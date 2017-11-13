15 Stars Whose TV Shows Were Affected by Their Real-Life Scandals

got fired from Grey's Anatomy after using a homophobic slur towards T.R. Knight.



And PHYSICALLY ATTACKING Patrick Dempsey. noah fence OP but it absolutely blows my mind that that part always gets left out of the story. (And then he was invited back for an ep, but Heigl wasn't??? Shonda, gurl...)

Yep. Shonda really showed herself with that choice. I appreciate her importance in the diversity of casts we see in her shows but she is MESSY.

oh yeah, i forgot about that, let me add it

Ew, for real? I guess the difference is Heigl personally crossed Shonda smh

man ... justice for Heigl, IMHO.

the shit she got for calling out Knocked Up as being kinda sexist (it was)

and then saying that she didn't think she deserved a nomination for her work (she didn't)



i can't imagine a world in which a man did this and his career took SUCH a fall. i mean we're already seeing that men can sexually harass women for decades and still get to the top of the ladder.

I honestly never understood the shit Katherine Heigl got thrown at her. You'd think she murdered someone's kitten or something.

Link

i'm so defensive of Katie bc she was my favorite actress for years and years and seeing actors behave the way she did and worse and still have thriving careers while she lost so much speaking out on valid points infuriates me till this day. everyone wants Izzie back and shonda can't get over herself for one second. and re: knocked up, it says a lot that judd apatow didn't even REMEMBER the comments Katie said and said that she should never have had to apologize for it (this is when she went on howard stern's show to talk about it, i think.) she seems really happy in her ranch and being a mommy blogger and raising her babies but man, she has real talent and to see that go to waste is awful.

the knocked up stuff was stupid, but her withdrawing her name from the emmys was job suicide. she was way out of line with that

these were always my exact thoughts. i feel like people were always SO hard on her because she's a woman with a strong personality. i always feel the same way about anne hathaway, too. fucked up.

I used to watch GA during the first seasons and I remember being really annoyed because T.R. Knight's decision to leave ended up in George being killed off while Burke ended up receiving some super prestigious award.

so everyone p much had it coming except nicolette sheridan, who got fired after being assaulted. yikes.

I fucking hate Jeremy Clarkson.

mte

I've hated him since he was on QI and told a joke about visiting a brothel that he compared to a public toilet, like that's not horrifying

Wow, bad behaviour at work can get you fired. Sometimes. Depending on race, sex and connections.

i was super into charmed when the whole shannen vs alyssa happened and i was SO invested in the whole thing.

It's wild thinking about RDJ back then compared to now. I was too young at the time to understand everything being said but I do remember a time when he was a punchline. Even the Jamie Foxx Show had a joke about him.

And yet, if he were a woman...

I'd still be brought up and talked about with every role he's in and ppl would still act like he was a drugged out mess even if he was sober for years now.

Yeah, I remember watching Popular and they name dropped him to poke fun at one of the character's pill popping.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/desperate-housewives-trial-nicollette-sheridan-marc-cherry-terri-hatcher-297454



"Much of Wednesday morning was spent with Levin establishing in various ways that Cherry decided to kill off the Britt character long before the Sept. 24, 2008, incident in which he struck Sheridan in the head.



Levin walked Cherry through visuals of cards prepared by writers’ assistants as they worked through story ideas. For instance, on May 14, 2008, a card read, “Husband kills Edie.” On May 19 of that year, another card said, “Steve (then the name of the character that became Britt’s husband) misses his medication and kills Edie.” On May 22, a card said, “In fallout from Edie’s death, several episodes about blame.”



The defense also presented writers' cards from a writers' retreat at the end of May 2008 that referred to the coming death of the character." They were apparently already planning on killing Edie off before the alleged fight happened."Much of Wednesday morning was spent with Levin establishing in various ways that Cherry decided to kill off the Britt character long before the Sept. 24, 2008, incident in which he struck Sheridan in the head.Levin walked Cherry through visuals of cards prepared by writers' assistants as they worked through story ideas. For instance, on May 14, 2008, a card read, "Husband kills Edie." On May 19 of that year, another card said, "Steve (then the name of the character that became Britt's husband) misses his medication and kills Edie." On May 22, a card said, "In fallout from Edie's death, several episodes about blame."The defense also presented writers' cards from a writers' retreat at the end of May 2008 that referred to the coming death of the character."

Eddie's death was terrible, they did her so wrong

I think it still had to due with Sheridan/MCherry having issues since she was pissed that she wasn't treated like a main housewife and felt that she should be added to the title card.

I went to the source to see if Columbus Short was on the list.



I’m still angry Charlie Sheen was given a second (or was it more like a third? Fourth?) chance.



I looked at imdb to see what he’s been up to and he made a 9/11 movie with whoopi Goldberg and Gina gershon Reply

The situation with Charlie Sheen was insane. It was beyond bullshit he was awarded another show after the stunts he pulled. Not to mention being a shitty person.

kinda OT, but I cried like a little bitch watching Grey's Anatomy's 300th episode. I wanted Christina and Izzie to make a cameo though.

I lost my shit when they showed Mark's pic and then when Avery mentioned Lexy Reply

I fell into a black hole watching clips from Greys Anatomy and it makes me so sad to know of all the issues they had behind the scenes. I don't find it a coincidence that Katherine Heigl, TR Knight and Patrick Dempsey all left on bad terms. If Christina and Izzie came back for one episode I would definitely watch, though.

I thought PDemps left because he was an asshole to set and nobody wanted to be around him and/or he was cheating on his wife and Ellen told his wife.

KH and TR were bitchy about not getting enough air time and PD was bored and tired. I'm not saying Shonda is a saint, but you can't be disrespectful to a job that gave you everything. Specially when you know there are other actors who wanted to leave the show and they left in good terms (like Sandra Oh), or even apologised for their wrongdoings (like Isaiah)

i used to watch Ally McBeal with my mom, but rewatchig it now, lawd, that show has not aged well at all

The episode in season 2 where she falls for an underage boy............MESS

i used to watch it too, and i loved RDJ and Ally together - sooo adorable. and then he had to be let go, and i was like i can't anymore lol.

Even though she was problematic in her own ways, Elaine is still my everything and I identify WAY too much with her at times.

I loved RDJ on Ally McBeal and at the time got so sad when he left the show. I didnt know why at the time tho.

According to IW the homophobic slur was directed at Patrick Dempsey not T.R. Knight. He then got physical with Patrick and neither of those two incidents actually resulted in Isaiah getting fired. It wasn't until the golden globes that Isaiah said "I did not call T.R a f-word" in front of the press after they won the award that forced ABC to fire him (clearly not Shonda's decision since she invited him back)

Grey's BTS drama was top notch for so many years

And Shonda just stood there laughing. I want to root for her for so many reasons, but she makes it v hard sometimes.

They're both gross.

And yet TR got screwed over in the end....

I wonder how Thomas Gibson feels about Shemar Moore getting his own show while he is still basically unemployed since those two hated each other

Thread

they did?????

Yes, they feuded on Criminal Minds before Gibson was let go

wait seriously? I had no idea.

Reply

Well, has Shemar ever attacked someone? If not, then TG shouldn't get to say anything since he brought his firing on himself.

Well, TG's poor attitude got him there so he should stay pressed. Criminal Minds has had shemar back and are open to him coming back so the person with the issue is TG.

Midway through the third season, she abruptly left the who



I never knew Lisa Robin Kelly was in The Who



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:46 pm (UTC)

They seriously needed an editor, lol.

