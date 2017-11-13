Taylor Swift Announces North American Reputation Stadium Tour Dates
Hot off the heels from her Reputation album release and SNL appearance this past weekend, Taylor Swift has just announced the first batch of her North American Stadium Tour Dates. The tour dates were announced via her Taylor Nation Twitter account early this morning with the caption "WE'LL SEE YOU SOON!" Fans were also reminded to grab the album boost through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program in order to snag the best possible access to Reputation Tour tickets. Swift will kick off her tour next year in 2018 starting on May 8th at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
2018 Reputation Stadium Tour Dates
May 8 - University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
May 12 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
May 19 - Rose Bowl - Pasadena, CA
May 22 - CenturyLink Field - Seattle, WA
May 25 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
June 2 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
June 30 - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY
July 7 - Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH
July 10 - FedEx Field - Washington, DC
July 14 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA
July 17 First Energy Stadium Cleveland, OH
July 21 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
July 28 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA
Aug. 4 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
Aug. 7 - Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA
Aug. 11 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
Aug. 14 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
Aug. 18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL
Aug. 25 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
Aug. 28 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI
Sept. 1 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
Sept. 8 - Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO
Sept. 15 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
Sept. 18 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
Sept. 22 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA
Sept. 29 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
Oct. 6 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
ONTD, will you be attending this
