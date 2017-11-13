There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back as he Sweeps the MTV EMA's





https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/929885665319374848 It was amusing to watch Mélanie Joly’s (Minister of Canadian Heritage) Twitter account turn into a stan account for a few minutes after he won. Reply

love Shawn <3 irl disney prince Reply

Same. He’s pretty harmless and his music all have Latin rhythms which probably why he has a huge Latino following in California.

this song is great when I'm in the car, idgaf. Reply

I feel like he's had so much success but he's not everywhere? Like Bieber everywhere?





Edit: I also wonder if the world will ever be ready for a black gay popstar



Edited at 2017-11-13 01:08 pm (UTC)

probably on purpose. gives him longevity and avoids the kind of media shitstorm a lot of really popular artists deal with. Reply

What about Frank Ocean, Whitney Houston, RuPaul, Sylvester, etc... Reply

Frank Ocean definitely plays the fence and is a "safe" queer person for people to stan. I'm talking a new star. Reply

I'm not sure if I'd consider him a popstar but Frank Ocean is very popular. Honestly I see more straight ppl stan for frank than anyone else. Reply

We haven't even had an out white gay popstar with significant success. Reply

Link

I love the song. /shrug Reply

swifties are pissed on Twitter about these awards Reply

Link





They can seethe. Reply

i can't tell if this is taylor or a taylor lookalike?? Reply

How hard life must be for them... Reply

Link

If they nominated Swift in the best Nazi act she would definitely win it. Reply

Link

why do they care? Reply

They really and truly believe LWYMMD deserved Video of the Year over HUMBLE. lol Reply

He's a more formed Ansel. Reply

Link

From that angle Harry S. as well. Reply

Daddy's home? I mean really... Reply

Link

He seems sweet and I would have hella had a small crush on him if I were a teenager. Reply

Link

idk this guy but he looks like he could be the bastard son of Brandon Flowers in that first photo



Link

lmao that makes so much sense for the op!!!! Reply

Link

obsessed with me. Reply

Link

congrats queen! Reply

Link

He's nice to look at but his music is so boring and basic.

I think I'm gonna wait for his post-coming out album and then I'll stan. Reply

Link

He'll trade his guitar for a leotard and it'll be glorious. Reply

Link



That's exactly what I'm waiting for. I want him to be like Reply

Link

he's budget Ed Sheeran for tweens, which is sad cuz what even is the budget version of actual garbage Reply

how much did he pay? kidding, idk if they pick winners based on who is going to be there lol Reply

