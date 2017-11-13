Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Colbert, Gal Gadot and Kevin Durant cover GQ's New American Heroes issue


  • Kaepernick decided not to speak to GQ but posed for photographs and had ten activists and artists including Ava DuVernay, J. Cole, and Harry Belafonte talk about what his protest against police brutality meant to them

  • Ava called him an artist and talked about having dinner with him the same day Trump attacked him on twitter, J. Cole praised him for sacrificing his dream to speak a higher truth, Harry Belafonte said that he's happy to be inhis 90s and see the younger generation stepping forward as activists

  • Stephen, Gal and Kevin's cover articles are being dropped later this week


