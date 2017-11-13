There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back as he Sweeps the MTV EMA's



Guitar playing, occasional singer and pop boy Shawn Mendes sweeped the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, winning three awards at this year’s show, held at the SSE Arena in London. Mendes took home the awards for Biggest Fans: Mendes Army, Best Artist, and Song of the Year for "There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back." If that wasn't enough, Mendes performed that winning song live at the show with an adequate performance. Phew. What a night for the new King of GuitarPop and his reputation. Check out more photos and a clip of his performance below behind the cut.



There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back










♪ Yeah yeah yeah yeah. ♫

ONTD, have you officially decided to stan?

