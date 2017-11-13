The Trump Presidency: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

interesting Reply

What specifically was the most interesting to you? Reply

The topic of John going after trump and bashing him? Reply

So I says to Mable I says Reply

It actually is. There’s so much trump coverage right now it’s hard to find something that’s not just a rehash of everything everyone else is saying. John Oliver’s good. Reply

There’s WAY too much going on between Papadopoulos, Clovis, and Flynn. Reply

Sis, for fucking real, and now we have Stephen Miller popping up in the Papa dramz. Ugh... I'm so tired. Reply

And the Nunes shit... it's all so insane and obvious. That clock needs to tick faster Reply

The Nunes stuff has me especially 👀 Reply

lmao slow morning Reply

Whatabautism (the practise of changing the subject to someone else's perceived wrongdoing, also an old soviet propaganda tool. The reason it is dangerous because it implies that all actions, regardless of context, share a moral equivalence, and since nobody is perfect all critisism is hypocritical and everybody should do whatever they want (and apparently they use it on Fox all the time))



I had no idea this had a name. this is such an annoying tactic as well. it just dismisses points and the person doesnt answer anything. you cant even argue well because the person just talks: but what about this other thing? this happens here a lot lol Reply

BUT HER E-MAILS!!!11!!!1!1!!One!!! Reply

como vamos chamar isso na eleição aqui? Reply

Kellyanne Conway has this perfected Reply

Does Youpak not work anymore? Reply

Not for me, replace "www.youtube.com" in the address bar with "tubeunblock.me" instead. Reply

Bless this show and the work they do. They are absolutely correct in that part of the problem with this administration is the breakdown of logical discussion and debate. Not only are they doing their best to pass dehumanizing and destabilizing laws that will burn us through the environment and each other, they are doing so in a way that shuts down rational thinking and replaces empathy with willful malevolence and selfish, abusive chaos. Its facist oligarchy dessed up as right wing anarchy. Reply

Trump is a no class baby shit. I'm more presidential than that cum stain.



This hits right at the heart of something I think so many people are overlooking when it comes to all this madness. He's completely delegitimized the office of the President of the United States. He's consistently lowered, smashed, then lowered again every possible bar. This shit isn't funny. For someone so focused on 'MURRICUH FIRST, all he's done is making us a laughingstock in front of the entire world. Fucking moron. Reply

Even once he's removed from office the recovery from this shitshow will take years. With the incompetent people he's handing judgeships to... recovery will take decades upon decades, unless they undo everything he touched. It's an utter disaster. Reply

whats happening with the judiciary is what actually keeps me up at night. the policies and rhetoric can be reversed but these lifetime appointments, oy fucking vey. THIS morning alone I had a SCC related (dont even wanna think it into existence) nightmare, such anxiety Reply

The commercials at the end killed me, I am typing this from the grave. Reply

jeremy scahill discussed whataboutism in his latest podcast ep: https://theintercept.com/2017/11/08/intercepted-podcast-say-hello-to-my-little-hands/ Reply

Jeremy Scahill is amazing and Intercepted podcast is really good. Reply

I saw him recording it live a few weeks ago in Toronto. I'm so glad I went, it was great to see him in person and he had a great panel of guests. Reply

he's also sexy, but I find most progressive men sexy tbh Reply

I haven't watched it yet, but what Mango Mussolini is doing is Fascism 101 and not just the de-legitimizing the media. It's scary how he's dismantling our democracy for authoritarian white power. Reply

That moment when they showed that interview with Trump and he just refuses to answer the journalist and goes off to pretend to read a few papers is RIDICULOUS



How is this still even possible he hasn't been impeached? Reply

that was too funny tbh Reply

