Taylor Swift Announces North American Reputation Stadium Tour Dates

all stadiums... damn Reply

Thread

Link

How many stadiums don't have a company name in front of them. Jeez. Reply

Thread

Link

lol surprised she isn't playing at any Trump Stadiums! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I'm surprised he hasn't ventured into buying a stadium in his name. Trump Stadium sounds like something he'd do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are 6 NFL stadiums that don't, but it's gonna be 5 pretty soon because United Airlines bought the naming rights to LA Memorial Coliseum.



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

welcome to capitalism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

girl who do you think pays for them otherwise? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And if they don't, it could be simply that it's an old or now-useless stadium so it wasn't purposeful (which is the case for the place she's playing in St. Louis, which was the Edward Jones Dome when the Rams played there, but now that it largely sits empty, nobody will sponsor it). It's not surprising to me, but it is mind-boggling sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I wish she’d come to my state. I’m gonna have to drive or fly to another one no matter what for this Reply

Thread

Link

super excited because my SD says he's shelling out for the best seats at the NYC date 4 me #spoiled Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis where do you see the nyc date Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

east rutherford is the new york area one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wavvy did it better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sis you better hope she plays in NYC. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao there better be more dates announced. Only one Canadian date? Reply

Thread

Link

stadiums filled with Trump supporters Reply

Thread

Link

Praying my exam isn't in August so I can go to the Miami date 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 otherwise I guess I'll find my ass in London in 2019 💀 Reply

Thread

Link

I have a feeling London will be before the end of the year if they're announcing them soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope so 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bought a last-minute ticket to see her on the 1989 tour and had a really fun time. A middle-aged male coworker took his daughter to the same show and in the middle of it texted my boss and said, "I'm really enjoying this. Does that make me gay?" Haaaaaated that stupid comment, but he had been bitching about having to go all week so it was sort of satisfying that he begrudgingly had fun. Reply

Thread

Link

i went to the 1989 tour in boston for free and had a great time, too. she has such high production value that it distracts you from her mediocre vocals lol. i loved the light up bracelets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her shows are always amazing, I went to the red tour with my older sister who hated her and she came out of it a fan lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got this email and saw that it said more dates in "additional tour dates to be announced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand" i wonder if she'll just skip asia, africa, and south america??? Reply

Thread

Link

She did some tour dates in Asia on 1989 but I don't think she's ever had dates in SA or Africa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sucks. i know a lot of people at least go to south africa and tour lots of places in south america. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

According to ONTD she only has white fans tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's always toured asia but not the others Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always skips South America. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's not nearly as big outside the usa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her fan base is notably amerikkkan and related western countries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She never goes to Mexico, Central America and South America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she also routinely skips non english-speaking europe as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She maybe fears she wouldn't sell stadiums there? I think she could possibly sell one in Brazil and in Argentina, but it wouldn't be a sure deal as the Anglo countries. Same with Southern Europe. She's no Beyoncé Formation Tour, after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she doesnt like us! (south americans) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I somehow could get an amazing price, it might be worth the trek out to East Rutherford, just to see the insanity of it all. I saw her way back during the Fearless tour and it was a decent show, as I recall, but I'm way more cynical about her (and, like, life) now, so it'd be a little ridic to spend all that time & money ~ironically.~ But lol hew knows Reply

Thread

Link

My bff and I saw her or her s/t and fearless/speak now? Those were great tours and at the venue right next to the stadium. But damn, that university of Phoenix stadium is where the cardinals have their games and was PM built for the super bowl. I am 100% avoiding that area that weekend, but watch my dumbass need to go to THAT specific Hottopic for something Reply

Thread

Link

I hate going to stadium shows, but if I’m able to snag a close floor tickets, I’ll probs either resell them (sorry) or go to the show Reply

Thread

Link

I've only been to one and it was to see 1D <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1D shows were so fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw the On The Run tour at the Rose Bowl and it was amazing but I never want to go to a stadium show again, it's just too much. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao no wonder there's only one canada date, I swear to god if not for ONTD I wouldn't even know about her new album coming out.... EXCEPT that she bought a daily newspaper cover on Friday. It was so out of place I did a double take in the subway.



I will not be going to her show, no. I wouldn't even go see Beyonce at the Rogers centre. Stadium tours for anything other than a rock show seems like a recipe for mediocrity imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, her shows are perfect for stadiums. She makes sure the worst seats can have a good time. And there's more Canada dates coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, one of my friends had a horrible seat and was able to meet her mom and go to the meet and greet for free. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link