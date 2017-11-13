Millie Bobby Brown reportedly offered Narnia role

new narnia? will it be in the same universe as the other movies, or are they rebooting it? anyway looking forward to seeing her in more stuff! Reply

It's probably a soft reboot, it's based off the next book in the series after the last film but it's mostly a self-contained story. Reply

I didn't even know they were rebooting these movies. Reply

I just finished ST and I am a new person now, but also... narnia? I guess... Reply

I was gonna get so many about them rebooting, but then I saw that it's The Silver Chair so not so much. Reply

why are they rebooting smth no one cares about Reply

I CARE Reply

seconded Reply

If they have the rights, they'll try to squeeze out as many coins from it as they can. Reply

rude Reply

mte Reply

why Reply

If it's a reboot, why not start with the Magician's Nephew?



They should prob wait like 20+ more years to reboot a series like Narnia, but still somehow get Liam Neeson to voice Aslan again Reply

Because that's the best book in the series and they don't want to waste it? Reply

because it doesn't have nearly the recognition of the ones that have been filmed before. they haven't make a single movie that wasn't in the bbc production run yet. Reply

Just turn it into a television show for CW . Reply

But it'll never end! Reply

That's another story. Reply

I don't know why they think there's going to be more interest in the series now, especially starting with one of the lesser known books, but okay. Choose your projects wisely, MBB! Reply

I looooove the silver chair. I used to watch the old BBC series constantly. Reply

The Silver Chair is the least interesting book of the series. Haven't read it in years but can't remember liking it when I did. Reply

It was boring and a chore to get through. I would have watched the movie though, if it came out right after The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Will Poulter was still Eustace. Reply

it makes me so mad that Narnia still hasn't gotten the adaptation it deserves. the fact that the most recent film had the misfortune to come out right when studios were cutting all ties with practical effects makes me soooo sad, it really doesn't work when it's drenched in bad CGI. i think millie would be a great fit for jill. Reply

for reallllllllll. the best part about the most recent films was harry gregson-williams doing the music for 1 and 2 Reply

Yess. Evacuating London randomly came to my mind these days so i dl the soundtrack and still rly like it Reply

OMG YES

I NEED THIS MOVIE TO HAPPEN

AND THEN THE FINAL BATTLE

NO1CURR ABOUT FLOPS HORSE AND HIS BOY AND MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW Reply

I couldn’t even read a horse and his boy. I would definitely be here for magicians nephew. Reply

A Horse and his Boy has not aged well at all Reply

U wot? Magician's Nephew is the best book in the series HANDS DOWN. Reply

EXCUSE YOU I CARE A LOT ABOUT A HORSE AND HIS BOY





and final battle 4real?????? final battle <<<<<<<<<<<< literally everything else, Reply

magician's nephew is great! i don't think i even finished horse & his boy tho. Reply

If this movie happens, I need them to finish the series including Horse and his Boy and Magician's Nephew. Reply

i liked horse and his boy when i was young but it would have to be changed a lot to not be racist and sexist if adapted... which would be great since we would have a WOC as a main character, and treated better in the writing if changed Reply

no, lol Reply

Shame they waited this long to adapt the Silver Chair



Will Poulter was a great Eustace. Reply

