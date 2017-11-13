Millie Bobby Brown reportedly offered Narnia role
'STRANGER THINGS' Star Reportedly Offered Lead Role In 'CHRONICLES OF NARNIA' Reboot https://t.co/2Pxh2oeJia pic.twitter.com/nJsjOQ7938— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) November 8, 2017
It's been reported that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been offered the lead role of Jill Pole in 'The Silver Chair', the next Narnia film. This has yet to be confirmed by any official sources however.
Source
They should prob wait like 20+ more years to reboot a series like Narnia, but still somehow get Liam Neeson to voice Aslan again
for CW.
I NEED THIS MOVIE TO HAPPEN
AND THEN THE FINAL BATTLE
NO1CURR ABOUT FLOPS HORSE AND HIS BOY AND MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW
and final battle 4real?????? final battle <<<<<<<<<<<< literally everything else,
Will Poulter was a great Eustace.