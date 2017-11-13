Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Colbert, Gal Gadot and Kevin Durant cover GQ's New American Heroes issue

I like Gal's. It's cute as hell.



Who are your American heroes ONTD?

I don't have any heroes. :/



Ugh, my wife. Can't wait to get the one with her on the cover. <3



Love the one with Kaepernick as well.



How can he be citizen of the year when he doesn't even vote? Reply

why not? Reply

He said there wasn't much difference between Trump and Clinton. Considering the shit Susan Sarandon gets for this, why does he get a free pass? Reply

The feathers he has ruffled in an institution that is beloved by the United States in the name of protesting police brutality is more than enough to be called an "American Hero."



You people need to get over this "did not vote" thing.





A minority abstaining to vote has his reasons too. This is why, next time, in India, I want the button "none" too. Reply

Would you feel better if he had annulled his vote?



Next year it's the presidential election here in México and I honestly don't know if I want to abstain or just annul my vote. None of the parties or probable candidates seem to care about us citizens, and I'm tired of voting for "the lesser evil" it doesn't get us anywhere. Reply

"Kaepernick decided not to speak to GQ but posed for photographs and had ten activists and artists including Ava DuVernay, J. Cole, and Harry Belafonte talk about what his protest against police brutality meant to them"



i love everything about him.



also i love gal and KD getting covers. babes 🙏🏽 Reply

I kind of really like that Kaepernick didn't give the interview, I feel like he's amazing at media / protest because it's more impactful to have stories of how he's impactED people Reply

ita Reply

gal gadot always looks so fresh-faced Reply

I can't understand why kaepernick is being so quiet lately. Something to do with his lawsuit? Anyone know why he didn't speak to the magazine or why he's turning down interviews? Reply

Trying to take focus away from himself as a person, maybe? Reply

In the intro the GQ piece the writer talks about how whenever you say something the message gets distorted so right now it's more powerful for him to stay silent. Reply

Makes sense Reply

he is writing a book. Reply

because he doesn't want to? Reply

Oh people aren't gonna be happy about Gal lol, she looks adorable tho. Reply

I just saw a Trump supporter with a mullet say he's never reading GQ again. Somehow I doubt they read GQ in the first place. Reply

Somehow I doubt they read would have been sufficient tbqh Reply

LOL so true. Do you think they have a shared Google doc floating around of all the things they can and cannot purchase now? This cucktard can't keep up! Reply

BRUTAL LIB OWNINGS, RANKED



3. Laying down in dumpsters to own the libs

2. Wearing diapers in public to own the libs

1. Destroying coffee makers to support a child molester but also to own the libs — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 13, 2017





-Pepsi

-Boycotting Starbucks by buying Starbucks

-Hamilton

-Keurig



There's so many more



Nordstom



imagine being this white pic.twitter.com/67BNTGKUeD — BIBLE #SHELOOKS2TOUR (@BibleGirl666) February 17, 2017









-Pepsi

-Boycotting Starbucks by buying Starbucks

-Hamilton

-Keurig

There's so many more

Nordstom

He's not reading GQ or using Keurig machines probably Reply

lol Reply

gal's is cute as hell and its hilarious since she isn't even american. Reply

http://thehappyscavenger.tumblr.com/post/167453634553 Gal is such a good Wonder Woman: Reply

why is ezra's one eyebrow blue lol Reply

It makes him look like a male Harley Quinn. Reply

Idk he likes experimenting with makeup. It’s a choice~~



He wore lipstick on the red carpet for the justice league premiere in china, which i think is cool Reply

I'm really not one to watch movie interviews but i might have to make an exception for Ezra Reply

lol they're both so cute Reply

Lmao, this is hilarious Reply

lol what is Ezra doing Reply

The misspelling of "misogynists" is killing me inside. Reply

their interviews together have been fucking adorable



ezra getting her to say this was legit the dream Reply

lol, ezra Reply

lol this is cute Reply

i lol’d Reply

lol their interviews have been amazing, esp the one where he's like, "gal everyone knew you were pregnant" intercut with henry admitting jason told him



She's so sexy, oh, my God. 😍 Reply

tell that to palestinian women



ahaha ezra's excitement is contagious what a cutie Reply

why is his eyebrow blue.. Reply

Kaepernick decided not to speak to GQ but posed for photographs and had ten activists and artists including Ava DuVernay, J. Cole, and Harry Belafonte talk about what his protest against police brutality meant to them



what a man. Reply

LMAO @ Stephen Colbert being hailed an "American hero". Maybe that's the type of "hero" y'all deserve tho....



Kapernik is fucking amazing though. What he is doing and what he is standing for cannot be compared to fucking Gal Gadot or Colbert though lbr. He is legit.



Edited at 2017-11-13 04:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Lol I was wondering about this too. Make some sad monologues about America, and you are a hero. Reply

making fun of Trump in a corporate friendly way while raking in millions from Comcast is so courageous!!! props to him! Reply

Colbert gets hailed for such basic and obvious observations/opinions. Reply

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2016/11/24/colin-kaepernick-grilled-by-miami-dolphins-reporter-over-fidel-castro-shirt/?utm_term=.71fc8bf42a19 lol kaepernick isn't perfect either. the man wore a fidel castro shirt WHILE IN MIAMI that compared malcolm x to fidel castro. Reply

MTE Reply

durant tho? "champion of the year" is laughable Reply

with a rapist in your icon my dude? KD cares Reply

