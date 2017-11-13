Martha Broq

Taylor Swift: Making of a Song, Episode 2 - "Call It What You Want"





Have you ever wondered what goes into making a song that compares a lover to a brother (under the covers)? Now, thanks to corporate sponsorship by AT&T and DirectTV, you can! Today marks the launch of Making of a Song on Taylor Swift NOW (the all Taylor Swift on-demand channel launched last year) which chronicles the making of reputation through mini-documentaries. In episode 2, Taylor works with outspoken Trump critic Jack Antonoff to create the final promo single from the album, "Call it What You Want." The video, that was shot on an iPhone and lasts less than 4 minutes, is supposed to be a Taylor Swift NOW exclusive and will likely be removed from Youtube because this is something that only fans with money are entitled to.

Artwork: cameltoee original

