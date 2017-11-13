There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back as he Sweeps the MTV EMA's
Shawn Mendes picks up three awards at the #MTVEMA - see who else went home with a trophy https://t.co/5hUAt7DOZE pic.twitter.com/EIkBB3iFWm— ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 13, 2017
Guitar playing, occasional singer and pop boy Shawn Mendes sweeped the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, winning three awards at this year’s show, held at the SSE Arena in London. Mendes took home the awards for Biggest Fans: Mendes Army, Best Artist, and Song of the Year for "There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back." If that wasn't enough, Mendes performed that winning song live at the show with an adequate performance. Phew. What a night for the new King of GuitarPop and his reputation. Check out more photos and a clip of his performance below behind the cut.
El GANADOR en mayúsculas de los #MTVEMA, @ShawnMendes, con su temazo There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. ¡ES UN SHOW MENDES! 👏🎤 pic.twitter.com/z58eOiJ1wk— MTV España (@mtvspain) November 13, 2017
I'm so proud of you!— Renata Ribeiro (@renataribeiro1d) November 13, 2017
♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡@ShawnMendes#MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/SUEdox5ddn
My handsome boy @ShawnMendes 💘 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/WrALGc1G5u— Stevie 🌹 (@yours_stevie) November 13, 2017
♪ Yeah yeah yeah yeah. ♫
ONTD, have you officially decided to stan?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/929885665319374848
Edit: I also wonder if the world will ever be ready for a black gay popstar
Edited at 2017-11-13 01:08 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Edited at 2017-11-13 01:37 pm (UTC)
I think I'm gonna wait for his post-coming out album and then I'll stan.