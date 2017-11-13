Mark Schwahn Accused of Sexual Harassment



watching this after finding out about mark is literally making me sick.... look at his fucking smirk as sophia inadvertently drags his nasty ass #BurnItDownSis pic.twitter.com/AElLdgIg2D — al (@itsyoupsawyer) November 13, 2017







yep

just awful Reply

eeeeeewwwwwwww he's just sitting there laughing like "lol good times" wtf Reply

I watched this earlier today, made my skin crawl. Reply

fuck himmmmm!! Reply

wow he's disgusting Reply

For Hilarie

Burton





This whole thing we're going through right now has only served to reinforce one of my prejudices, which is that directors and comedians are often terrible people.



I have to then remind myself that the lack of structure and of accountability is also to blame, and that



I'm so glad we're talking about it all. All we can do is refuse to tolerate in in our own circles, as far as we have power to do so.





I LOVE ONE ICONIC QUEEN

I WILL WATCH THIS EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE! pic.twitter.com/wHn8qIT9Av — ✨Laura✨ (@DetBush) October 18, 2017





When women feel they must leave the regular, long-running jobs they have that provide them financial security and opportunity for employment growth? ASK WHY. There is always a reason. https://t.co/pJ8rNwXl0Z — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017





For the record. I stand with Audrey. @audreyalison #BurnItDownSis. And to the bad guys? Yeah. #FuckYourSorry cc @HilarieBurton — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017







For the record. I stand with Audrey. @audreyalison #BurnItDownSis. And to the bad guys? Yeah. #FuckYourSorry cc @HilarieBurton — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017

This whole thing we're going through right now has only served to reinforce one of my prejudices, which is that directors and comedians are often terrible people.

I have to then remind myself that the lack of structure and of accountability is also to blame, and that

I'm so glad we're talking about it all. All we can do is refuse to tolerate in in our own circles, as far as we have power to do so.

Some people are wondering if Sophia meant herself with that tweet and why she left Chicago PD. Reply

I have the courage. I'm just taking a tip from Uma Thurman and waiting for my rage to burn off a little bit before I choose to share more than a few words. Thank you for the support. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017



yeah, she replied this to someone that asked if she was going to speak about her own experiences as well: Reply

I wonder if she meant Hilarie leaving OTH, too? Reply

UGH Sophia is fucking awesome Reply

i'm not too surprised, i guess? i remember this one video of mark coming up behind BJL and iirc wrapping his arms around her or something, and she didn't look too comfortable with it. the BJL fans on twop had a field day with it as more evidence that mark was a creep. at the time i was inclined to think that the fans were projecting a bit bc they could be extra, but maybe they were on to something.



eta: i always felt that mark's author avatar was mouth, and considering some of the bullshit nice guy storylines they gave him, that says a lot.



that wouldn't surprise me re: mouth. i liked mouth at first, but then i feel like they'd always have him whine about being the nice guy/friend, even though he did hook up with/have relationships with the hot girls.



it also kind of seemed like he'd write his own fantasies into the show and put the girls in underwear/swimwear for the sake of it, and not for the purposes of a plot. i think the only one he didn't was maybe bethany. Reply

the mouth storylines that stick out in my head is the one where he sexually harassed his boss* at the radio station (and it worked~) and when he pressured/guilted a clean teen (rme) into having sex with him. what a swell guy, that mouth.



* i mean she was an awful character who ended up sexually harassing him back when she threatened him later on... but what annoyed me is that that was presented as wrong (obviously) but the show didn't seem to get that mouth harassing her in the first place was also fucked up, bc mouth was mark's mouthpiece.



i LOVE that all the lead actresses backed her up! hopefully that means the stans won't try to defend this piece of shit. Reply

i feel like most of the show's fans, at least in the corners of fandom i was in, think that schwahn is a douche. ofc, his behavior here goes way beyond douche. Reply

that's a good point! i only watched a handful of seasons back in the day, so i don't remember much about the bts stuff. Reply

i wouldn't be surprised if they have their own stories with him tbh. :( especially shantel after reading her statement. i remember he made he wear swimwear/her underwear a lot and it often seemed like it was for no real reason? Reply

honestly so happy to see all the lead actresses from the show standing behind this! Reply

i like that they all seem to be good friends who support each other in general, that show had some messy BTS but at least there was that. Reply

yeah i see sophia and bjl and hilarie all posting on each other's instas all the time. it warms my heart. Reply

The women on this show always were superior tbh, I'm glad they still have each other's back. <3 Reply

Mark always seemed like a creep and douche. His obsession with Peyton/Hilarie always made me uncomfortable. Reply

Yuck.



I remember I had to quit The Royals because the storyline with the princess and the bodyguard was making it seem like they were trying to make rape, abuse, coercion, sexual harassment and blackmail romantic. Reply

YUP! I could barely finish the first season because of that. After the princess called him out for blackmailing her into sex, I had hope that they would get rid of him. Then when I saw the 2nd season and they were still trying to pair up The Princess and the bodyguard, I decided I was fucking done. Reply

That entire plot line turned me off the show. They had the nerve to turn a rape situation into some kind of romantic bullshit and a lot of people on tumblr loved and defended it. Reply

Same. I really wanted to love it because it's Liz Hurley as the Queen! And the princess was so well cast, she looked exactly like Liz. But I couldn't watch that without feeling sick. Reply

The princess's relationship on The Royals romanticizes an abusive relationship so I'm not remotely shocked by this.



Glad to see all the ladies of OTH standing behind them. I can't help but wonder if James will continue to direct for Mark now. Reply

its really disappointing how none of the guys on the show have said anything. maybe they will once the media picks it up, but stephen and james seem pretty buddy-buddy with him. :/ Reply

I can't help but wonder if James will continue to direct for Mark now.

He will. He comes across as douche to me so he's probably trash as well. Plus, he's dating Alexandra Park (Eleanor) so it's likely he'll stay on as the director if they get renewed. Reply

i think audrey is trying to work with higher-ups to get the show cancelled and to make sure he can't be a showrunner again. Reply

I thought she was dating the dude that also plays her boyfriend in the show Reply

i remember hearing they were besties and both gross together back during oth (whether james actually harassed anyone too, idk), so probably not Reply

god i always hated this guy, he was (IS) such a sleaze. weird obsession with hilarie/peyton too. when she and cmm left, he kept using the other characters (especially brooke) to make cheap digs at peyton, as though hilarie slighted him. always wondered what happened there, but hearing this.. hope she punched him in the face. glad hil/sophia/bethany/shantel are supporting these women, though i'm incredibly sorry it happened to them Reply

people have asked her about it at conventions cos i remember she made that video when she left. she seemed really upset (i think they basically fired her because cmm wanted to leave and ~peyton and lucas had to be together). i don't think they ended on good terms either because cmm was invited back in the last season and she said they didn't even invite her. i remember the rest of the cast played it off as 'scheduling conflicts', but i think something deff went down. Reply

scum Reply

This sucks. I loved the show and its female characters as a teen, but Mark and quite a few of the male actors seem to be complete trash. Not surprising but still disappointing.



I'm glad that Sophia, Hilarie and Joy are sticking up for each other and the women coming forward. <3 I always wondered what went down between Hilarie and Mark behind the scenes that head to her leaving and never getting a guest cameo. Reply

I love OTH especially because the show reflected the ages I was in when it was still on the air and I felt like I grew up with these characters. I never followed bts stuff or gossip (other than the big stuff that got mainstream, so I only know about a little messiness) but ugh, this is awful for anyone he harassed/assualted. Not surprised like OP but disappointed. The cast for the most part are close and even though oth could be shitty/corny at certain points, it’s intentions seemed heartfelt. It’s so gross that a preying asshole is the person that was at the helm of this.



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:22 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm glad all the lead females are supporting each other. I used to be a fan of OTH back in the day, but Mark always came off as a creep. Reply

Glad he's been revealed to be the creep he always came across as. Love that all the main actresses have unified behind her in support but makes me wonder about their experiences too bless them. Reply

