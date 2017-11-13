15 Stars Whose TV Shows Were Affected by Their Real-Life Scandals
15 Stars Whose TV Shows Were Affected by Their Real-Life Scandals https://t.co/JPgzohLOqq pic.twitter.com/eGbvXrFE6R— IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 12, 2017
source
Nicolette Sheridan
her character on Desperate Housewives got killed off after Sheridan got into a fight (she claims he hit her) with show runner Marc Cherry
Robert Downey, Jr.
got fired from Ally McBeal due to his substance abuse issues
Isaiah Washington
got fired from Grey's Anatomy after using a homophobic slur towards T.R. Knight and physically attacking Patrick Dempsey
Thomas Gibson
got fired from Criminal Minds after *allegedly* getting into a physical fight with a writer
And PHYSICALLY ATTACKING Patrick Dempsey. noah fence OP but it absolutely blows my mind that that part always gets left out of the story. (And then he was invited back for an ep, but Heigl wasn't??? Shonda, gurl...)
the shit she got for calling out Knocked Up as being kinda sexist (it was)
and then saying that she didn't think she deserved a nomination for her work (she didn't)
i can't imagine a world in which a man did this and his career took SUCH a fall. i mean we're already seeing that men can sexually harass women for decades and still get to the top of the ladder.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/desperate-housewives-trial-nicollette-sheridan-marc-cherry-terri-hatcher-297454
"Much of Wednesday morning was spent with Levin establishing in various ways that Cherry decided to kill off the Britt character long before the Sept. 24, 2008, incident in which he struck Sheridan in the head.
Levin walked Cherry through visuals of cards prepared by writers’ assistants as they worked through story ideas. For instance, on May 14, 2008, a card read, “Husband kills Edie.” On May 19 of that year, another card said, “Steve (then the name of the character that became Britt’s husband) misses his medication and kills Edie.” On May 22, a card said, “In fallout from Edie’s death, several episodes about blame.”
The defense also presented writers’ cards from a writers’ retreat at the end of May 2008 that referred to the coming death of the character."
I’m still angry Charlie Sheen was given a second (or was it more like a third? Fourth?) chance.
I looked at imdb to see what he’s been up to and he made a 9/11 movie with whoopi Goldberg and Gina gershon
I lost my shit when they showed Mark's pic and then when Avery mentioned Lexy
The episode in season 2 where she falls for an underage boy............MESS
Even though she was problematic in her own ways, Elaine is still my everything and I identify WAY too much with her at times.
Well, has Shemar ever attacked someone? If not, then TG shouldn't get to say anything since he brought his firing on himself.
I never knew Lisa Robin Kelly was in The Who
Edited at 2017-11-13 03:46 pm (UTC)