him look like a fucking narcissistic scumbag rather than just a regular scumbag. Reply

That statement makes me feel like I'm tripping. Reply

I have read a book about Hollywood in the 1970's (Easy Ryders, Raging Bulls), almost all the directors seemed to be very mean and dangerous, I think Lars seems to be like this Reply

I’ve been listening to you must remember this and the way Otto Preminger treated Jean Seberg was fucked up (although this was in the late ‘50s)



I understand Kubrick was awful too.



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:15 pm (UTC)

I think the worst is William Friedkin when he was filming "The Exorcist", in a scene Ellen Burstyn was throwed, she asked him to pull her "not so hard" because it was hurting her, the director agreed to "pull her softer" but then ask to people to "pull her harder", she broke her back Reply

