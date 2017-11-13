Taylor Swift: Making of a Song, Episode 2 - "Call It What You Want"

Lmfao @ that artwork <3 OP, ty for doing the lord's work lately. your posts and comments are so much fun Reply

I stan op now Reply

Lmao @ those antonoff tweets







does anyone have reputation? for a friend ofc Reply

check your pms Reply

Me too please!

The link I used was incomplete. Reply

pm me too please?? Reply

<3 thanks Reply

Can you send me a link to please Reply

send to me too pretty please? help me i'm poor dot gif Reply

"Taylor's great she just has no personality or character" LMAO Reply

I saw some of the SNL ads prior to airing, and then watched her performances on you tube. She seems so disengaged this era. Like she dgaf. But I've never really followed her, maybe she was always like that?! Reply

she's been weird. it looked like she was on sedatives during the SNL performance. Reply

I listened to the album and it's okay. Some songs are good like So it goes, Dress (if it had better vocals) but overall it's not as good as 1989.

I feel like Dress would slay with someone else's vocals but i can't imagine who'd be good to sing it Reply

I'm working on an ONTD Original about who each song from reputation would be better sung by haha so if you think of someone good lemme know Reply

fka twigs Reply

The chorus reminds me of FKA Twigs. I wouldn't mind hearing Jessie Ware or Banks sing it either. Reply

i know her voice in it gives me a headache lol Reply

The way she sings the slower parts reminds me of Fiona Apple. I also think SZA could do something good with it. Reply

weird, i honestly thought that "so it goes" was the worst. i can't believe she didn't cut it, tbh.

i like getaway car the best. Reply

these videos are super cool. this song remains shit. Reply

I think the videos are actually really cool too, I just wish instead of dragging it all out over time just to get money for Direct TV, she would release it for free in one documentary Reply

A Taylor Swift documentary would do so well. netflix needs to get on it Reply

lmao that tweet Reply

I like seeing the creation process. If only Taylor weren't so annoying. Reply

Same. She is exhausting because she is always on and trying so hard to be witty and funny. I like the moments where she’s just working. Reply

mte. this didn't even have a ~behind the scenes feel cause it seemed like they were performing for the camera the whole time. Reply

can't believe NO ONE took issue with the brother lyric Reply

Plenty of people had an issue with it. Some fans don’t seem to care... Reply

i mean during production... Reply

i really don't understand why anyone wants to have an issue with that lyric

trust you like a brother.... like how is that bad? i trust you like a sibling who i share blood with? like ??? i trust you like family? what is the issue ???? Reply

let it go. ya'll are so OTT about that lyric Reply

LoL, seriously. And anyone who says it's not fucking weird to sing about building forts with your lover who you trust like a brother in the same line sequence is being intentionally obtuse, has Stan goggles on, or they have an incest kink. He looks EXACTLY like her, too. Reply

I wish this was more of the writing process like the first one. But this was cute. She sounded really good imo Reply

Self-depreciating queen Reply

lol just here for that lead image op! Reply

haha I love when you agree with me! Reply

lmao we have our moments! Reply

her dancing is cute! i was so-so on this song until i realized she wrote the verses as a reaction to the 2016 election, now i love it



Edited at 2017-11-13 04:29 pm (UTC)

ok so you're still trying that. Reply

Sounds like making farts under covers. Reply

Where can I listen? 👀 Reply

iTunes Reply

May 8 - University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ

May 12 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

May 19 - Rose Bowl - Pasadena, CA

May 22 - CenturyLink Field - Seattle, WA

May 25 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

June 2 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

June 30 - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY

July 7 - Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH

July 10 - FedEx Field - Washington, DC

July 14 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

July 17 First Energy Stadium Cleveland, OH

July 21 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

July 28 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Aug. 4 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

Aug. 7 - Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 11 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Aug. 14 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Aug. 18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

Aug. 25 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

Aug. 28 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Sept. 1 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

Sept. 8 - Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Sept. 15 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 18 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

Sept. 22 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA

Sept. 29 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Oct. 6 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX Reply

Ugh, she's coming to Seattle again? It was kind of cute when my friends were obsessed, 22, and in college. Now that they're 25-30, it's just fucking sad. Reply

The gap in June = hauling ha ass to Europe?? Reply

