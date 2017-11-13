Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Colbert, Gal Gadot and Kevin Durant cover GQ's New American Heroes issue
Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2017: @Kaepernick7, @StephenAtHome, @GalGadot, and @KDTrey5 https://t.co/5W5RMBKdku pic.twitter.com/LArjwrh3GX— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 13, 2017
- Kaepernick decided not to speak to GQ but posed for photographs and had ten activists and artists including Ava DuVernay, J. Cole, and Harry Belafonte talk about what his protest against police brutality meant to them
- Ava called him an artist and talked about having dinner with him the same day Trump attacked him on twitter, J. Cole praised him for sacrificing his dream to speak a higher truth, Harry Belafonte said that he's happy to be inhis 90s and see the younger generation stepping forward as activists
- Stephen, Gal and Kevin's cover articles are being dropped later this week
Who are your American heroes ONTD?
I don't have any heroes. :/
Love the one with Kaepernick as well.
A minority abstaining to vote has his reasons too. This is why, next time, in India, I want the button "none" too.
Next year it's the presidential election here in México and I honestly don't know if I want to abstain or just annul my vote. None of the parties or probable candidates seem to care about us citizens, and I'm tired of voting for "the lesser evil" it doesn't get us anywhere.
i love everything about him.
also i love gal and KD getting covers. babes 🙏🏽
"Kaepernick decided not to speak to GQ but posed for photographs and had ten activists and artists including Ava DuVernay, J. Cole, and Harry Belafonte talk about what his protest against police brutality meant to them"
Is cool.
-Pepsi
-Boycotting Starbucks by buying Starbucks
-Hamilton
-Keurig
There's so many more
Nordstom
http://thehappyscavenger.tumblr.com/post/167453634553
He wore lipstick on the red carpet for the justice league premiere in china, which i think is cool
ezra getting her to say this was legit the dream
what a man.
Kapernik is fucking amazing though. What he is doing and what he is standing for cannot be compared to fucking Gal Gadot or Colbert though lbr. He is legit.
