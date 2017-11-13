Mark Schwahn Accused of Sexual Harassment
Mark Schwahn, writer/creator of One Tree Hill and the Royals, has been criticised by former writers and actresses for sexual harassment.
- Audrey Wauchope and Rachel Spektor used to write for One Tree Hill, which was when the harassment took place.
- Stated that female writers were only hired for their looks.
- He would sit next to the females and massage their hair/shoulders. She stated more happened to others, but not to her and that it wasn't her story to tell.
- Nude photos of an actress he was having an affair with would be passed around without her consent.
- Didn't show up to the studios sexual harassment seminar.
- Asked Rachel if she really wanted to go through with her wedding and that 'maybe he'd have a shot'.
Sophia Bush's statement:
Shantel VanSanten's statement (taken from her instastory):
Hilarie Burton's reply:
source 1 2 3 4 5
one tree hill meant a lot to me growing up so this is hella disappointing, but also not surprising. i think more is definitely going to come out about his behaviour.
This thread is about Mark Schwahn, creator of One Tree Hill and current showrunner of The Royals on E! https://t.co/xXf3HxXkzE— TVIsGreat Ryan (@tvisgreat) November 12, 2017
- Audrey Wauchope and Rachel Spektor used to write for One Tree Hill, which was when the harassment took place.
- Stated that female writers were only hired for their looks.
- He would sit next to the females and massage their hair/shoulders. She stated more happened to others, but not to her and that it wasn't her story to tell.
- Nude photos of an actress he was having an affair with would be passed around without her consent.
- Didn't show up to the studios sexual harassment seminar.
- Asked Rachel if she really wanted to go through with her wedding and that 'maybe he'd have a shot'.
Sophia Bush's statement:
For the record. I stand with Audrey. @audreyalison #BurnItDownSis. And to the bad guys? Yeah. #FuckYourSorry cc @HilarieBurton— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017
Shantel VanSanten's statement (taken from her instastory):
I stand with @TheRealShantel and whole strong women. I believe them and always support them. #metoo #FuckYourSorry pic.twitter.com/7caF0AGYSK— AboutShantel (@aboutshantel) November 13, 2017
Hilarie Burton's reply:
Burn it down, sis. Love your bravery. I back your play 100%. Let's talk. Xo— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 13, 2017
Thank you @audreyalison 🙏✊🏼— Bethany Joy Lenz (@BethanyJoyLenz) November 13, 2017
source 1 2 3 4 5
one tree hill meant a lot to me growing up so this is hella disappointing, but also not surprising. i think more is definitely going to come out about his behaviour.
Edited at 2017-11-13 04:23 pm (UTC)
just awful
For Hilarie
Burton
This whole thing we're going through right now has only served to reinforce one of my prejudices, which is that directors and comedians are often terrible people.
I have to then remind myself that the lack of structure and of accountability is also to blame, and that #Notallmen, #notalldirectors, but man
I'm so glad we're talking about it all. All we can do is refuse to tolerate in in our own circles, as far as we have power to do so.
Edited at 2017-11-13 04:26 pm (UTC)
eta: i always felt that mark's author avatar was mouth, and considering some of the bullshit nice guy storylines they gave him, that says a lot.
Edited at 2017-11-13 04:34 pm (UTC)
it also kind of seemed like he'd write his own fantasies into the show and put the girls in underwear/swimwear for the sake of it, and not for the purposes of a plot. i think the only one he didn't was maybe bethany.
* i mean she was an awful character who ended up sexually harassing him back when she threatened him later on... but what annoyed me is that that was presented as wrong (obviously) but the show didn't seem to get that mouth harassing her in the first place was also fucked up, bc mouth was mark's mouthpiece.
Edited at 2017-11-13 04:45 pm (UTC)
I remember I had to quit The Royals because the storyline with the princess and the bodyguard was making it seem like they were trying to make rape, abuse, coercion, sexual harassment and blackmail romantic.
Glad to see all the ladies of OTH standing behind them. I can't help but wonder if James will continue to direct for Mark now.
He will. He comes across as douche to me so he's probably trash as well. Plus, he's dating Alexandra Park (Eleanor) so it's likely he'll stay on as the director if they get renewed.
I'm glad that Sophia, Hilarie and Joy are sticking up for each other and the women coming forward. <3 I always wondered what went down between Hilarie and Mark behind the scenes that head to her leaving and never getting a guest cameo.
Edited at 2017-11-13 05:22 pm (UTC)