15 Stars Whose TV Shows Were Affected by Their Real-Life Scandals



Nicolette Sheridan
her character on Desperate Housewives got killed off after Sheridan got into a fight (she claims he hit her) with show runner Marc Cherry

Robert Downey, Jr.
got fired from Ally McBeal due to his substance abuse issues

Isaiah Washington
got fired from Grey's Anatomy after using a homophobic slur towards T.R. Knight and physically attacking Patrick Dempsey

Thomas Gibson
got fired from Criminal Minds after *allegedly* getting into a physical fight with a writer
